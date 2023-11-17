About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor UltraWide FHD IPS de 29'' Formato 21:9 con HDR10 (29'' diagonal)

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

Dónde comprar

Monitor UltraWide FHD IPS de 29'' Formato 21:9 con HDR10 (29'' diagonal)

29WL500-B

Monitor UltraWide FHD IPS de 29'' Formato 21:9 con HDR10 (29'' diagonal)

29WL500-B
Más espacio para grandes ideas
Pantalla Full HD 21:9

Más espacio para grandes ideas

Sumérgete en tus creaciones con la impresionante escala de una pantalla Full HD UltraWide® 21:9 de alto rendimiento.

Eleva el nivel de tu equipo de oficina en casa
Monitor Full HD UltraWide™

Eleva el nivel de tu equipo de oficina en casa

La resolución de 21:9 (2560 x 1080) UltraWide™ Full HD ofrece un 33 % más de espacio de pantalla en comparación con el monitor de resolución Full HD. Disfruta de tu seminario web viendo material de apoyo más grande y a más asistentes, gracias a la pantalla.
Aula en línea con un amplio campo de visión

Aula en línea con un amplio campo de visión

Administra fácilmente libros de texto, conferencias, conversaciones y búsquedas en una sola vista, y convierte la pantalla panorámica en tu aula favorita en línea.
Detener Alt-Tabulador y comenzar a ver de lado a lado

Detener Alt-Tabulador y comenzar a ver de lado a lado

Te permite trabajar con informes a simple vista, con hojas de datos y diapositivas lado a lado sin repetir Alt-tab.
Disfruta de una claridad impresionante
HDR10

Disfruta de una claridad impresionante

Para obtener una visión más completa del creador de contenido, este monitor es compatible con el alto rango dinámico estándar HDR10 de la industria, que admite niveles específicos de color y brillo que exceden las capacidades de los monitores comunes.
Fidelidad de color excepcional
IPS con un 98% de sRGB

Fidelidad de color excepcional

Este monitor, con un 99% de cobertura del espectro sRGB, es una gran solución para fotógrafos, diseñadores gráficos y todo aquel que esté buscando un color altamente preciso.
Control de pantalla 2.2

Control de pantalla 2.2

Controla de forma rápida y sencilla los ajustes esenciales del monitor, incluidos la imagen, el audio y la división de la pantalla con solo unos pocos clics de tu mouse.

Radeon FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

Punto de mira

Radeon FreeSync

Con la tecnología FreeSync*, los jugadores pueden experimentar un movimiento perfecto y fluido en los juegos rápidos y con alta resolución. FreeSync elimina virtualmente la fragmentación y la segmentación.

Black Stabilizer

El estabilizador de negro de LG detecta las escenas oscuras y ayuda a darles más brillo, para que tengas visibilidad incluso en las escenas oscuras.

Punto de mira

Aumenta la precisión en los juegos de disparos en primera persona con la función Punto de mira de la pantalla central.

1

Modo Juego

Los modos de juego para juegos de disparos en primera persona e incluso un modo preestablecido de RTS, te permiten elegir las mejores condiciones para ti y para el juego que estás jugando.

1

Modo Juego

Los modos de juego para juegos de disparos en primera persona e incluso un modo preestablecido de RTS, te permiten elegir las mejores condiciones para ti y para el juego que estás jugando.

1

Modo Juego

Los modos de juego para juegos de disparos en primera persona e incluso un modo preestablecido de RTS, te permiten elegir las mejores condiciones para ti y para el juego que estás jugando.

Libera tus ojos de la distracción
Soporte de diseño Edge-Arc

Libera tus ojos de la distracción

Absorbe esas magníficas imágenes sin la distracción de los bordes antiestéticos, con un bisel ultra fino que une la forma y la función.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Especificaciones clave

Tamaño [Pulgada]

29

Resolución

2560 x 1080

Tipo de Panel

IPS

Ratio de Aspecto

21:9

Gama de Color (Típ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

250

Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

75

Tiempo de respuesta

5ms (GtG a máx. Velocidad)

Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

Inclinación

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIÓN/PESO

Dimensiones empaquetado (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

822 x 159 x 413

Dimensiones sin peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

698.1 x 317.5 x 76.9

Dimensiones con peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

698.1 x 410.9 x 209.4

Peso empaquetado [kg]

7.5

Peso sin Peana [kg]

4.7

Peso con Peana [kg]

5.2

CARACTERÍSTICAS

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Estabilizador de Negros

Si

Debilidad de Color

Si

Cruceta

Si

Dynamic Action Sync

Si

Protección anti-parpadeo

Si

HDR 10

Si

Efecto HDR

Si

Modo de lectura

Si

Ahorro inteligente de energía

Si

Super Resolution+

Si

POTENCIA

Entrada CA

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Consumo de potencia (DC apagado)

menos de 0.3W

Consumo de potencia (Estrella energética)

20.5W

Consumo de potencia (Máx.)

27W

Consumo de potencia (Modo suspensión)

menos de 0.5W

Consumo de potencia (Típ)

24.5W

Tipo

Alimentación externa (adaptador)

STANDARD

RoHS

Si

INFO

Nombre del producto

UltraWide

Año

2019

CONECTIVIDAD

HDMI

SI (x2)

Salida para Auriculares

3-polos(Solo Sonido)

PANTALLA

Ratio de Aspecto

21:9

Brillo (Mín.)[cd/m²]

200

Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

250

Profundidad de Color (Número de colores)

16.7M

Gama de Color (Típ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Ratio de Contraste (Mín.)

700:1

Ratio de contraste(Típ.)

1000:1

Tipo de Panel

IPS

Tamaño del píxel [mm]

0.2628 x 0.2628

Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

75

Resolución

2560 x 1080

Tiempo de respuesta

5ms (GtG a máx. Velocidad)

Tamaño [cm]

73

Tamaño [Pulgada]

29

Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

178º(D/I), 178º(Arriba/Abajo)

APLICACIÓN SW

Control Dual

Si

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Si

MECÁNICO

Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

Inclinación

Montaje en pared [mm]

100 x 100

ACCESORIO

HDMI

Si

Qué opina la gente

Comprar directamente

29WL500-B

29WL500-B

Monitor UltraWide FHD IPS de 29'' Formato 21:9 con HDR10 (29'' diagonal)

Busca en línea