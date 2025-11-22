About Cookies on This Site

Refrigerador LG

¿Qué tipo estás buscando?

Cuatro refrigeradores con congelador LG al sol. Refrigerador de dos puertas y cajón a la izquierda con modelos de dos puertas y side-by-side uno al lado del otro.

Tipos de refrigeradores LG

Explora diferentes tipos de refrigeradores, incluyendo los de varias puertas, los Side-by-Side, los de dos puertas y los de una puerta. Descubre las ventajas únicas de cada modelo en lo que se refiere al almacenamiento y la accesibilidad.

Explora la gama de refrigeradores LG

Congelador del refrigerador LG negro mate con varias puertas y puerta InstaView Door-in-Door abierta, mostrando el almacenamiento de alimentos frescos. A la derecha, las estanterías de la despensa están llenas de alimentos.

French Door

Refrigerador espacioso con dos puertas en la parte superior y un cajón inferior, y práctico congelador.

La moderna pared de la cocina cuenta con un refrigerador con congelador LG plateado empotrado. La parte frontal del refrigerador cuenta con un purificador de agua y un dispensador de hielo integrados, lo que significa que tiene una gran capacidad.

Side-by-side

Congelador a la izquierda, refrigerador a la derecha. Adecuado para uso frecuente.

Refrigerador LG alto con puerta de vidrio transparente en una cocina minimalista. El interior está iluminado con luces verdes, lo que permite ver claramente los alimentos y las bebidas frescas almacenadas.

2-Door Refrigerator

Refrigeradores delgados de 2 puertas, adecuados para espacios reducidos.

Hay un refrigerador LG alto de una puerta al lado de una pared minimalista.

1-Door Refrigerator

El refrigerador o congelador estrecho de una puerta cabe en cualquier sitio.

Tipos
Inicio de la Guía de compra
Congelador LG negro side-by-side con purificador de agua en el centro. Se puede ver una sala amplia a la izquierda y una cocina moderna a la derecha.

Refrigerador con congelador LG gris con dos puertas en la parte superior y un cajón inferior y InstaView Door-in-Door colocado en una cocina en tonos beige. El refrigerador tiene un diseño espacioso con secciones de almacenamiento visibles.

Dos puertas en la parte superior y un cajón inferior

Una perspectiva más amplia sobre la frescura

Diseño espacioso con dos puertas en la parte superior y un cajón inferior, y refrigerador totalmente abierto y sin separaciones

en la parte superior y un cajón congelador grande extraíble en la parte inferior. Ideal para compras grandes,

comodidad diaria y familias medianas y numerosas.

Una perspectiva más amplia sobre la frescura Ver todos los refrigeradores de dos puertas en la parte superior y un cajón inferior
Congelador LG negro side-by-side con purificador de agua en el centro. Se puede ver una sala amplia a la izquierda y una cocina moderna a la derecha.

Refrigerador con congelador compacto de LG con puerta transparente iluminada en verde, que muestra las botellas de agua y los alimentos que hay en su interior. Detrás del refrigerador hay una cocina moderna en tonos blancos.

Side-by-side

Clásico de dos puertas para una mayor comodidad en el día a día

Un refrigerador clásico Side-by-Side con el congelador a la izquierda y el refrigerador a la derecha. Adecuado para hogares grandes o usuarios que utilizan el congelador con frecuencia.

Clásico de dos puertas para una mayor comodidad en el día a día Ver todos los refrigeradores Side-by-Side
Congelador del refrigerador LG alto con frente de cristal en una cocina en tonos beige y madera. La puerta transparente deja ver estantes iluminados con luz verde con alimentos cuidadosamente organizados. Hay una mesa y una planta cerca.

Refrigerador con congelador compacto de LG con puerta transparente iluminada en verde, que muestra las botellas de agua y los alimentos que hay en su interior. Detrás del refrigerador hay una cocina moderna en tonos blancos.

2 puertas

Diseñado para una vivienda sencilla y compacta

Un refrigerador delgado, con congelador en la parte inferior, ideal para espacios reducidos. 

Ideal para hogares formados por una sola persona que buscan un almacenamiento compacto y con confiabilidad 

y un estilo atemporal.

Diseñado para una vivienda sencilla y compacta Ver todos los refrigeradores de dos puertas
Refrigerador con congelador LG de una puerta, alto, en tono blanco minimalista para cocina.

Refrigerador con congelador LG de una puerta, alto, en tono blanco minimalista para cocina.

1 puerta

Diseñado para ser eficiente en poco espacio

Un refrigerador de una puerta que ahorra espacio y mantiene frescos los productos de primera necesidad. 

Adecuado para apartamentos pequeños o hogares de una sola persona que buscan un almacenamiento 

sencillo y confiable.

Diseñado para ser eficiente en poco espacio Ver todos los refrigeradores de una puerta

* La disponibilidad y las características del producto pueden variar según el modelo. Consulta las páginas de cada producto para obtener más información.

Color y acabado 

Dale a tu cocina un toque final ideal

Los refrigeradores de LG están disponibles en una amplia gama de colores y acabados, 

desde tonos neutros modernos hasta contrastes llamativos, ideales para combinar con los colores 

o dar un toque distintivo a cualquier cocina.

The LG side-by-side fridge freezer close-up with a premium matte black finish integrates seamlessly into a modern kitchen with textured dark cabinets for stylish water and ice dispensers.
Close-up LG refrigerator freezer with a dark graphite finish and seamlessly integrated into a neutral tone modern kitchen.
Close-up of the LG side-by-side fridge freezer with a silver finish to seamlessly integrate it into a bright, modern kitchen to highlight sophisticated water and ice dispensers.
El refrigerador con congelador LG side-by-side, de primer plano, con un acabado negro mate de alta calidad, se integra perfectamente en una cocina moderna con gabinetes oscuros texturizados y elegantes dispensadores de agua y hielo.
Primer plano del refrigerador con congelador LG con acabado en grafito oscuro, perfectamente integrado en una cocina moderna de tonos neutros.
Primer plano del refrigerador con congelador LG de acabado plateado, que se integra perfectamente en una cocina moderna y bien iluminada para resaltar los sofisticados dispensadores de agua y hielo.

Negro mate 

Un acabado moderno muy llamativo. El negro mate agrega contraste y combina a la perfección con cocinas contemporáneas o monocromáticas.

Grafito oscuro

Elegante y discreto, el grafito oscuro ofrece un aspecto premium con una alternativa más sutil al negro, ideal para cocinas modernas y elegantes.

Plata

Una opción atemporal y neutra que se adapta a la mayoría de los interiores. La plata combina a la perfección con los electrodomésticos de acero inoxidable y los estilos de cocina clásicos.

Comparar productos

Compara las características principales de la gama LG para elegir el producto que mejor se adapte a tu hogar y estilo de vida.

Table Caption
FeaturesFrench DoorSide-by-side2-Door2-Door1Door
Front view of GM89SXD
GM89SXD
Front view of VS23BQB
VS23BQB
Front view of LT57AWT
LT57AWT
Front view of GB35BVB
GB35BVB
Front view of GR21WPP
GR21WPP
Total capacity(cubic feet)312320127
nullYesYesNoYes / DID NoNo

* Las especificaciones están sujetas a cambios. Consulta las páginas de cada producto para obtener la información más actualizada.

Preguntas frecuentes sobre refrigeradores LG

Q.

¿Qué tamaño de refrigerador necesitas?

A.

El tamaño adecuado del refrigerador depende de tu hogar y de tus necesidades de almacenamiento. Como guía general:

 

- Los refrigeradores de dos puertas (de 6 a 20 pies cúbicos) son ideales para hogares de una o dos personas.

- Los modelos Side-by-Side (de 22 a 28 pies cúbicos) son adecuados para familias de tres a cuatro miembros.

- Los modelos de dos puertas en la parte superior y un cajón inferior (de 22 a 32 pies cúbicos) son aptos para hogares más grandes.

 

Ten en cuenta la frecuencia con la que haces las compras, la cantidad de alimentos frescos en comparación con los alimentos congelados que almacenas y el espacio disponible en tu cocina a la hora de seleccionar la capacidad adecuada.

Q.

¿Cómo mido el espacio que tengo para un refrigerador?

A.

Comienza midiendo la profundidad, el ancho y la altura del espacio donde se colocará el refrigerador.

 

Profundidad: Mide desde la pared hasta el borde de la encimera. Asegúrate de dejar espacio para las puertas, las manijas y la oscilación de las puertas (con las puertas abiertas a 90°). Deja al menos 2.5 cm de espacio libre detrás del refrigerador para que haya ventilación.

 

Ancho: Mide el espacio entre la pared y cualquier encimera o gabinete. Si el refrigerador se va a colocar junto a una pared, deja un espacio extra de 5 a 8 cm en el lado de la bisagra para que la puerta se pueda abrir completamente.

 

Altura: Mide desde el suelo hasta el techo o hasta la parte inferior de cualquier gabinete superior, en especial si el espacio es limitado o si optas por un modelo alto.

Q.

¿Qué más debes tener en cuenta al instalar un refrigerador?

A.

Antes de la entrega, planifica el trayecto de entrega desde la puerta delantera hasta la cocina. Asegúrate de que haya una conexión eléctrica y una buena ventilación. Mide el ancho y el alto de todas las puertas y pasillos para asegurarte de que tu nuevo refrigerador pueda pasar fácilmente. Una vez instalado, comprueba que las puertas se abren completamente y que la unidad está nivelada para que funcione de manera óptima.