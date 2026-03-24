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Vista frontal de
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Superior WT16MVTB 16Kg/35lbs Smart Motion - Negro
RNC5
Vista frontal de
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Superior WT16MVTB 16Kg/35lbs Smart Motion - Negro
RNC5

Características principales:

    Diseñado para una mejor experiencia de lavado

    Una niña está acostada en la cama con un peluche en los brazos.

    Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

    Mayor tranquilidad en el hogar

    El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

    TurboDrum™

    Potente y suave a la vez

    En el fondo, hay una lavadora, y en frente, hay una ropa limpia y un icono de movimiento de la lavadora en él

    Smart motion

    Lavado con tres movimientos

    La tapa de la lavadora se muestra abierta

    Durabilidad

    Tapa fuerte, suave cierre

    "Una vista de ángulo del lado derecho de LG XBOOM RNC5 sobre un fondo púrpura. La luz de XBOOM también es morada. Y una pantalla de un TV muestra una escena de concierto."

    "Una vista de ángulo del lado derecho de LG XBOOM RNC5 sobre un fondo púrpura. La luz de XBOOM también es morada. Y una pantalla de un TV muestra una escena de concierto."

    Siente el fuerte
    sonido de la fiesta

    Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer y otras características sorprendentes aportan un ritmo potente que animará la fiesta.

    El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

    TurboDrum™

    Lavado potente, cuidado suave

    TurboDrum™ proporciona un lavado potente, eliminando la suciedad difícil con un poderoso chorro de agua.

    LG XBOOM RNC5 con un frontal izquierdo sobre fondo negro. El gráfico de sonido circular púrpura sale de los woofers.

    LG XBOOM RNC5 con un frontal izquierdo sobre fondo negro. El gráfico de sonido circular púrpura sale de los woofers.

    Super Bass Boost

    Dale a la música un super refuerzo

    Haz que la fiesta sea más divertida- LG RNC5 ofrece graves intensos que revolucionan la fiesta.

    Una niña está acostada en la cama con un peluche en los brazos.

    Una niña está acostada en la cama con un peluche en los brazos.

    Smart Inverter

    Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

    El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter funciona de forma suave y silenciosa.

    *Probado por el laboratorio interno de LG en septiembre de 2023, el ruido del centrifugado en ciclo normal con 8,8 kg de carga fue de 51 dB (nivel de presión sonora). Los resultados pueden variar en función de la ropa y el entorno.

    Multi Bluetooth y XBOOM App

    Compartir listas de reproducción en una aplicación

    Vincula tres dispositivos al mismo tiempo a través de la aplicación XBOOM. Utiliza cualquiera de los dispositivos conectados para controlar a la perfección una lista de reproducción sin interrumpir la música. Consíguela en Google Play o App Store.

    Un smartphone está en un LG XBOOM RNC5 con otros dos smartphones flotando a su alrededor. El logotipo de Bluetooth se muestra entre ambos teléfonos.

    * Esta característica sólo funciona en Android.
    * App XBOOM es compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0.
    * Las actualizaciones de la aplicación estarán disponibles.

    Qué opina la gente

    Principales ofertas

    ¿Necesitas ayuda?

    Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

    Recibe asistencia

      ¿Necesitas ayuda?

      Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

      Recibe asistencia