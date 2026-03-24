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Vista frontal de
VT40SPM.43LM6370
VT40SPM.43LM6370
Vista frontal de
VT40SPM.43LM6370
VT40SPM.43LM6370

Características principales:

    Cleaning Time

    Limpieza del refrigerador sin alarmas ni desenchufar

    Limpia sin esfuerzo sin necesidad de desenchufar o apagar la alarma del refrigerador.

    Animation

    Un nuevo nivel de Full HD

    Los televisores LG Full HD ofrecen imágenes más precisas con una resolución sorprendente y colores vivos.

    Esta imagen es un denso bosque natural donde un río fluye en medio de Top View. Esta es una imagen que describe FHD.

    Tecnología Auto Ice Maker y LinearCooling en nevera LG
    LinearCooling™

    Conserva la frescura del campo durante más tiempo

    LinearCooling™ reduce las pérdidas de temperatura, conservando el sabor de lo fresco durante *hasta 7 días.

    *Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que tarda en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pak choi en el estante del compartimiento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling. Sólo para los modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.
    *Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
    *Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

    Dynamic Color

    Color en su forma más natural

    El procesamiento de imágenes avanzado ajusta el color para obtener imágenes más ricas y naturales. Disfruta de la belleza de los verdaderos colores de la naturaleza en la pantalla de su televisor.
    Active HDR

    Hasta el más mínimo detalle

    LG FHD TV proporciona colores vibrantes y detalles precisos con Active HDR. Disfruta de tus películas favoritas con la misma calidad que la original con múltiples formatos HDR, incluidos HDR10 y HLG.
    Nevera LG con tecnología Door Cooling

    Door Cooling+™

     

    Proporciona frescura. De manera uniforme y más rápido.

    Los alimentos se mantienen frescos y las bebidas se enfrían en cualquier
    estantería con un rendimiento de refrigeración uniforme y más rápido.
    Virtual Surround Plus

    Sonido hecho para llenar tu espacio

    Puedes experimentar un sonido rico y multidimensional con los altavoces integrados en su televisor. Mejora tu experiencia visual con sonido proveniente de todas las direcciones.

    *LP50 no es compatible con Virtual Surround Plus.
    **Puede variar según los productos y los países .

    Dolby Audio

    Una experiencia de sonido cinematográfica

    Experimenta un sonido con calidad de cine más nítido y envolvente en casa con Dolby Audio en tu televisor.

    Qué opina la gente

    Principales ofertas

    ¿Necesitas ayuda?

    Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

    Recibe asistencia

      ¿Necesitas ayuda?

      Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

      Recibe asistencia