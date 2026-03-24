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Vista frontal de
Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT23NBTX6P
Vista frontal de
Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT23NBTX6P

Características principales:

    Soluciones inteligentes para el lavado

    Reconoce las telas gracias a la IA de LG

    AI DD™ (Inteligencia Artificial)

    Basado en el peso y el tipo de tela

    Muestra fuertes corrientes de agua para una limpieza profunda

    TurboWash™

    Lavado rápido y potente en solo 39 minutos

    Mujer cargando y descargando ropa fácilmente en lavadora de carga superior

    EasyUnload™

    Acceso cómodo y ergonómico

    "Una vista de ángulo del lado derecho de LG XBOOM RNC5 sobre un fondo púrpura. La luz de XBOOM también es morada. Y una pantalla de un TV muestra una escena de concierto."

    "Una vista de ángulo del lado derecho de LG XBOOM RNC5 sobre un fondo púrpura. La luz de XBOOM también es morada. Y una pantalla de un TV muestra una escena de concierto."

    Siente el fuerte
    sonido de la fiesta

    Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer y otras características sorprendentes aportan un ritmo potente que animará la fiesta.

    TurboWash™

    Limpieza potente y delicada en solo 39 minutos

    La tecnología TurboWash™ de LG combina potencia y suavidad para que laves más ropa en menos tiempo

    Una mujer en la mesa mira su reloj de pulsera durante una comida ligera

    Una mujer en la mesa mira su reloj de pulsera durante una comida ligera

    TurboWash™

    Limpieza potente y delicada en solo 39 minutos

    La tecnología TurboWash™ de LG combina potencia y suavidad para que laves más ropa en menos tiempo

    Una mujer en la mesa mira su reloj de pulsera durante una comida ligera

    Una mujer en la mesa mira su reloj de pulsera durante una comida ligera

    LG XBOOM RNC5 con un frontal izquierdo sobre fondo negro. El gráfico de sonido circular púrpura sale de los woofers.

    LG XBOOM RNC5 con un frontal izquierdo sobre fondo negro. El gráfico de sonido circular púrpura sale de los woofers.

    Super Bass Boost

    Dale a la música un super refuerzo

    Haz que la fiesta sea más divertida- LG RNC5 ofrece graves intensos que revolucionan la fiesta.

    Motor Inverter Direct Drive™

    Duradero, silencioso y con mínima vibración

    El motor Inverter Direct Drive™ es confiable, silencioso y cuenta con 10 años de garantía.

    Imagen que muestra el motor inverter LG junto a personas leyendo, durmiendo o trabajando, demostrando que es silencioso

    Imagen que muestra el motor inverter LG junto a personas leyendo, durmiendo o trabajando, demostrando que es silencioso

    Multi Bluetooth y XBOOM App

    Compartir listas de reproducción en una aplicación

    Vincula tres dispositivos al mismo tiempo a través de la aplicación XBOOM. Utiliza cualquiera de los dispositivos conectados para controlar a la perfección una lista de reproducción sin interrumpir la música. Consíguela en Google Play o App Store.

    Un smartphone está en un LG XBOOM RNC5 con otros dos smartphones flotando a su alrededor. El logotipo de Bluetooth se muestra entre ambos teléfonos.

    * Esta característica sólo funciona en Android.
    * App XBOOM es compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0.
    * Las actualizaciones de la aplicación estarán disponibles.

    Qué opina la gente

    Principales ofertas

    ¿Necesitas ayuda?

    Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

    Recibe asistencia

      ¿Necesitas ayuda?

      Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

      Recibe asistencia