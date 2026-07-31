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Combo Lavadora LG carga superior con AIDD™ 20 KG & Parlante LG Grab IA

Combo Lavadora LG carga superior con AIDD™ 20 KG & Parlante LG Grab IA

WT20PBTX6.GRAB
Vista frontal de Combo Lavadora LG carga superior con AIDD™ 20 KG & Parlante LG Grab IA WT20PBTX6.GRAB
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Vista frontal de Combo Lavadora LG carga superior con AIDD™ 20 KG & Parlante LG Grab IA WT20PBTX6.GRAB
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Características principales:

  • AI DD™: Ajusta el lavado según el tipo de tela.
  • ThinQ™: Control remoto desde tu celular.
  • EasyUnload™: Más fácil sacar la ropa.
  • Llévalo fácil con diseño ergonómico
  • Diseño ultra resistente y portátil
  • Calibración espacial
Más
2 Productos en este paquete
WT20PBTX6T

WT20PBTX6T

LG Carga Superior 20Kg AIDD™ EasyUnload Negro Plantino
Vista lateral de abajo XBOOM LG Grab 2025

GRAB

Parlante LG xboom Grab - Portabilidad y Resistencia Total - Sonido IA

Soluciones inteligentes para el lavado

Reconoce las telas gracias a la IA de LG

AI DD™ (Inteligencia Artificial)

Basado en el peso y el tipo de tela

Mujer cargando y descargando ropa fácilmente en lavadora de carga superior

EasyUnload™

Acceso cómodo y ergonómico

will.i.am, vestido de negro y con lentes de sol, sostiene la xboom Grab en primer plano.

will.i.am, vestido de negro y con lentes de sol, sostiene la xboom Grab en primer plano.

Sonido emblemático de xboom afinado por will.i.am

Presentamos la nueva xboom Grab, creada en colaboración con will.i.am. Disfruta de un sonido creado por expertos y representado con un estilo único.

6 Motion™

Una forma óptima de lavado

Motor LG Inverter Direct Drive™ con seis ciclos que garantizan una limpieza profunda y efectiva

  • Un movimiento de lavado normal

    Movimiento de agitación

    Un movimiento de lavado normal

  • Un suave balanceo para manipular tejidos delicados y evitar que se dañen

    Movimiento de balanceo

    Un balanceo suave para cuidar telas delicadas y reducir daños

  • Desenreda el tejido y lo lava

    Movimiento giratorio

    Desenreda la ropa para una limpieza profunda

  • Gira a izquierda y derecha para frotar el tejido contra la superficie del tambor

    Movimiento de frotación

    Gira a la izquierda y derecha para frotar la tela contra la superficie del tambor

  • Potente cascada de arriba abajo para un lavado en profundidad

    Movimiento WaveForce

    Una Potente cascada de agua que va de arriba hacia abajo para un lavado más profundo 

  • Un movimiento giratorio de alta velocidad

    Movimiento de compresión

    Giro a alta velocidad para un mejor centrifugado

*Las imágenes del producto que aparecen en la imagen y en el vídeo son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del product real.

 

AI Sound

La IA que perfecciona el sonido para cada género que escuches.

Elige manualmente entre los modos orientados al ritmo, la melodía o la voz según tu preferencia, o deja que la IA configure el modo más óptimo para ti. La IA analiza el audio y ajusta el sonido según el género.

Will.i.am está sosteniendo un xboom Grab con su mano derecha.

Motor Inverter Direct Drive™

Duradero, silencioso y con mínima vibración

El motor Inverter Direct Drive™ es confiable, silencioso y cuenta con 10 años de garantía.

Imagen que muestra el motor inverter LG junto a personas leyendo, durmiendo o trabajando, demostrando que es silencioso

Imagen que muestra el motor inverter LG junto a personas leyendo, durmiendo o trabajando, demostrando que es silencioso

*Por favor, consulte el manual de usuario para conocer la política de garantía de 10 años.

*Las imágenes del producto en la imagen y el vídeo son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.*Las imágenes del producto que aparecen en la imagen y en el vídeo son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real

El xboom Grab está sobre una roca con musgo. En la parte superior derecha está el logo de estándar militar.

Hecho para cualquier terreno, certificado por cumplir con el estándar militar.

Diseñado para moverse contigo, con sonido que supera cualquier desafio. Probado según los estándares militares de EE. UU. y demostrado que supera las 7 pruebas de durabilidad. 

*Los resultados o el rendimiento reales pueden variar dependiendo del entorno de uso.

**Detalles de las pruebas militares

Estándar de prueba: MIL-STD-810H

Parámetros de prueba: Alta temperatura, lluvia, vibración, impacto, rocío de agua salada, polvo de arena e inundación

Resultado de la certificación: APROBADO

Fecha de certificación: 18 de diciembre de 2024

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del producto(An. x AI. x Prof. mm)

651 x 1 060 x 680

Peso (kg)

46,0

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

20

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Temporizador de inicio

3-19 horas

Tipo de pantalla

Dial + botones y pantalla LED

Indicador de bloqueo de puerta

Tipo de Indicador

18:88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

6 Motion DD

Opción añadir más prendas

No

Inteligencia Artificial: AI DD

Reinicio automático

ColdWash

No

Tambor texturizado

Señal de ciclo finalizado

ezDispense

No

Detección de espuma

No

Inverter DirectDrive

JetSpray

No

Patas niveladoras

Filtro de pelusa

Sensor de carga "LoadSense"

Golpe + 3

No

Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

Caída de agua lateral

No

Motor de Smart Inverter

No

Smart Motion

No

Puerta con cerrado suave

Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

No

Tambor de acero inoxidable

No

Vapor

No

TurboWash

No

Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

No

TurboDrum

TurboWash 3D

No

Tipo de lavadora

Lavadora de carga superior

Sensor de vibración

No

Suministro de agua (caliente/fría)

Caliente & Fría

Nivel de agua

Auto/Manual

WaveForce

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Color exterior

Negro Platino

Tipo de tapa

Vidrio Templado

PROGRAMAS

Cuidado de alergias

No

Cuidado de manchas

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Ciclos adicionales descargables

Monitoreo de energía

Arranque remoto y monitoreo de ciclo

Diagnóstico inteligente

Conectividad y Smart IoT: ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Asistente de Limpieza de tina

Emparejamiento inteligente

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

2.1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

20 W + 10 W

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096327371

CONVENIENTE

Indicador de batería

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Iluminación

Multipunto

Party Link (Modo Dual)

Party Link (Modo Multi)

Altavoz del teléfono

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Caja de cartón

254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

Altavoz

211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

EQ

AI Sound

Bass Boost

Custom (App)

Estándar

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10 W

Modo de espera

0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

ALTAVOZ

Radiador pasivo

Si(2)

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

16 mm x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cúpula

Unidad Woofer

80 x 45 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

1,1 kg

Peso Neto

0,7 kg

ACCESORIO

Correa

Cable USB tipo C

Tarjeta de garantía

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

3

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

20

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

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