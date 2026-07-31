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Combo Lavadora LG carga superior 19 KG - TurboDrum & Parlante LG Rock con AI

Combo Lavadora LG carga superior 19 KG - TurboDrum & Parlante LG Rock con AI

WT19OVTB.ROCK
Vista frontal de Combo Lavadora LG carga superior 19 KG - TurboDrum & Parlante LG Rock con AI WT19OVTB.ROCK
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Vista frontal de Combo Lavadora LG carga superior 19 KG - TurboDrum & Parlante LG Rock con AI WT19OVTB.ROCK
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Características principales:

  • Smart Motion : ajustan la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza
  • Turbo Drum : permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil.
  • Filtro de pelusa ancho: Captura el polvo y las pelusas más fácilmente
  • Sonido potente y resistente con Military Standard
  • Bartería con hasta 10 horas de duración
  • Diseño compacto, fácil de llevar
Más
2 Productos en este paquete
Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT19MVTB

WT19OVTB

Lavadora Carga Superior LG 19Kg Negro TurboDrum Silencioso
front view

ROCK

Parlante LG Xboom Rock - Sonido potente - Estándar Militar - Negro
Muestra la imagen del interior de la lavadora

Muestra la imagen del interior de la lavadora

Eficiencia en cada lavado, funcionamiento silencioso en cada centrifugado

El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter proporciona un lavado silencioso y potente.

LG XBOOM Rock by will.i.am es un parlante portátil Bluetooth creado para exteriores, con diseño robusto, sonido potente, pruebas de estándar militar y resistencia al polvo.

LG XBOOM Rock by will.i.am es un parlante portátil Bluetooth creado para exteriores, con diseño robusto, sonido potente, pruebas de estándar militar y resistencia al polvo.

Resistencia con estándar
militar, diseñada para
uso en exteriores

En el fondo, hay una lavadora, y delante hay una prenda limpia y un icono de movimiento de lavadora sobre ella.

Smart Motion

Lavado avanzado de triple movimiento

Presenta tres movimientos adaptados a cada tipo de tejido: Agitación, Rotación y Balanceo

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

LG XBOOM Rock es un parlante portátil Bluetooth con sonido exclusivo afinado por will.i.am, creado para ofrecer audio claro, potente y envolvente en actividades al aire libre.

LG XBOOM Rock es un parlante portátil Bluetooth con sonido exclusivo afinado por will.i.am, creado para ofrecer audio claro, potente y envolvente en actividades al aire libre.

*Superó 7 pruebas de durabilidad del estándar militar estadounidense MIL-STD 810H realizadas por un laboratorio independiente. Aprobar estas pruebas no implica aptitud para uso militar.

Silenciosa poderosa, con un diseño elegante, diseñada para durar

  • Imagen del producto
  • Imagen del producto
  • Imagen del producto
  • Imagen del producto
  • Imagen del producto
  • Imagen del producto
Gráfico que muestra titulares de música y noticias seleccionadas por IA junto a will.i.am, destacando emisoras personalizadas impulsadas por IA generativa según tus intereses.

FYI RAiDiO usa IA generativa para analizar tus preferencias y crear estaciones personalizadas, combinando música continua y noticias en tiempo real sin búsquedas manuales.

Descubre AI Personas: DJs diversos con culturas y personalidades únicas

Disfruta elegir un DJ con IA que combine con tu estado de ánimo o el momento. Cada persona aporta su estilo cultural y personalidad, ofreciendo música, noticias y nuevas perspectivas.

Noticias selccionadas y música sin parar con sonido superior

Selecciona una estaciòn segùn tus intereses para disfrutar noticias y mùsica ilimitada, todo en una experiencia fluida e integrada. Escúchalo claramente con el sonido característico de xboom, que da vida a cada nota y palabra.

*Esta pantalla es simulada para fines ilustrativos. La experiencia real puede variar según el entorno de uso. 

Acceso instantáneo a noticias, música y a tu DJ con IA

Un solo toque abre un mundo de audio. Explora noticias, descubre música y conversa con tu DJ inteligente. Sin búsquedas interminables: solo lo que quieres.

*Para usar “My Button”, tanto la app LG ThinQ como la app de FYI deben estar instaladas en tu celular. 

1) Configura My Button en la plaicaciòn de LG ThinQ.

2) Completa la activación en la aplicación FYI para empezar a usar esta función. 

*Disponible cuando MY button esté configurado en el Menú de “Smart Button” de la aplicación LG ThinQ.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del producto(An. x AI. x Prof. mm)

632x970x670

Peso (kg)

39,0

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

19

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Temporizador de inicio

No

Tipo de pantalla

Botones Duros y Pantalla LED

Indicador de bloqueo de puerta

No

Tipo de Indicador

88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

4-Way Agitator

No

6 Motion DD

No

Opción añadir más prendas

No

Inteligencia Artificial: AI DD

No

Reinicio automático

ColdWash

Tambor texturizado

Señal de ciclo finalizado

ezDispense

No

Detección de espuma

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

JetSpray

No

Patas niveladoras

Filtro de pelusa

Sensor de carga "LoadSense"

Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

Caída de agua lateral

Motor de Smart Inverter

Smart Motion

Puerta con cerrado suave

Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

No

Tambor de acero inoxidable

No

Vapor

No

TurboWash

No

Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

No

TurboDrum

TurboWash 3D

No

Tipo de lavadora

Carga Superior

Sensor de vibración

No

Suministro de agua (caliente/fría)

Caliente & Fría

Nivel de agua

Auto/Manual

WaveForce

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Color exterior

Negro Brillante

Tipo de tapa

Opacidad

PROGRAMAS

Cuidado de alergias

No

Cuidado de manchas

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Ciclos adicionales descargables

No

Monitoreo de energía

No

Arranque remoto y monitoreo de ciclo

No

Diagnóstico inteligente

Conectividad y Smart IoT: ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Asistente de Limpieza de tina

No

Emparejamiento inteligente

No

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch

Potencia de salida

6W

ALTAVOZ

Radiador pasivo

Yes (1)

Unidad Woofer

1.5 inch x 1

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

EQ

AI Sound

Bass Boost

Clear Voice

EQ personalizado(App)

Estándar

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.4

CONVENIENTE

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67, Military Standard 810H

Auracast

Indicador de batería

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Conexión rápida de Google

Multipunto

Party Link (Modo Dual)

Party Link (Modo Multi)

Altavoz del teléfono

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

USB Audio (USB-C)

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Caja de cartón

120 x 121 x 61 mm

Altavoz

94 x 98 x 46 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

0,4 kg

Peso Neto

0,28 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096668399

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

3

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

Max 10h

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

5W

Modo de espera

0.5W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

MODOS DE SONIDO

Play Time Enhance

Mejora del campo sonoro

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

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