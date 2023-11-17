We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Monitor TV 27.5” - IPS
Todas las especificaciones
TIPO DE MONITOR
Wide Viewing Angle
TAMAÑO DE PANTALLA
27.5"
TIPO DE PANEL
Wide Viewing Angle
RELACIÓN DE ASPECTO
16:9
RESOLUCIÓN
HD ( 1366x768 )
BRILLO
250 (cd/m²)
PROFUNDIDAD DE COLORES
8bit (16,7 M de colores)
RELACIÓN DE CONTRASTE
1000:1 (Típ)
ÁNGULO DE VISíÓN
178°/178°
TIEMPO DE RESPUESTA
8ms
HDMI
Sí (HDMI1.4 2EA)
USB
Sí (USB2.0 1EA)
OPTICO DIGITAL AUDIO
Sí
ENTRADA DE SINTONIZADOR
Sí TDT (DVB-T2)
RED LAN
Sí
RED WIFI
Sí
RCA
Sí
SALIDA DE AUDIO
Sí
PARLANTES
5wats x2
CABLE DE PODER
Sí
CONTROL REMOTO
Sí
MANUAL
Sí
Qué opina la gente
