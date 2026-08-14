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Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco

Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco

WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco, WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco, WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco, WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco, WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco, WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco, WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco, WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco, WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco, WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco, WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco, WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco, WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco, WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, Turbo Drum®, 12kg/26lbs, Color Blanco, WF-T1210TP.ABWECOL

Características principales:

  • Lavado poderoso con múltiples corrientes de agua
  • Turbo Drum®
  • Circulación por cascada
  • Filtro Inteligente
Más
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Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    12,0

DIMENSIONES(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDIDAD, MM)

  • Alto

    960

  • Profundo

    606

  • Ancho

    590

PESO(KG)

  • Neto

    33.5

  • Embalaje

    38

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Blanco

  • Tipo de carga

    Superior

  • Nivel de control de agua

    10

  • Material del tambor

    Acero Inoxidable

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Opción de manguera de entrada de agua caliente y fría

  • Sistema Air Dry/Secado de Aire

PROGRAMAS

  • Favorito

  • Inicio Diferido

    Si (3 hasta 48 horas)

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 Año General, 3 Años Motor

PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED

  • Indicador de tiempo de ejecución

  • Alarma/señal de mensaje de error

  • Lavado Programado

    Desde 3 hasta 48 horas

PROGRAMAS-CARGA SUPERIOR

  • Lana

  • Lavado rápido

  • Favorito

  • Extra Limpieza

  • Jeans

  • Fuzzy

  • Limpieza del tambor

  • Silencioso

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

Habla con un experto y asegúrate de que tu producto encaje perfectamente en tu hogar con una instalación segura. 

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