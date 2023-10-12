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Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 40lbs/18kg, color Silver

Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 40lbs/18kg, color Silver

WT18SSB
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 40lbs/18kg, color Silver WT18SSB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 40lbs/18kg, color Silver, WT18SSB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 40lbs/18kg, color Silver, WT18SSB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 40lbs/18kg, color Silver, WT18SSB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 40lbs/18kg, color Silver, WT18SSB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 40lbs/18kg, color Silver, WT18SSB
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 40lbs/18kg, color Silver WT18SSB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 40lbs/18kg, color Silver, WT18SSB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 40lbs/18kg, color Silver, WT18SSB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 40lbs/18kg, color Silver, WT18SSB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 40lbs/18kg, color Silver, WT18SSB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 40lbs/18kg, color Silver, WT18SSB

Características principales:

  • MOTOR SMART INVERTER
  • SISTEMA DE LAVADO SMART MOTION + TURBODRUM® (GOLPE PODEROSO+3)
  • AUTO PRE-LAVADO, CASCADAS LATERALES
  • 36% DE AHORRO DE ENERGÍA, TAPA CON CIERRE SUAVE
Más
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Carga Superior

  • Sistema de lavado

    Turbo Drum®

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    18

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Silver

  • Panel LED

    Si

  • Patas ajustables

    Si

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Motor Smart Inverter

  • Sistema de lavado SmartMotion + Turbo Drum®

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Si

  • Cascadas Laterales

  • Filtro Inteligente

    SI

  • Panel de Control Resistente

    SI

  • Tapa en vidrio templado con cierre suave

    SI

  • LoDecibel™ y Menos Vibración

  • Conexión Electrica Ecologica

PROGRAMAS

  • Normal

    SI

  • Prelavado+Normal

    SI

  • Lana

  • Lavado Rápido

  • Edredones

    Si

  • Limpieza Extra

    SI

  • Silencioso

    Si

OPCIONES

  • Nivel de Suciedad

    SI

  • Nivel de Agua

    SI

  • Tiempo de Lavado

    Si

  • Centrifugado

    SI

  • Alarma Encendido/Apagado

    SI

  • Girar

    SI

  • Secar con Aire

  • Opción de Lavado

    SI

  • Temperatura

    SI

  • Enjuague

    SI

  • Reserva

    SI

  • Bloqueo para Niños

    Si

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 Año General, 10 Años Motor

PESO

  • Peso Neto [Kg]

    45

DIMENSIONES

  • Alto (cm)

    102

  • Profundo (cm)

    67

  • Ancho (cm)

    63,2

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Pré-consulta instalação

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