Lavadora LG Carga Superior Doble tina con Sistema sin aspas Roller- Jet 18Kg – Gris Oxford

Roller Jet

El rodillo frota y talla la ropa con una fricción añadida para eliminar el polvo y los ácaros, proporcionando un lavado más sanitizado.

*Sistema sin aspas Roller- Jet.

3 Fuerzas de lavado con Punch+3

Esta fuerza de lavado exclusiva de las lavadoras LG crea potentes corrientes de agua que combinan el lavado hacia arriba y hacia abajo para un resultado de lavado uniforme.

3 Programas de lavado

Personaliza tu lavado: 3 ciclos de lavado te permiten elegir el ciclo adecuado para cualquier tipo de tela.

Wind Jet Dry

La tecnología Wind Jet Dry reduce la humedad , así las prendas salen de la máquina listas para planchar y usarse. Este ciclo de centrifugado hace circular el aire dentro de la tina, removiendo agua excedente, secando la tina y lo mantiene libre de moho.

Prendas limpias por sus filtros inteligentes

Los filtros atrapan las pelusas que se desprenden durante el lavado, evitando que se peguen en la ropa. Estos filtros son muy fáciles de quitar y de limpiar.

*Filtros atrapa pelusas.

Sistema anti roedores

Las nuevas lavadoras semi-automaticas LG están equipadas con Rat Away, una cubierta de plástico grueso de 3mm que contiene repelente para ratas, protegiendo tu lavadora de roedores y mejorando su durabilidad.

*Sistema anti roedores.

liberazo en innovacion

*Las características mostradas son relevantes para el portafolio global de productos y algunas pueden no ser relevantes para el mercado de México.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

905x1 025x545

Peso (kg)

32,0

OPCIONES ADICIONALES

Selector de drenaje

Temporizador de remojo

20

Temporizador de centrifugado

5

Temporizador de lavado

15

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad de centrifugado (kg)

10,0

Capacidad de lavado (kg)

15,0

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Rueda 360˚

No

Caucho de Anti-vibracion

Reinicio automático

No

Timbre

No

Frotador de cuello

No

Filtro de pelusas

Golpe + 3

Base Anti-ratones

Surtidor de Rodillo Roller Jet

Base plastica antipolvo

Puerta de centrifugado

No

Rueda unidireccional

No

Puerta de lavado

No

Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

Solo frío

Secado Wind Jet

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Color principal

Negro

PROGRAMAS

Suave

Normal

Remojo

Fuerte

