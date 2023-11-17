About Cookies on This Site

28TL525S-PD

Monitor TV 27.5” - IPS

Alta calidad de imagen

La resolución HD de los LG TV Monitor te ofrecen una calidad de imagen realista,con precisión de color excelente. Sentado o de pie, podrás disfrutarde una excelente proyección de imagen.

Flicker Safe

Con Flicker Safe el nivel de parpadeo que produce una pantalla se reduce a casi cero, ayudando a proteger tus ojos. ¡Trabaja y diviértete como tú quieras!

Montable a la pared

Podrás instalar el monitor en la pared en donde más te convenga, aprovechando el efecto de ahorro de espacio.
Todas las especificaciones

COMMON SPEC

TIPO DE MONITOR

Wide Viewing Angle

TAMAÑO DE PANTALLA

27.5"

TIPO DE PANEL

Wide Viewing Angle

RELACIÓN DE ASPECTO

16:9

RESOLUCIÓN

HD ( 1366x768 )

BRILLO

250 (cd/m²)

PROFUNDIDAD DE COLORES

8bit (16,7 M de colores)

RELACIÓN DE CONTRASTE

1000:1 (Típ)

ÁNGULO DE VISíÓN

178°/178°

TIEMPO DE RESPUESTA

8ms

ENTRADAS

HDMI

Sí (HDMI1.4 2EA)

USB

Sí (USB2.0 1EA)

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

OPTICO DIGITAL AUDIO

ENTRADA DE SINTONIZADOR

Sí TDT (DVB-T2)

RED LAN

RED WIFI

RCA

SALIDA DE AUDIO

PARLANTES

5wats x2

ACCESORIOS

CABLE DE PODER

CONTROL REMOTO

MANUAL

