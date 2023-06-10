About Cookies on This Site

¡TE DAMOS MUCHO MÁS POR ESTRENAR TU TV LG!

10/06/2023

Llega la promo que necesitabas para cambiar tu TV, aprovecha...

 

Llega la promo que necesitabas para cambiar tu TV, aprovecha el GOOD SALE

Para qué sólo estrenar si puedes tener una experiencia de compra increíble con todo lo que tenemos para ti. Esto es todo lo que te puedes llevar.

*Oferta válida del 2 al 23 de octubre de 2023 o hasta agotar existencias, la promoción aplica para referencias seleccionadas. Aplican Términos y condiciones.

Un increíble cashback:

Para que puedas darte un gustico adicional te devolvemos parte de tu compa en cashback: desde $300.000 COP en cashback comprando Televisores OLED de 55” de las series C3 y A2, $500.000 COP comprando un Televisor QNED Mini LED (Referencias: 75QNED99 – 75QNED90) o para que decores tu casa, si llevas tu LG OLED Posé, recibes $500.000 COP.

Recuerda que tendrás 5 días después de tu compra para reclamar tu cashback, todo podrás hacerlo a través de la app TuCash, aquí te contamos cómo reclamarlo.

Jumbo__desk900x1080%20-%201

Base fija de pared + Instalación:

Sabemos que quieres dejar tu TV listo para disfrutar por eso en esta promo te reclamos una Base de pared fija para tu TV LG y además te damos la instalación por parte de nuestros expertos LG totalmente gratis.

Si ya compraste tu LG OLED TV, programa tu instalación gratuita llamando al: 018000910683

Te incluimos nuestro Magic Remote:

Para que la experiencia sea completa, queremos que navegues por tu Televisor LG de la manera más intuitiva y sencilla posible, todo esto lo lograrás con nuestro Magic Remote, un control remoto que te permite tener puntero y scroll para encontrar rápidamente.

 

900x1080_falabella

No te pierdas los GOOD SALES de LG y comienza a estrenar.

