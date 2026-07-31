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Combo Nevera LG Congelador Superior 394L Negro Mate & Parlante LG Grab con AI

Combo Nevera LG Congelador Superior 394L Negro Mate & Parlante LG Grab con AI

VT40APM.GRAB
Vista frontal de Combo Nevera LG Congelador Superior 394L Negro Mate & Parlante LG Grab con AI VT40APM.GRAB
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Vista frontal de Combo Nevera LG Congelador Superior 394L Negro Mate & Parlante LG Grab con AI VT40APM.GRAB
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Características principales:

  • DoorCooling : Frescura durante mas tiempo incluso desde la puerta
  • Auto Ice Maker : Fabricador de hielo semiautomatico
  • Hygiene Fresh : Minimiza las bacterias y malos olores, realza la frescura
  • Llévalo fácil con diseño ergonómico
  • Diseño ultra resistente y portátil
  • Calibración espacial
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2 Productos en este paquete
Front View

VT40APM

Nevera LG Congelador Superior 394L Negro Mate DoorCooling
Vista lateral de abajo XBOOM LG Grab 2025

GRAB

Parlante LG xboom Grab - Portabilidad y Resistencia Total - Sonido IA
Cleaning Time

Limpieza del refrigerador sin alarmas ni desenchufar

Limpia sin esfuerzo sin necesidad de desenchufar o apagar la alarma del refrigerador.

Video gif de tecnologia Cleaning Time

will.i.am como diseñador de experiencia de LG para el xboom Grab

LG nombró a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia de escucha con un sonido y estilo completamente nuevos. Con nueve premios Grammy, will.i.am es sin duda un verdadero icono de la cultura pop.

Todos los "xboom by will.i.am" son refinados profesionalmente por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con su experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am afinó el xboom Grab para un sonido enérgico y dinámico en un diseño compacto.

Imagen donde se muestran frutas y legumbres frescas

LinearCooling™

Conserva la frescura del campo durante más tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las pérdidas de temperatura, conservando el sabor de lo fresco durante *hasta 7 días.

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que tarda en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pak choi en el estante del compartimiento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling. Sólo para los modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

AI Sound

La IA que perfecciona el sonido para cada género que escuches.

Elige manualmente entre los modos orientados al ritmo, la melodía o la voz según tu preferencia, o deja que la IA configure el modo más óptimo para ti. La IA analiza el audio y ajusta el sonido según el género.

Will.i.am está sosteniendo un xboom Grab con su mano derecha.

Imagen blanca de fondo
Spaceplus™ Ice System.

Consigue más hielo y más espacio en tu congelador

El sistema de hielo Spaceplus™ ahorra espacio para los artículos más grandes y le garantiza que siempre tendrá hielo en abundancia.
Imagen parte superior congelador donde se resalta el fabricador de hielo automatico

*Capacidad de hacer hielo: Hasta 42 cubitos de hielo al día (Resultado de la prueba interna. La capacidad de fabricación de hielo es el número máximo de cubitos de hielo extraídos por día cuando los clientes no han utilizado el dispensador de agua en condiciones de carga del 75% de la capacidad del congelador)
*El agua en el tanque de agua de 4litros se suministra de 2 maneras: Agua potable y fabricación de hielo
*Los productos que aparecen en el vídeo y en la imagen son sólo a título explicativo y pueden diferir de los reales.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

El xboom Grab está sobre una roca con musgo. En la parte superior derecha está el logo de estándar militar.

Hecho para cualquier terreno, certificado por cumplir con el estándar militar.

Diseñado para moverse contigo, con sonido que supera cualquier desafio. Probado según los estándares militares de EE. UU. y demostrado que supera las 7 pruebas de durabilidad. 

*Los resultados o el rendimiento reales pueden variar dependiendo del entorno de uso.

**Detalles de las pruebas militares

Estándar de prueba: MIL-STD-810H

Parámetros de prueba: Alta temperatura, lluvia, vibración, impacto, rocío de agua salada, polvo de arena e inundación

Resultado de la certificación: APROBADO

Fecha de certificación: 18 de diciembre de 2024

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Grado de Consumo de Energía

B

Tipo de producto

Top Mount

CAPACIDAD

Volumen de almacenamiento de refrigerador (Lts)

304

Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)

394

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Express Freeze

Pantalla LED externa

Sí [LED Externo]

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

77

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

700 x 1 760 x 680

Peso del producto (kg)

71

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

1 Repisa Completa + 1 Repisa Media

Estante_Vidrio Templado

1

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina de hielo automática

Sí (Spaceplus)

Manual_Ice Maker

No

Dispensador solo de agua

Externo

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Puerta (Material)

PCM

Acabado (puerta)

Negro Mate

Tipo de manija

Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

1 Tanque Agua + 3 Repisas

Hygiene Fresh

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Luz del refrigerador

Luz LED superior

Estante_Vidrio Templado

2

Caja de las verduras

Sí (1)

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

2.1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

20 W + 10 W

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096327371

CONVENIENTE

Indicador de batería

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Iluminación

Multipunto

Party Link (Modo Dual)

Party Link (Modo Multi)

Altavoz del teléfono

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Caja de cartón

254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

Altavoz

211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

EQ

AI Sound

Bass Boost

Custom (App)

Estándar

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10 W

Modo de espera

0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

ALTAVOZ

Radiador pasivo

Si(2)

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

16 mm x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cúpula

Unidad Woofer

80 x 45 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

1,1 kg

Peso Neto

0,7 kg

ACCESORIO

Correa

Cable USB tipo C

Tarjeta de garantía

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

3

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

20

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

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