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Combo Lavadora LG carga superior 18 KG - TurboDrum & Parlante LG Rock con AI

Combo Lavadora LG carga superior 18 KG - TurboDrum & Parlante LG Rock con AI

WT18OVTB.ROCK
Vista frontal de Combo Lavadora LG carga superior 18 KG - TurboDrum & Parlante LG Rock con AI WT18OVTB.ROCK
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Vista frontal de Combo Lavadora LG carga superior 18 KG - TurboDrum & Parlante LG Rock con AI WT18OVTB.ROCK
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Características principales:

  • Smart motion, son 3 movimientos generados con Smart Inverter para optimizar el lavado.
  • Turbo Drum : permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil.
  • Motor Smart Inverter : ajustan la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza que requiere cada movimiento del tambor
  • Sonido potente y resistente con Military Standard
  • Bartería con hasta 10 horas de duración
  • Diseño compacto, fácil de llevar
Más
2 Productos en este paquete
Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT18MVTB

WT18OVTB

Lavadora Carga Superior LG 18Kg Negro TurboDrum Silencioso
front view

ROCK

Parlante LG Xboom Rock - Sonido potente - Estándar Militar - Negro
Imagen de la lavadora mostrando la apertura y cierre de la puerta.

Muestra la imagen del interior de la lavadora

Eficiencia en cada lavado, funcionamiento silencioso en cada centrifugado

El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter proporciona un lavado silencioso y potente.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.
LG XBOOM Rock by will.i.am es un parlante portátil Bluetooth creado para exteriores, con diseño robusto, sonido potente, pruebas de estándar militar y resistencia al polvo.

LG XBOOM Rock by will.i.am es un parlante portátil Bluetooth creado para exteriores, con diseño robusto, sonido potente, pruebas de estándar militar y resistencia al polvo.

Resistencia con estándar
militar, diseñada para
uso en exteriores

Muestra la tina de la lavadora con flechas girando en direcciones opuestas. Pata legal

TurboDrum™

Lavado potente, cuidado suave

TurboDrum™ proporciona un lavado potente, eliminando la suciedad difícil con un poderoso chorro de agua.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Durabilidad grado militar, reforzada para uso en exteriores

Tras superar 7 pruebas de durabilidad de grado militar, el parlante resiste golpes, altas temperaturas, lluvia y otras condiciones extremas. Diseñado para entornos exigentes, ofrece un rendimiento confiable en exteriores.

Infografía que destaca la durabilidad de grado militar del parlante LG XBOOM, mostrando su protección frente a calor, lluvia, caídas y polvo para un uso exterior confiable.

*Los resultados o el rendimiento real pueden variar según el entorno de uso.

*Detalles de pruebas militares

- Test Standard: MIL-STD-810H

- Estándar de prueba: MIL-STD-810H

- Parámetros: Alta temperatura, lluvia, vibración, impacto, rocío salino, polvo y arena, e inundación.

- Resultado de certificación: APROBADO

Fecha de certificación: 18 de diciembre de 2024

***Aprobar estas pruebas no implica aptitud para uso militar.

Protección IP67 resistente al agua y al polvo

El diseño sellado evita la entrada de polvo y protege contra salpicaduras y exposición breve al agua, ideal para actividades al aire libre como senderismo bajo la lluvia, camping o aventuras cerca del agua.

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos.

Hasta 10 h de reproducción para uso exterior todo el día

Ofrece hasta 10 horas de reproducción continua con una sola carga, brindando energía confiable desde el inicio de tu caminata hasta la fogata en la noche.

*Basado en pruebas internas con volumen al 50 %, Bluetooth activado, modo Play Time Enhance activo y luces apagadas. El tiempo real de batería puede variar según conectividad y uso de aplicaciones.

Tina de lavadora con flechas contrarias y demostración de 3 movimientos al lavar.

Smart Motion

Lavado avanzado de triple movimiento

Presenta tres movimientos adaptados a cada tipo de tejido: Agitación, Rotación y Balanceo

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Parlante LG XBOOM Rock ilustrando conexión de audio entre múltiples parlantes mediante Party Link con Auracast en casa.

Transmisión de audio Auracast™ para conexión multi-parlante

Con Bluetooth LE Audio, Auracast™ transmite audio a varios parlantes al mismo tiempo, ampliando la cobertura y creando una zona de escucha unificada para reuniones grupales.

*Esta función está disponible cuando "Party Link" esta configurada en el menú de Smart Button dentro de la aplicación LG ThinQ.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del producto(An. x AI. x Prof. mm)

632x970x670

Peso (kg)

39,0

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Color exterior

Negro Brillante

Tipo de tapa

Vidrio Templado

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

18

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Tipo de pantalla

Botones Duros y Pantalla LED

Tipo de Indicador

88

Temporizador de inicio

No

Indicador de bloqueo de puerta

No

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Tipo de lavadora

Carga Superior

Inteligencia Artificial: AI DD

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Motor de Smart Inverter

6 Motion DD

No

Smart Motion

Vapor

No

TurboWash 3D

No

TurboWash

No

TurboDrum

JetSpray

No

WaveForce

No

4-Way Agitator

No

ezDispense

No

ColdWash

Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

No

Golpe + 3

No

Caída de agua lateral

Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

No

Filtro de pelusa

Puerta con cerrado suave

Opción añadir más prendas

No

Señal de ciclo finalizado

Reinicio automático

Sensor de carga "LoadSense"

Detección de espuma

No

Nivel de agua

Auto/Manual

Sensor de vibración

No

Patas niveladoras

Tambor de acero inoxidable

No

Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

Suministro de agua (caliente/fría)

Caliente & Fría

Tambor texturizado

PROGRAMAS

Cuidado de manchas

No

Cuidado de alergias

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Conectividad y Smart IoT: ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Arranque remoto y monitoreo de ciclo

No

Ciclos adicionales descargables

No

Diagnóstico inteligente

Monitoreo de energía

No

Asistente de Limpieza de tina

Emparejamiento inteligente

No

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch

Potencia de salida

6W

ALTAVOZ

Radiador pasivo

Yes (1)

Unidad Woofer

1.5 inch x 1

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

EQ

AI Sound

Bass Boost

Clear Voice

EQ personalizado(App)

Estándar

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.4

CONVENIENTE

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67, Military Standard 810H

Auracast

Indicador de batería

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Conexión rápida de Google

Multipunto

Party Link (Modo Dual)

Party Link (Modo Multi)

Altavoz del teléfono

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

USB Audio (USB-C)

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Caja de cartón

120 x 121 x 61 mm

Altavoz

94 x 98 x 46 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

0,4 kg

Peso Neto

0,28 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096668399

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

3

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

Max 10h

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

5W

Modo de espera

0.5W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

MODOS DE SONIDO

Play Time Enhance

Mejora del campo sonoro

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

Busca localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.