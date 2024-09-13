Lavadora Carga Superior Motor Inverter AI DD (Inteligencia Artificial) con 6 Motion DD 18 Kg - Plateado

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Lavadora carga superior 18kg - AI DD - Plateada - WT18DV6

Lavadora carga superior 18kg - AI DD - Plateada - WT18DV6

WT18DV6
Vista frontal de Lavadora carga superior 18kg - AI DD - Plateada - WT18DV6 WT18DV6
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista frontal izquierda.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista frontal izquierda con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista frontal con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista izquierda del panel de control.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, panel de control con mano presionando botón.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista interior del tanque desde afuera.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista interior del tanque desde dentro.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista de rendijas del tanque desde dentro.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista exterior lejana del tanque.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista lateral con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista trasera completa.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, tarjeta de consumo energético.
Vista frontal de Lavadora carga superior 18kg - AI DD - Plateada - WT18DV6 WT18DV6
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista frontal izquierda.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista frontal izquierda con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista frontal con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista izquierda del panel de control.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, panel de control con mano presionando botón.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista interior del tanque desde afuera.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista interior del tanque desde dentro.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista de rendijas del tanque desde dentro.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista exterior lejana del tanque.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista lateral con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, vista trasera completa.
Lavadora LG WT18DV6, tarjeta de consumo energético.

Características principales:

  • Tecnología AI DD™ (con Inteligencia Artificial)
  • Sistema 6 Motion DD
  • Filtro atrapa pelusas más ancho
  • Scent+ Maximiza el aroma del suavizante
  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive™
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)
18
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
632 x 1 018 x 670
TECNOLOGIA PRINCIPAL
Tecnología AI DD™ (Inteligencia Artificial)
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
Motor LG Direct Drive™ con 10 Años de Garantía

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto(An. x AI. x Prof. mm)

    632 x 1 018 x 670

  • Peso (kg)

    44,5

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    18

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Temporizador de inicio

    3-19 horas

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED + botones firmes

  • Indicador de bloqueo de puerta

  • Tipo de Indicador

    18:88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 4-Way Agitator

    No

  • 6 Motion DD

  • Opción añadir más prendas

    No

  • Inteligencia Artificial: AI DD

  • Reinicio automático

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Tambor texturizado

  • Señal de ciclo finalizado

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Detección de espuma

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Patas niveladoras

  • Filtro de pelusa

  • Sensor de carga "LoadSense"

  • Golpe + 3

    No

  • Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

  • Caída de agua lateral

    No

  • Motor de Smart Inverter

    No

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Puerta con cerrado suave

  • Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

    No

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

    No

  • Vapor

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

    No

  • TurboDrum

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Lavadora de carga superior

  • Sensor de vibración

    No

  • Suministro de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Plata

  • Tipo de tapa

    Cristal templado

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Emparejamiento Inteligente

    No

  • Ciclos adicionales descargables

    No

  • Monitoreo de energía

    No

  • Arranque remoto y monitoreo de ciclo

    No

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

    No

  • Conectividad y Smart IoT: ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Asistente de Limpieza de tina

    No

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

Habla con un experto y asegúrate de que tu producto encaje perfectamente en tu hogar con una instalación segura. 

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