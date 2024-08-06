Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo Lavadora Carga Superior - 19Kg & Nevera - 335 lts - DoorCooling

WT19MVTB.VT34BPM

Front view with bundle
2 Productos en este paquete
Vue de face

WT19MVTB

Lavadora Carga Superior WT19MVTB 19Kg/41lbs - Smart Motion Negro
Vista frontal

VT34BPM

Nevera - 335 lts - VT34BPM - Menta - Door Cooling

Características destacadas

  • Turbo Drum, permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil.
  • Smart motion, son 3 movimientos generados con Smart Inverter para optimizar el lavado.
  • Filtro de pelusa ancho, captura el polvo y las pelusas más fácilmente.
  • Tapa cierre suave, puerta de cristal templado resiste a los rayones.
  • Motor Smart Inverter, ajusta la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza que requiere cada movimiento del tambor.
  • Diseño Sofisticado, ideal para tu espacio.

Resumen del producto

Lleva a tu hogar combo de lavadora más nevera y disfuta de la innovacion; Lavadora LG Carga Superior 19 Kg, Con la tecnologia de Motor Smart Inverter proporciona un lavado silencioso y potente reduciendo las vibraciones y el ruido para una mayor tranquilidad en el hogar, evita el desgaste de las prendas gracias a los tres movientos de la funcion Smart Motion de la lavadora que se adaptan a cada tipo de tejido, Nevera LG, mantén tus alimentos y bebidas siempre frescos y con la misma temperatura inclusive desde la puerta con la tecnología DoorCooling, con Linear Cooling reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura conservando la frescura del campo al hogar hasta por 7 días mas. ¡Compra Ahora!

Muestra la imagen del interior de la lavadora

Eficiencia en cada lavado, funcionamiento silencioso en cada centrifugado

El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter proporciona un lavado silencioso y potente.

Diseñado para una mejor experiencia de lavado

Una niña está acostada en la cama con un peluche en los brazos.

Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

Mayor tranquilidad en el hogar

El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

TurboDrum™

Potente y suave a la vez

En el fondo, hay una lavadora, y en frente, hay una ropa limpia y un icono de movimiento de la lavadora en él

Smart motion

Lavado con tres movimientos

La tapa de la lavadora se muestra abierta

Durabilidad

Tapa fuerte, suave cierre

Una niña está acostada en la cama con un peluche en los brazos.

Smart Inverter

Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter funciona de forma suave y silenciosa.

*Probado por el laboratorio interno de LG en septiembre de 2023, el ruido del centrifugado en ciclo normal con 8,8 kg de carga fue de 51 dB (nivel de presión sonora). Los resultados pueden variar en función de la ropa y el entorno.

TurboDrum™

Lavado potente, cuidado suave

TurboDrum™ proporciona un lavado potente, eliminando la suciedad difícil con un poderoso chorro de agua.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Smart Motion

Lavado avanzado de triple movimiento

Presenta tres movimientos adaptados a cada tipo de tejido: Agitación, Rotación y Balanceo

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

LinearCooling™

Frescura del campo por más tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura, conservando el sabor fresco * hasta por 7 días.

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que tardó en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pak choi en el estante del compartimiento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling. Solo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

La función de enfriamiento de la puerta en el lateral puede conservar las cosas almacenadas frescas.

Door Cooling+™

Proporciona Frescura de Manera Uniforme y Rápida

Los alimentos se mantienen frescos y las bebidas se enfrían en cualquier estante con un rendimiento de enfriamiento uniforme y más rápido.

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba de TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que compara el tiempo de la temperatura del recipiente de agua colocado en la canasta superior con la caída entre los modelos Door Cooling+ y Non-Door Cooling+. Solo modelos aplicables.
*Se supone que Door Cooling+ se detiene cuando se abre la puerta.
*Los productos en el video y la imagen son solo para fines explicativos y pueden diferir de los reales.

logotipos de Smart Inverter Compressor y 10 años de garantía

Energéticamente Eficiente y Duradero

El Compresor LG Smart Inverter™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y tener 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años para el Compresor Smart Inverter (solo pieza).

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

632x970x670

Peso (kg)

39,0

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

19

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Temporizador de retraso

No

Tipo de pantalla

Botones Duros y Pantalla LED

Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

No

Indicador de figura

88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

4-Way Agitator

No

6 Motion DD

No

Añadir Prendas

No

AI DD

No

Reinicio automático

ColdWash

Tambor interior grabado

Señal de fin de ciclo

ezDispense

No

Sistema de detección de espuma

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

JetSpray

No

Patas niveladoras

Filtro de pelusas

Sensor de carga

Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

Caída de agua lateral

Motor de Smart Inverter

Smart Motion

Puerta con cerrado suave

Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

No

Tambor de acero inoxidable

No

Vapor

No

TurboWash

No

Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

No

TurboDrum

TurboWash 3D

No

Tipo

Lavadora de carga superior

Sensor de Vibración

No

Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

Calor y frío

Nivel de agua

Auto/Manual

WaveForce

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Color de cuerpo

Negro

Tipo de tapa

Opacidad

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Ciclo de descarga

No

Monitoreo de energía

No

Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

No

Diagnóstico inteligente

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Limpiador Tub Clean

Emparejamiento Inteligente

No

RESUMEN

Dimension (mm)

VT34BPM
Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)
335
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
600 x 1 720 x 710
Tecnología Principal
DoorCooling+™
Compresor
Smart Inverter con 10 años de Garantía

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Grado de Consumo de Energía

B

Tipo de producto

Top Mount

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad de almacenamiento de congelador (L)

79

Volumen de almacenamiento de refrigerador (Lts)

256

Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)

335

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Express Freeze

No

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

66

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

600 x 1 720 x 710

Peso del producto (kg)

60

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

Door-in-Door

No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

2

Estante_Vidrio Templado

1

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina de hielo automática

No

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

N/A

Manual_Ice Maker

1 palanca 2 bandejas

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

N/A

Dispensador solo de agua

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Puerta (Material)

PCM

Acabado (puerta)

Menta

Tipo de manija

Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

3

Hygiene Fresh

No

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Luz del refrigerador

Luz LED superior

Estante_Vidrio Templado

2

Caja de las verduras

Sí (1)

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

