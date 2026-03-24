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Vista frontal de
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Superior, capacidad 18Kg, color Negro Medio, WT18MVTB
Tv LG 43LM6370 vista frontal pantalla prendida
Vista frontal de
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Superior, capacidad 18Kg, color Negro Medio, WT18MVTB
Tv LG 43LM6370 vista frontal pantalla prendida

Características principales:

    Imagen de la lavadora mostrando la apertura y cierre de la puerta.

    Muestra la imagen del interior de la lavadora

    Eficiencia en cada lavado, funcionamiento silencioso en cada centrifugado

    El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter proporciona un lavado silencioso y potente.

    Un nuevo nivel de Full HD

    Los televisores LG Full HD ofrecen imágenes más precisas con una resolución sorprendente y colores vivos.

    Esta imagen es un denso bosque natural donde un río fluye en medio de Top View. Esta es una imagen que describe FHD.

    Tina de lavadora con flechas contrarias y demostración de 3 movimientos al lavar.

    Smart Motion

    Lavado avanzado de triple movimiento

    Presenta tres movimientos adaptados a cada tipo de tejido: Agitación, Rotación y Balanceo

    Calidad de sonido

    Donde cada género suena mejor

    Los televisores LG FHD están equipados con Virtual Surround Plus y Dolby Audio para sumergirlo en una experiencia de sonido más rica y realista con todos los géneros de películas y programas de televisión.

    Esta tarjeta describe la calidad del sonido. Es una imagen de una niña sonriendo alegremente en celebración.

    Filtro de pelusa ancho que proporciona ropa limpia

    El filtro de pelusas captura el polvo y las pelusas, manteniendo la ropa y el tambor limpios.

    Muestra imagen de filtro atrapapeluza dentro de la tina de la lavadora

    *Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

    Virtual Surround Plus

    Sonido hecho para llenar tu espacio

    Puedes experimentar un sonido rico y multidimensional con los altavoces integrados en su televisor. Mejora tu experiencia visual con sonido proveniente de todas las direcciones.

    *LP50 no es compatible con Virtual Surround Plus.
    **Puede variar según los productos y los países .

    Dolby Audio

    Una experiencia de sonido cinematográfica

    Experimenta un sonido con calidad de cine más nítido y envolvente en casa con Dolby Audio en tu televisor.

    Qué opina la gente

    Principales ofertas

    ¿Necesitas ayuda?

    Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

    Recibe asistencia

      ¿Necesitas ayuda?

      Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

      Recibe asistencia

        Características principales:

          Qué opina la gente

          Principales ofertas

          ¿Necesitas ayuda?

          Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

          Recibe asistencia

            ¿Necesitas ayuda?

            Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

            Recibe asistencia