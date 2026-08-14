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Características principales:

    Disfrute tanto de TV como de Monitor

    Disfrute tanto de TV como de Monitor

    LG TV Monitor tiene doble propósito que combina TV y monitor de ordenador.
    WIFI INCORPORADO

    Wi-fi incorporado

    Disfrute del Wi-Fi incorporado de LG TV Monitor. Fácil de conectar con otros dispositivos, ya no tiene que pasar por molestias de tediosos procedimientos de conexión para ver el contenido de otros dispositivos en el monitor. Para que pueda disfrutar del contenido del smartphone en una gran pantalla.

    WebOS 3.5 Smart TV

    WebOS 3.5 hace que sea conveniente para que usted pueda encontrar y disfrutar de su contenido favorito, como juegos y servicio de streaming.
    Pantalla HD

    Pantalla HD

    La resolución HD ofrece una magnífica calidad de imagen gracias a su extraordinaria precisión de color, contraste visual y nitidez.

    Disfrute tanto de TV como de Monitor juntos

    La resolución HD en LG TV Monitor ofrece una calidad de imagen realista con una precisión de color excelente. Desde sentado o de pie, puede disfrutar de la misma excelente proyección de imagen.

    Altavoz estéreo de 5 vatios x 2

    Disfrute de sus películas o juegos con sonido estéreo realista. Con el
    altavoz estéreo incorporado , no hay necesidad de altavoces adicionales alrededor de su monitor.

    Qué opina la gente

    Principales ofertas

    ¿Necesitas ayuda?

    Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

    Recibe asistencia

      ¿Necesitas ayuda?

      Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

      Recibe asistencia