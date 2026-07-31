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Combo Nevera LG Tipo Europea 343L Negro Mate & Parlante LG Grab con AI

Combo Nevera LG Tipo Europea 343L Negro Mate & Parlante LG Grab con AI

GB37SPV.GRAB
Vista frontal de Combo Nevera LG Tipo Europea 343L Negro Mate & Parlante LG Grab con AI GB37SPV.GRAB
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Vista frontal de Combo Nevera LG Tipo Europea 343L Negro Mate & Parlante LG Grab con AI GB37SPV.GRAB
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Características principales:

  • DoorCooling : Frescura durante mas tiempo incluso desde la puerta
  • NatureFRESH : Deleita tus sentidos, alimentos mas frescos
  • Diseño : encaje perfecto y puerta Plana
  • Llévalo fácil con diseño ergonómico
  • Diseño ultra resistente y portátil
  • Calibración espacial
Más
2 Productos en este paquete
Vista Frontal Nevera Congelador Inferior LG GB37SPV

GB37SPV

Nevera LG Congelador Inferior 343L Negro Mate Disp. agua
Vista lateral de abajo XBOOM LG Grab 2025

GRAB

Parlante LG xboom Grab - Portabilidad y Resistencia Total - Sonido IA

Una solución perfecta para modernizar su cocina

Diseño premium, encaje perfecto

Frescura por mas tiempo con NatureFRESH™.

Total no frost con flujo de aire múltiple

Mayor eficiencia energética 

will.i.am como diseñador de experiencia de LG para el xboom Grab

LG nombró a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia de escucha con un sonido y estilo completamente nuevos. Con nueve premios Grammy, will.i.am es sin duda un verdadero icono de la cultura pop.

Todos los "xboom by will.i.am" son refinados profesionalmente por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con su experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am afinó el xboom Grab para un sonido enérgico y dinámico en un diseño compacto.

Conserva tus alimentos frescos hasta 7 días gracias a la avanzada tecnología de refrigeración de LG

Mantiene los alimentos frescos hasta por 7 días más

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura a ±0,5℃, conservando la frescura hasta 7 días.

*La imagen del producto es sólo ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto 

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas UL utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG para medir el tiempo que se tardó en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pak choi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE Linear Cooling. Sólo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

will.i.am en imagen en blanco y negro con el título al lado.

will.i.am en imagen en blanco y negro con el título al lado.

Presentamos FYI RAiDiO, una revolucionaria experiencia radiofónica con IA concebida por el arquitecto experimental de LG xboom, will.i.am. FYI RAiDiO ofrece una experiencia más inteligente y envolvente con música y noticias a través de una variedad de personajes de IA y emisoras según tus intereses.

Descubre los personajes de IA: DJ diversos con orígenes culturales y personalidades únicas

Disfruta de la satisfacción de elegir un DJ basado en IA que se adapte a tu estado de ánimo, al momento o al ambiente que te gusta.

Cada personaje aporta su propia perspectiva cultural y personalidad únicas, ofreciendo no solo música y noticias, sino también la diversión de descubrir diferentes matices culturales por medio de su estilo y expresión.

Noticias seleccionadas y música sin interrupciones con un sonido superior

Selecciona una emisora según tus intereses para disfrutar de noticias seleccionadas y música sin límites, todo con una experiencia integrada y fluida.

Escucha con claridad el sonido característico de xboom, que da vida a cada nota y cada palabra

*La pantalla es una simulación para fines de demostración y puede ser distinta del uso real.

*Las características, especificaciones y disponibilidad del producto pueden variar según el país o la region.

Acceso instantáneo a noticias, música y tu DJ basado en IA

Con un solo toque se abre un mundo de audio. Explora las últimas noticias, descubre las canciones más populares y chatea con tu DJ inteligente con IA. Ya no tendrás que navegar sin fin, solo tendrás lo que deseas

*Para utilizar “Mi botón”, debes tener instaladas las aplicaciones LG ThinQ y FYI en tu teléfono inteligente. 

1) Configura Mi botón en la aplicación LG ThinQ.

2) Completa la activación en la aplicación FYI para empezar a utilizar la función.

*Las características, especificaciones y disponibilidad del producto pueden variar según el país o la region.

Mayor eficiencia energética

Enfriamiento y uso eficiente de la energía

Smart Inverter Compressor™ ajusta la velocidad del motor para enfriar de forma eficiente a la vez que ahorra consumo energético y garantiza un rendimiento duradero con su garantía de 10 años.

Nevera LG con compresor Smart Inverter eficiente y garantía de 10 años, asegurando rendimiento y ahorro energético

*La prueba se basa en la norma «KS C ISO 15502» (Modelo : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

*La imagen del producto es meramente ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto real.

Nuevo xboom Grab, diseñado para moverse contigo

Diseñado para superar límites y mejorar la comodidad. Su cuerpo en forma de tubo es fácil de agarrar y le da un toque único a tu estilo. Lleva y cuelga tu parlante fácilmente con la práctica correa justable. Compacto, ergonómico y ultra resistente.

El xboom Grab está en la muñeca, en el soporte de una bici y lo sostiene Will.i.am con ambas manos.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Grado de Consumo de Energía

B

Tipo de producto

B/Freezer

Estándar/Profundidad del Estante

Profundidad del Estante

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad de almacenamiento de congelador (L)

110

Volumen de almacenamiento del congelador (L) (Total)

110

Volumen de almacenamiento de refrigerador (Lts)

189

Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)

343

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Express Freeze

Pantalla LED externa

Sí [LED Externo]

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

81

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

595 x 1 860 x 682

Peso del producto (kg)

74

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

Sin perdida de espacio

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Cajón_de_congelador

3 transparentes

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina de hielo automática

No

Manual_Ice Maker

Bandeja de hielo normal

Dispensador solo de agua

Externo

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Puerta (Material)

VCM

Acabado (puerta)

Negro mate

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

R Metal

Tipo de manija

Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

3

Hygiene Fresh

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Luz del refrigerador

Luz LED superior

Estantería_Plegable

Plegado en 1 paso

Estante_Vidrio Templado

1

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

Cajón de vegetales (Fresh Converter)

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

2.1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

20 W + 10 W

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096327371

CONVENIENTE

Indicador de batería

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Iluminación

Multipunto

Party Link (Modo Dual)

Party Link (Modo Multi)

Altavoz del teléfono

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Caja de cartón

254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

Altavoz

211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

EQ

AI Sound

Bass Boost

Custom (App)

Estándar

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10 W

Modo de espera

0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

ALTAVOZ

Radiador pasivo

Si(2)

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

16 mm x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cúpula

Unidad Woofer

80 x 45 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

1,1 kg

Peso Neto

0,7 kg

ACCESORIO

Correa

Cable USB tipo C

Tarjeta de garantía

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

3

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

20

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

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