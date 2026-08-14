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LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG

LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG

WT21BTS6
Vista frontal de LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG WT21BTS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21BTS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21BTS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21BTS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21BTS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21BTS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21BTS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21BTS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21BTS6
Vista frontal de LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG WT21BTS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21BTS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21BTS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21BTS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21BTS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21BTS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21BTS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21BTS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21BTS6

Características principales:

  • Motor Smart Inverter con Smart Motion y 10 años de garantía en el motor
  • Tecnología Turbo Drum™
  • Smart Diagnosis
  • Filtro de pelusas inteligente
  • Opción de Lavado Diferido y Air Dry
  • Diseño sofisticado con Tapa de vidrio templado y Soft Closing Door
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Carga Superior

  • Sistema de lavado

    6 Motion DD

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad lavado (kg)

    21

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Black Steel

  • Panel LED

    Si

  • Patas ajustables

    Si

  • Función encendido Stand By

    Si

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive

    Si

  • Sistema de lavado 6 Motion DD

    Si

  • Sistemna de enjuague Jet Spray

    Si

  • Vapor

    Si

  • Calentador de Agua

    Si

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Si

  • SmartThinQ

    Si

PROGRAMAS

  • Algodón/Normal

    Si

  • Tratar Manchas

    Si

  • Antialérgico

    Si

  • Enjuague Inteligente

    Si

  • Ahorro de agua

    Si

  • Lavado Rápido

    Si

  • Lana

    Si

  • Toallas

    Si

  • Edredones

    Si

  • Silencioso

    Si

  • Limpieza de tina

    Si

  • Favorito

    Si

OPCIONES

  • Lavado diferido

    Si

  • Onda Fuerte

    Si

  • Remojo

    Si

  • Lavado Caliente

    Si

  • Lavado Frio

    Si

  • Secar con Aire

    Si

  • Bloqueo para Niños

    Si

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 Año General, 5 Años tarjeta principal, 10 Años Motor

DIMENSIONES

  • Alto (cm)

    102

  • Profundo (cm)

    72.1

  • Ancho (cm)

    68.6

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

Habla con un experto y asegúrate de que tu producto encaje perfectamente en tu hogar con una instalación segura. 

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