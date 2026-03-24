About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Combo Nevecon 618 Lts French Door & Televisor LG 43'' Full HD

Combo Nevecon 618 Lts French Door & Televisor LG 43'' Full HD

LM22SGP.43LM001
Vista frontal de Combo Nevecon 618 Lts French Door & Televisor LG 43'' Full HD LM22SGP.43LM001
LG Combo Nevecon 618 Lts French Door & Televisor LG 43'' Full HD, LM22SGP.43LM001
LG Combo Nevecon 618 Lts French Door & Televisor LG 43'' Full HD, LM22SGP.43LM001
Vista frontal de Combo Nevecon 618 Lts French Door & Televisor LG 43'' Full HD LM22SGP.43LM001
LG Combo Nevecon 618 Lts French Door & Televisor LG 43'' Full HD, LM22SGP.43LM001
LG Combo Nevecon 618 Lts French Door & Televisor LG 43'' Full HD, LM22SGP.43LM001

Características principales:

  • Multi Air Flow
  • Fabricador automático de hielo
  • 10 Años de garantía en el Compresor
  • Led Full HD
  • Procesador Quad Core
  • Active HDR
Más
Multi Air flow

Multi Air Flow

Múltiples ventilas de aire distribuyen y circulan aire frío a cada esquina del refrigerador, asegurando que cada uno de los alimentos se enfríen adecuadamente.

Un nuevo nivel de Full HD

Los televisores LG Full HD ofrecen imágenes más precisas con una resolución sorprendente y colores vivos.

Esta imagen es un denso bosque natural donde un río fluye en medio de Top View. Esta es una imagen que describe FHD.

Eficiencia Energética y Mayor Durabilidad
Iluminación de Panel LED

Eficiencia Energética y Mayor Durabilidad

La iluminación de Panel LED brinda una mayor eficiencia energética y una vida útil más larga que la iluminación de los focos convencionales.
Calidad de sonido

Donde cada género suena mejor

Los televisores LG FHD están equipados con Virtual Surround Plus y Dolby Audio para sumergirlo en una experiencia de sonido más rica y realista con todos los géneros de películas y programas de televisión.

Esta tarjeta describe la calidad del sonido. Es una imagen de una niña sonriendo alegremente en celebración.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ de LG es una manera fácil de solucionar tus problemas. Solo llama al Servicio al Cliente de LG, coloca tu teléfono en la Refrigeradora y Servicio al Cliente podrá emitir un diagnóstico rápido para darte una solución.

Virtual Surround Plus

Sonido hecho para llenar tu espacio

Puedes experimentar un sonido rico y multidimensional con los altavoces integrados en su televisor. Mejora tu experiencia visual con sonido proveniente de todas las direcciones.

*LP50 no es compatible con Virtual Surround Plus.
**Puede variar según los productos y los países .

Dolby Audio

Una experiencia de sonido cinematográfica

Experimenta un sonido con calidad de cine más nítido y envolvente en casa con Dolby Audio en tu televisor.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

French Door (3 puertas)

Estándar/Profundidad del Estante

Profundidad estándar

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad de almacenamiento de congelador (L)

206

Volumen de almacenamiento de refrigerador (Lts)

412

Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)

618

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Express Freeze

Pantalla LED externa

Sí [LED Externo]

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

109

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

756 x 1 740 x 901

Peso del producto (kg)

101

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Divisor de cajón

Cajón_de_congelador

2 no transparentes

Luz del Congelador

Luz LED superior

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina de hielo automática

Sí (en el gabinete, instalado en fábrica)

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

2.5 / 2.7 (IcePlus)

Luz del dispensador

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

12,0

Nombre de Modelo del Filtro de Agua

LT1000P

Dispensador solo de agua

Externo

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Puerta (Material)

Acero Inoxidable

Acabado (puerta)

P/S3

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

No

Tipo de manija

Manija Vista

COMPARTIMENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

Cajón convertible

No

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

7

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Luz del refrigerador

Luz LED superior

Estantes voladizos

Sí (híbrido)

Estantería_Plegable

No

Estante_Vidrio Templado

4 Divisiones

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

Amplia despensa

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ACCESORIOS

Cable de poder

Base

CONTROL REMOTO

Año de creación

2021

DISPLAY

Tipo de display

LCD (LED)

Tamaño de la pantalla en pulgadas

43

Tamaño de la pantalla en cm

108

Resolución

FHD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate 60Hz

TIPO DE SEÑAL

COMPATIBLE CON TV ANÁLOGA

COMPATIBLE CON TELEVISIÓN TERRESTRE (TDT)

AUDIO

SALIDA DE AUDIO

20W

CANALES

2.0 ch (2 Ch= 10W pc)

DIRECCION

Disparo inferior

Sonido

Virtual Surround Plus

CLEAR VOICE

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

HDR

Active HDR

Procesador

Quad Core Processor

Escalador (Resolución)

Resolution Upscaler

SMART CONVENIENCE

Smart ThinQ App

Reconocimiento de voz

Sí (Requiere Control Mágico)

AI Home

Home Dashboard

Numero de CPU´s

Quad

Sistema Operativo

webOS Smart TV (6.0)

LG TV Plus App

Búsqueda de contenido Relacionado

Navegador Web

Quick Access

ENTRADAS

HDMI

3

Audio return channel

ARC (HDMI)

USB

2

LAN

Salida Audio Optico Digital

WiFi

Bluetooth

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

Busca localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.