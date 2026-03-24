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Vista frontal de
LM22SGP.43LM6370
LM22SGP.43LM6370
Vista frontal de
LM22SGP.43LM6370
LM22SGP.43LM6370

Características principales:

    Multi Air flow

    Multi Air Flow

    Múltiples ventilas de aire distribuyen y circulan aire frío a cada esquina del refrigerador, asegurando que cada uno de los alimentos se enfríen adecuadamente.

    Un nuevo nivel de Full HD

    Los televisores LG Full HD ofrecen imágenes más precisas con una resolución sorprendente y colores vivos.

    Esta imagen es un denso bosque natural donde un río fluye en medio de Top View. Esta es una imagen que describe FHD.

    Eficiencia Energética y Mayor Durabilidad
    Iluminación de Panel LED

    Eficiencia Energética y Mayor Durabilidad

    La iluminación de Panel LED brinda una mayor eficiencia energética y una vida útil más larga que la iluminación de los focos convencionales.

    *Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
    *Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

    Calidad de sonido

    Donde cada género suena mejor

    Los televisores LG FHD están equipados con Virtual Surround Plus y Dolby Audio para sumergirlo en una experiencia de sonido más rica y realista con todos los géneros de películas y programas de televisión.

    Esta tarjeta describe la calidad del sonido. Es una imagen de una niña sonriendo alegremente en celebración.

    Smart Diagnosis™

    Smart Diagnosis™

    Smart Diagnosis™ de LG es una manera fácil de solucionar tus problemas. Solo llama al Servicio al Cliente de LG, coloca tu teléfono en la Refrigeradora y Servicio al Cliente podrá emitir un diagnóstico rápido para darte una solución.

    Virtual Surround Plus

    Sonido hecho para llenar tu espacio

    Puedes experimentar un sonido rico y multidimensional con los altavoces integrados en su televisor. Mejora tu experiencia visual con sonido proveniente de todas las direcciones.

    *LP50 no es compatible con Virtual Surround Plus.
    **Puede variar según los productos y los países .

    Dolby Audio

    Una experiencia de sonido cinematográfica

    Experimenta un sonido con calidad de cine más nítido y envolvente en casa con Dolby Audio en tu televisor.

    Qué opina la gente

    Principales ofertas

    ¿Necesitas ayuda?

    Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

    Recibe asistencia

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      Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

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