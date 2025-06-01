Combo Lavadora 20kg - HoseFit - AIDD & Parlante Grab IA

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WO20EGN.GRABLG
Características principales:

  • HouseFit: Menos ancho, Menos profundo, misma capacidad
  • AIDD: Solo Dale Play, escoge el ciclo ideal por ti
  • Pet Care: Limpia y desinfecta los accesorios de tu mascota
  • Llévalo fácil con diseño ergonómico
  • Diseño ultra resistente y portátil
  • 20h de música en cualquier lugar
Más
2 Productos en este paquete
Vista frontal

GRAB

Vista Frontal

WO20EGNTS6P

Características destacadas

Resumen del producto

Lavadora LG carga frontal sin necesidad de ocupar mas espacio en tu cuarto de lavado Menos ancho, Menos profundo mayor capacidad, puedes lavar mas cargas de ropa ahorrando tiempo para ti y dedicandolo a lo verdaderamente importante, no te preocupes decidiendo el mejor programa de lavado, con la inteligencia artificial (AIDD) de LG que puede determinar el ciclo mas adecuado para cada tipo de prenda brindando un cuidado inteligente hasta un 14.5% más de protección, El ciclo de lavado Cuidado de mascotas reduce el olor y las manchas de las prendas de las mascotas, sonido inteligente con IA, diseñado con maestría por Peerless, Portabilidad y Resistencia Total ¡Compra Ahora!

Explora características claves de tu nueva lavadora.

Demuestra el interior más grande de la lavadora

Puerta Flat

Maneja gran capacidad de lavado sin ocupar más espacio.

Demuestra que AI esta configurado conforme al peso de prenda y rendimiento de cada tipo.

Deep-learning AI DD™

Optimiza el rendimiento y la limpieza por tipo de prenda y nivel de carga

Demuestra un lavado rápido con chorros multidireccionales

TurboWash™ 360

Lava rápidamente con un Spray multidireccional que sólo tarda hasta 39 minutos de lavado.

Hay un perro acostado delante de la lavadora y hay un icono de sonido.

Funcionamiento silencioso

Diseñado para reducir vibraciones y ruidos al usar

Deep-learning AI DD™

Deja que AI DD™ elija la forma de lavar.

Disfrute de una lavadora que utiliza la inteligencia Artificial para seleccionar el  ciclo ideal de lavado, reduciendo los posibles daños en las prendas. 

Demuestra que AI esta configurado conforme al peso de prenda y rendimiento de cada tipo.

*Pruebas realizadas por Intertek en agosto de 2022, ciclo de AI Wash con menor nivel de suciedad en la carga de prendas delicadas 

en comparación con el ciclo de AI Wash con nivel de suciedad normal en la carga de algodón normal (3 kg de carga).

**Los resultados pueden variar en función de la ropa y el entorno.

Cuidado de mascotas

Reduce el olor y las manchas de las prendas de las mascotas

El ciclo de lavado Cuidado de mascotas de LG proporciona un fuerte lavado, combatiendo a los olores y las manchas de las prendas con un lavado a alta temperatura y un proceso de enjuague en cuatro pasos.

Una mujer y un perro acostados sobre la cama

*Probado por Intertek en marzo de 2024. Ciclo de cuidado de mascotas con 1,5kg de carga de algodón y elimina el 99% de los olores de mascotas 

(Trimetilamina, Isovaleraldehído, Ácido acético, Metil mercaptano).

**Los resultados pueden variar dependiendo del ambiente.

will.i.am, con un atuendo negro y gafas de sol, está sosteniendo el xboom Grab hacia el frente.

 Sonido signature xboom en colaboración con will.i.am

 Presentamos el nuevo xboom Grab, creado en colaboración con will.i.am. Experimenta un sonido diseñado por el experto, plasmado en un estilo único.

Sonido inteligente con IA, diseñado con maestría por Peerless.

Creado con un tweeter de cúpula de 16 mm de Peerless, un fabricante danés de unidades de audio de alta gama con más de un siglo de experiencia, para una calidad de sonido excepcional. Disfruta de un sonido vibrante y dinámico, ideal para su uso al aire libre.

*El video es para fines demostrativos.

El xboom Grab está sobre una roca con musgo. En la parte superior derecha está el logo de estándar militar.

Hecho para cualquier terreno, certificado por cumplir con el estándar militar.

Diseñado para moverse contigo, con sonido que supera cualquier desafio. Probado según los estándares militares de EE. UU. y demostrado que supera las 7 pruebas de durabilidad. 

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

2.1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

20 W + 10 W

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096327371

CONVENIENTE

Indicador de batería

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Iluminación

Multipunto

Party Link (Modo Dual)

Party Link (Modo Multi)

Altavoz del teléfono

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Caja de cartón

254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

Altavoz

211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

EQ

AI Sound

Bass Boost

Custom (App)

Estándar

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10 W

Modo de espera

0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

ALTAVOZ

Radiador pasivo

Si(2)

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

16 mm x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cúpula

Unidad Woofer

80 x 45 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

1,1 kg

Peso Neto

0,7 kg

ACCESORIO

Correa

Cable USB tipo C

Tarjeta de garantía

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

3

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

20

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

RESUMEN

Dimension (mm)

WO20EGNTS6P.AEGECOL
Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)
20
TurboWash360˚
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Tambor de acero inoxidable

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

650x780x950

Profundidad desde la cubierta trasera hasta la puerta del producto (Prof.' mm)

950

Profundidad del producto con la puerta abierta en 90˚ (Prof.'' mm)

1 280

Peso (kg)

80,0

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

20

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Temporizador de retraso

3-19 horas

Tipo de pantalla

LED dial + táctil

Indicador de bloqueo de puerta

CARACTERÍSTICAS

6 Motion DD

Añadir Prendas

No

AI DD

Reinicio automático

Sistema Centum

No

Elevador de tambor

Elevador delgado de acero inoxidable

Luz en el tambor

No

Tambor interior grabado

Señal de fin de ciclo

ezDispense

No

TurboWash

Sistema de detección de espuma

Inverter DirectDrive

Patas niveladoras

Sensor de carga

Tambor de acero inoxidable

Steam

TurboWash360˚

Tipo

Lavadora de carga frontal

Sensor de Vibración

Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

Solo frío

Nivel de agua

Auto

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Color de cuerpo

Grafito

Tipo de puerta

Cubierta de cristal templado en color negro

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Ciclo descargable

Monitoreo de energía

No

Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

Diagnóstico inteligente

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Limpiador Tub Clean

Qué opina la gente

Busca localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

