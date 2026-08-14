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Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado

Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado

WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
LG Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado, WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
LG Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado, WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
LG Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado, WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
LG Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado, WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
LG Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado, WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
LG Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado, WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
LG Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado, WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
LG Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado, WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
LG Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado, WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
LG Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado, WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
LG Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado, WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
LG Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado, WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
LG Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado, WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
LG Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado, WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
LG Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado, WFS1759ET.AFSECOL
LG Lavadora LG Turbo Drum®, Auto Pre-lavado, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, color Plateado, WFS1759ET.AFSECOL

Características principales:

  • SISTEMA DE LAVADO TURBODRUM® (GOLPE PODEROSO+3)
  • AUTO PRE-LAVADO
  • CASCADAS LATERALES
  • LIMPIEZA DE TINA
  • TAPA CON CIERRE SUAVE
Más
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Carga Superior

  • Sistema de lavado

    Turbo Drum

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    17

DIMENSIONES(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDIDAD, MM)

  • Alto

    1020

  • Profundo

    670

  • Ancho

    632

PESO(KG)

  • Neto

    42

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Plateado

  • Panel LED

    Si

  • Patas ajustables

    Si

  • Función encendido Stand By

    Si

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Sistema de lavado Turbo Drum

    SI

  • Filtro Inteligente

    SI

  • Panel de Control Resistente

    SI

  • Tapa en Vidrio Templado

    SI

PROGRAMAS

  • Lana

  • Silencioso

    Si

  • Lavado Rápido

  • Normal

    SI

  • Prelavado+Normal

    SI

  • Edredones

    Si

OPCIONES

  • Limpieza de Tina

    SI

  • Opción de Lavado

    SI

  • Secar con Aire

  • Reserva

    SI

  • Nivel de Suciedad

    SI

  • Temperatura

    SI

  • Nivel de Agua

    SI

  • Enjuague

    SI

  • Centrifugado

    SI

  • Alarma Encendido/Apagado

    SI

  • Bloqueo para Niños

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 Año General, 3 Años en Motor

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Pré-consulta instalação

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