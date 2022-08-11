Preventa LG OLED | Object Collection - Posé

About Cookies on This Site

Preventa LG OLED | Object Collection - Posé3

11/08/2022

Alguna vez te has preguntado ¿Cómo sería el televisor ideal para tus espacios?

Alguna vez te has preguntado ¿Cómo sería el televisor ideal para tus espacios?
Porque ya llegó y queremos que seas parte de esta gran experiencia.
 
LG OLED Posé es el televisor que se adapta a cualquier estilo de vida: cuenta con un diseño exclusivo para cualquier espacio, cuenta con facilidades para ordenar cables y accesorios, espalda con diseño versátil y modo galería de arte. Por esto, queremos que tengas una oportunidad única de llevarlo.

  Para su salida comercial vamos a ponerlo en preventa con nuestros aliados Falabella y Mercado libre. Mantente atento a nuestras redes sociales para conocer más de este producto.

  Para esta preventa exclusiva tenemos unos beneficios muy especiales para nuestros primeros compradores, los cuales van a dar un toque único a tu hogar.

  ¿De qué se trata?

  Comprando LG OLED55LX recibirás:

◼ Un LG XBOOM 360 XO3 que recibirás junto a tu TV
◼ Instalación VIP del televisor
◼ Suscripción por un año a HBO Max

  Conoce los pasos para redimir tu suscripción de HBO Max

 

Y descubre cómo agendar tu instalación VIP.

Válido de noviembre 8 al 30 de 2022 o hasta agotar existencias, para recibir los beneficios consulta los términos y condiciones en lg.com/co
No te pierdas la oportunidad de tener una pieza única en tus espacios para que disfrutes de tus contenidos favoritos con más diseño y estilo.

