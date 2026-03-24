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Vista frontal de
GS51MPD.RNC9
GS51MPD.RNC9
Vista frontal de
GS51MPD.RNC9
GS51MPD.RNC9

Características principales:

    El interior del refrigerador expresando el frío.

    Multi Air Flow

    El aire fluye en todas las direcciones para
    mantener los alimentos frescos, sin
    importar dónde los coloque.
    Party Lighting

    Ilumina la pista de baile

    Las luces LED de colores varían y cambian al ritmo de la música para añadir más diversión a tus fiestas.

    Imagen de la vista superior de la puerta del frigorífico abierta

    Pantalla LED táctil

    La pantalla LED añade un toque de clase a su refrigerador, a la vez que proporciona una forma cómoda de modificar los ajustes.

    *Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
    *Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

    Toma el control de la pista de baile a través de DJ App

    Haz que la fiesta baile. Aplica efectos de sonido directamente desde la aplicación DJ en Android o iOS, o controla el DJ Pad en el altavoz.

    Una mano sostiene un smartphone, mostrando la aplicación DJ.

    * Las actualizaciones de la aplicación estarán disponibles.

    Una imagen que muestra todo el interior del refrigerador.

    Estantes de vidrio templado

    Los vidrios templados son lo suficientemente fuertes como para sostener sus objetos pesados.

    *Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
    *Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

    Multi Bluetooth y XBOOM App

    Compartir listas de
    reproducción en una aplicación

    Vincula tres dispositivos al mismo tiempo a través de la aplicación XBOOM. Utiliza cualquiera de los dispositivos conectados para controlar a la perfección una lista de reproducción sin interrumpir la música. Consíguela en Google Play o App Store.

    Un smartphone está en un LG XBOOM RNC9 con otros dos smartphones flotando a su alrededor. Un logotipo de Bluetooth se muestra en bewteen smartphones.

    * Esta característica sólo funciona en Android.
    * App XBOOM es compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0.
    * Las actualizaciones de la aplicación estarán disponibles.

    Qué opina la gente

    Principales ofertas

    ¿Necesitas ayuda?

    Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

    Recibe asistencia

      ¿Necesitas ayuda?

      Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

      Recibe asistencia