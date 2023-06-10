About Cookies on This Site

¡RECIBE HASTA $500.000 EN CASHBACK!

10/06/2023

En octubre te damos mucho más por estrenar un Televisor...

En octubre te damos mucho más por estrenar un Televisor LG durante nuestro GOOD SALES

Sabemos que las ganas de estrenar se van apoderando de ti, por eso quisimos darte mucho más para que toda tu experiencia sea especial desde el primer momento. Prepárate para:

*Oferta válida del 2 al 23 de octubre de 2023 o hasta agotar existencias, la promoción aplica para referencias seleccionadas.

Un Cashback generoso:

Durante esta promo podrás recibir desde $300.000 COP en cashback comprando Televisores OLED de 55” de las series C, A2, B2, $500.000 si llevas un LG OLED POSÉ o $500.000 COP comprando un Televisor QNED Mini LED (Referencias: 75QNED99 – 75QNED90).

Recuerda que tendrás 5 días después de tu compra para reclamar tu cashback, todo podrás hacerlo a través de la app TuCash, aquí te contamos cómo reclamarlo.

Recibir base fija para pared e Instalación VIP de regalo:

Ahora que ya te decidiste a comprar tu Televisor LG y quieres que quede de una vez listo para disfrutar, te obsequiamos la instalación, en donde irá uno de nuestros técnicos expertos a instalar la base de pared de regalo junto con tu TV, así tendrás la confianza de que todo quede en óptimas condiciones.

Si ya compraste tu LG OLED TV, programa tu instalación gratuita llamando al: 018000910683

*Oferta válida del 2 al 23 de octubre de 2023 o hasta agotar existencias, la promoción aplica para referencias seleccionadas. Aplican Términos y condiciones.

 

Te incluimos nuestro Magic Remote:

Para que la experiencia sea completa, queremos que navegues por tu Televisor LG de la manera más intuitiva y sencilla posible, todo esto lo lograrás con nuestro Magic Remote, un control remoto que te permite tener puntero y scroll para encontrar rápidamente.

exito_900x1080%20-%202

*Oferta válida del 2 al 23 de octubre de 2023 o hasta agotar existencias, la promoción aplica para referencias seleccionadas. Aplican Términos y condiciones.

 

Ya sabes todo lo que trae GOOD SALES para ti, recuerda aprovechar esta promo del 2 al 23 de octubre de 2023 en cualquiera de nuestras tiendas aliadas: Ven y compra el tuyo en: https://www.exito.com/tecnologia/televisores/televisores-lg