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Combo Nevecon LG French Door 618L & Parlante LG Grab con AI

Combo Nevecon LG French Door 618L & Parlante LG Grab con AI

LM22SGP.GRAB
Vista frontal de Combo Nevecon LG French Door 618L & Parlante LG Grab con AI LM22SGP.GRAB
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Font view grab
Vista frontal de Combo Nevecon LG French Door 618L & Parlante LG Grab con AI LM22SGP.GRAB
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Font view grab

Características principales:

  • Multi Air Flow
  • Fabricador automático de hielo
  • 10 Años de garantía en el Compresor
  • Llévalo fácil con diseño ergonómico
  • Diseño ultra resistente y portátil
  • Calibración espacial
Más
2 Productos en este paquete
Vista frontal Nevecon French Door LG LM22SGP

LM22SGP

Nevecon LG French Door 618L Plata Disp. de agua
Vista lateral de abajo XBOOM LG Grab 2025

GRAB

Parlante LG xboom Grab - Portabilidad y Resistencia Total - Sonido IA

Disfruta de la fabricación automática de hielo

Auto Ice Maker produce automáticamente varios cubitos de hielo por día sin el inconveniente de llenar el agua de manera manual.

will.i.am, vestido de negro y con lentes de sol, sostiene la xboom Grab en primer plano.

will.i.am, vestido de negro y con lentes de sol, sostiene la xboom Grab en primer plano.

Sonido emblemático de xboom afinado por will.i.am

Presentamos la nueva xboom Grab, creada en colaboración con will.i.am. Disfruta de un sonido creado por expertos y representado con un estilo único.

Multi Air flow

Multi Air Flow

Múltiples ventilas de aire distribuyen y circulan aire frío a cada esquina del refrigerador, asegurando que cada uno de los alimentos se enfríen adecuadamente.

Sonido inteligente con IA, diseñado con maestría por Peerless.

Creado con un tweeter de cúpula de 16 mm de Peerless, un fabricante danés de unidades de audio de alta gama con más de un siglo de experiencia, para una calidad de sonido excepcional. Disfruta de un sonido vibrante y dinámico, ideal para su uso al aire libre.

*El video es para fines demostrativos.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ de LG es una manera fácil de solucionar tus problemas. Solo llama al Servicio al Cliente de LG, coloca tu teléfono en la Refrigeradora y Servicio al Cliente podrá emitir un diagnóstico rápido para darte una solución.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Calibración espacial

Sonido ajustado a tu espacio

La calibración espacial ajusta la salida de sonido según el tamaño y la distribución de tu habitación. Al adaptar los niveles de audio al espacio, produce un sonido claro y pleno que resulta equilibrado tanto en entornos grandes como pequeños.

*El video es solo para fines de demostración.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

French Door (3 puertas)

Estándar/Profundidad del Estante

Profundidad estándar

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad de almacenamiento de congelador (L)

206

Volumen de almacenamiento de refrigerador (Lts)

412

Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)

618

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Express Freeze

Pantalla LED externa

Sí [LED Externo]

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

109

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

756 x 1 740 x 901

Peso del producto (kg)

101

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Divisor de cajón

Cajón_de_congelador

2 no transparentes

Luz del Congelador

Luz LED superior

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina de hielo automática

Sí (en el gabinete, instalado en fábrica)

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

2.5 / 2.7 (IcePlus)

Luz del dispensador

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

12,0

Nombre de Modelo del Filtro de Agua

LT1000P

Dispensador solo de agua

Externo

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Puerta (Material)

Acero Inoxidable

Acabado (puerta)

P/S3

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

No

Tipo de manija

Manija Vista

COMPARTIMENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

Cajón convertible

No

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

7

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Luz del refrigerador

Luz LED superior

Estantes voladizos

Sí (híbrido)

Estantería_Plegable

No

Estante_Vidrio Templado

4 Divisiones

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

Amplia despensa

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

2.1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

20 W + 10 W

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096327371

CONVENIENTE

Indicador de batería

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Iluminación

Multipunto

Party Link (Modo Dual)

Party Link (Modo Multi)

Altavoz del teléfono

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Caja de cartón

254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

Altavoz

211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

EQ

AI Sound

Bass Boost

Custom (App)

Estándar

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10 W

Modo de espera

0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

ALTAVOZ

Radiador pasivo

Si(2)

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

16 mm x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cúpula

Unidad Woofer

80 x 45 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

1,1 kg

Peso Neto

0,7 kg

ACCESORIO

Correa

Cable USB tipo C

Tarjeta de garantía

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

3

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

20

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

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