Conoce Premium Care, acompañamiento exclusivo para tus productos

10/18/2019

Descubre servicios Premium de instalación rápida, garantía extendida y mantenimiento por expertos LG

Te presentamos este servicio de primera calidad donde tu satisfacción es nuestra prioridad número uno. Premium Care te permite adquirir acompañamiento y servicio integral posventa respaldado directamente por LG Electronics.

Nuestro servicio Premium Care te brinda la tranquilidad y confianza que necesitas para disfrutar de Instalación en 48 horas hábiles*, adquirir garantía extendida directamente con LG Electronics y comprar tu servicio de mantenimiento* brindado por verdaderos expertos en productos LG.

*Aplican Términos y Condiciones de acuerdo al servicio solicitado por el cliente:

 

Conoce nuestra Política de Instalación en 48 horas hábiles.

Conoce nuestra política de mantenimiento preventivo de Electrodomésticos.

Instalación en 48 horas hábiles*

Sabemos que quieres empezar a disfrutar de la tecnología de tu producto LG tan pronto haces la compra, por eso te ofrecemos el respaldo de la instalación en 48 horas hábiles para nevecones, lavadoras carga superior y frontal.

Ten presente que este servicio está habilitado para el perímetro urbano de las ciudades de Barranquilla, Bogotá D.C., Bucaramanga, Cali, Cartagena, Girardot, Ibagué, Manizales, Medellín, Montería, Pereira, Santa Marta, Valledupar y Villavicencio.

Recuerda que este es un servicio adicional que se complementa con nuestras políticas de servicio de instalación. Por favor lee nuestros Términos y Condiciones del servicio.

¿Cómo solicito mi instalación en 48 horas?

⚠️ Antes de contactarnos, asegúrate de ubicar el producto en la zona donde se hará la instalación, tener tu factura y las adecuaciones necesarias para el proceso, ya que LG no podrá intervenir en asuntos de obra civil de tu hogar u otras actividades extra que podrás encontrar en los Términos y Condiciones del servicio.

Contáctanos a la línea telefónica 01 8000 910 683 – opción 1, al número de WhatsApp 317 372 0142 o a nuestra página web habilitada para este servicio  en lg.com.

La solicitud debe estar dentro de los 30 días calendario siguientes a la compra de tu electrodoméstico.

El centro de servicio autorizado para este proceso te contactará para confirmar la fecha y hora de la visita.

Tras la instalación solo te queda disfrutar de la tecnología que LG Electronics brinda para tu hogar. Puedes registrar tu producto en la aplicación LG ThinQ para crear un ecosistema inteligente en tu casa.

Garantía extendida

Podrás disfrutar de una garantía extendida exclusiva de nuestra marca, diseñada para brindarte la tranquilidad que necesitas. Tendrás la confianza de saber que tus productos están cubiertos por una amplia gama de servicios posventa respaldada por nuestro equipo de expertos siempre a tu disposición.

Sigue atento a LG A TU LADO para ser el primero en enterarte de los beneficios de este servicio.

Mantenimiento Esencial*

¡Asegura el desempeño óptimo de tus electrodomésticos LG con nuestro servicio de mantenimiento esencial*!

No solo ahorrarás dinero a largo plazo, sino que también prolongarás la vida útil de tu lavadora carga frontal, lavadora carga superior, secadora, lava secadora 2 en 1, nevera y nevecón. Además, reducirás el riesgo de problemas y fallas inesperadas.

Disfruta de la tranquilidad que te brindarán nuestros expertos LG ya que cuentan con entrenamientos, capacitación y todos los conocimientos técnicos necesarios para intervenir tus electrodomésticos LG.

*Aplican Términos y Condiciones de mantenimiento preventivo de Electrodomésticos .

¿Cómo lo solicito?

Si estás ubicado en las ciudades de Bogotá, Medellín, Cartagena y Barranquilla, contáctanos a la línea 01 8000 910 683 – Opción 2, o si lo prefieres escribe al número de WhatsApp () 317 372 0142 donde nuestros asesores tomarán tu consulta y nuestro equipo comercial agendará tu visita.

El servicio de mantenimiento cuenta con un periodo de garantía de 3 meses (90 días calendario) posteriores a la entrega del producto.

Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales y continúa atento a LG A TU LADO , la iniciativa que acompaña a todos los colombianos que usan a diario la tecnología LG para facilitar sus vidas y que nos permite llegar a sus hogares con un mejor acompañamiento y soluciones cada vez más avanzadas.