Quantum Dot se une a NanoCell

The scene of the color powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.

Una versión de QNED más iluminada

 

Ve los Colores Puros aún más vivos

Experimenta colores fuera de este mundo con QNED Color reforzado con la tecnología Quantum Dot y NanoCell.

*QNED85 cuenta con QNED Color Pro.
*QNED80/75 cuenta con QNED Color

Dimming Pro & Ultra contraste

 

Colores llamativos

La tecnología de atenuación de LG utiliza algoritmos de aprendizaje profundo para crear imágenes más nítidas y naturales a la vez que minimiza el efecto de halo.

 

There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a colorful crystal on each TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.

*QNED85/80(86") función de atenuación de precisión.
*QNED80/75 función de atenuación Pro.
*Imágenes simultaneas para comprender las características

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

 

Procesamiento poderoso

Nuestro Procesador α5 al 4K Gen6 ofrece una experiencia de visualización dinámica adaptada a tus preferencias.

 

*QNED85/80 cuentan con el Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 cuenta con el Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6.

Control de brillo AI

Ajusta automáticamente el brillo de la pantalla para que coincida con los niveles de iluminación ambiental alrededor, lo que garantiza una visualización óptima en cualquier entorno.

 

A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.

Sonido AI Pro

Usando el aprendizaje profundo con inteligencia artificial, el procesador reconoce voces, efectos de audio y frecuencias de audio, lo que le permite optimizar el sonido según el tipo de contenido que estás viendo para obtener un sonido espacial más inmersivo.

 

AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.

*QNED85/80 cuenta con Imagen AI Pro.
*QNED85/80 cuenta con Súper Escalador AI
*QNED75 cuenta con Control de Brillo AI
*Convencional se refiere a los televisores UHD de LG sin tecnología NanoCell.
*La calidad de imagen del contenido exclusivo variará en función de la resolución de origen.
*Las imágenes se simulan para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones.

*QNED85/80/75 cuenta con virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.

 

QNED's ultra-big screen is magnificently displayed at low angles.

Pantalla Ultra Grande

 

Más grande que nunca

Lleva tu experiencia visual al siguiente nivel con vibrantes colores en una impresionante Pantalla Ultra Grande de QNED.

Obtén todo el entretenimiento completo con un sonido superior

LG Soundbar

 

El complemento ideal para tú entretenimiento

Las LG SoundBars están diseñados específicamente para funcionar a la perfección con tu LG TV, complementando la experiencia de entretenimiento perfecta.

 

The perfectly paired is shown through a close-up shot of the matching TV and sound bar.

*TV Sound Mode Share puede variar según el modelo de TV.
*La versión del Procesador de TV AI varía según el modelo de TV.
*Sound Bar Mode Control puede variar según los modelos de barra de sonido.
*El uso remoto de LG TV está limitado a ciertas características solamente.

WOW Orquesta

 

Una gran diversidad de ajustes

Cuando se conecta a un televisor LG, la barra de sonido cambia de modo automáticamente. También trae configuraciones de sonido adicionales para disfrutar no solo a través de la barra de sonido, sino también del televisor al que está conectado.

 

The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.

*Esta función solo es compatible con los modelos de TV 2023. La compatibilidad varía según el modelo.
*La compatibilidad con funciones varía según el modelo de LG Soundbar.

ThinQ AI & webOS

 

Funciones Inteligentes hechas para ti

Trae mayor comodidad a tu TV con las alertas y recomendaciones personalizadas. Las funciones inteligentes como All New Home te brindan una experiencia más rápida e intuitiva.

 

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
*Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios OTT.

Mi perfil

Ve solo tu contenido favorito con un perfil personalizable para cada miembro de la familia. Disfruta de recomendaciones basadas en tus gustos y acceso rápido a tus aplicaciones más utilizadas.

 

La escena que activa la función Mi perfil se reproduce en la pantalla del televisor.

Quick Card

¡Accede fácil y rápidamente a aplicaciones y contenido que te interesan!
Incluso puedes editar Quick Cards para diferentes perfiles de usuario y asegurarte de que tu contenido favorito esté cerca.

La escena que activa la función de Quick card se reproduce en la pantalla del televisor.

*Se puede mostrar contenido reducido o limitado dependiendo de la conectividad de la región y la red.
*Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

AI Concierge

 

El curador de tu contenido

Obtén recomendaciones especialmente para ti. AI Concierge recomienda palabras clave relacionadas o tendencias basadas en tu historial de búsqueda de reconocimiento de voz único para que obtengas más de lo que le gusta ver.

 

La cara de un hombre se muestra en la pantalla del televisor, y las palabras clave recomendadas se muestran cerca.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región y la serie.
*La palabra clave solo se puede proporcionar en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

Amazon Alexa & AirPlay & HomeKit

Disfruta de una conexión perfecta y fácil control de tu televisor LG con compatibilidad para servicios como Amazon Alexa Built-in, Apple Airplay y HomeKit.

 

El logo de alexa incorporado El logo de funciona con Apple AirPlay El logo de funciona con Apple Home

*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*La disponibilidad de Voice Command puede variar según el producto y el país.
*Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.
*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región.
*La compatibilidad con Amazon Alexa puede variar según el idioma y la región.

LG Smart Cam

Con una fácil instalación al TV y un delgado diseño, LG Smart Cam hace que tus reuniones remotas sean fáciles de tener en una pantalla Ultra Grande.

 

La primera imagen muestra una vista de primer plano de una LG Smart Cam instalada en un televisor en un espacio de color beige. En la segunda imagen, se ve a una mujer sentada en el reposabrazos de un sofá mientras sostiene una computadora portátil y ve la televisión. En la gran pantalla del televisor, se ven cuatro personajes y una videoconferencia.

*LG Smart Cam se vende por separado

Una persona sentada en un sofá está disfrutando de una película en una gran televisión en la pared.

Cine verdadero

 

Home Cinema que iguala a las salas de cine

Disfruta de una experiencia cinematográfica impresionante desde la comodidad de tu propio hogar con LG QNED.

Imagen mejorada por los expertos

HDR10 Pro utiliza Dynamic Tone Mapping para mejorar automaticamente el contraste y la claridad de su contenido cuadro por cuadro.

 

A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.

*Las imágenes se simulan para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones.
*Convencional se refiere a los televisores LG UHD sin tecnología NanoCell.

FILMMAKER Mode

Ver películas exactamente como el director lo deseaba con FILMMAKER MODE. Este modo conserva los colores originales, los ajustes y las velocidades de fotogramas para mostrarte la visión original del director.

 

Un director de cine está mirando un gran monitor de TV, editando algo. La pantalla de TV muestra una grúa en el cielo púrpura. El logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode se coloca en la esquina inferior derecha.

*El soporte para el modo CINEASTA puede variar según el país.

 

Hay logotipos de plataformas de servicios de transmisión y metrajes coincidentes justo al lado de cada logotipo. Hay imágenes de los miércoles de Netflix, TED LASSO de Apple TV, National Treasure de Disney Plus y Los anillos del poder de PRIME VIDEO.

Entretenimiento

Contenido Infinito

Disfruta del contenido de las plataformas de streaming más grandes directamente en LG QNED.

*Se requiere membresía de transmisión de Netflix.
*La disponibilidad del contenido y la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere suscripción por separado para Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Es posible que Apple TV+ y/o contenido seleccionado no estén disponibles en todas las regiones.
*Apple TV+ requiere una suscripción.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de membresía de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Visite primevideo.com/terms para obtener más detalles.
*Los servicios admitidos pueden diferir según el país.

Hay un gran televisor en la pared y se puede ver la pantalla del juego de carreras en la pantalla. Frente al televisor, se pueden ver las manos y los mandos de la persona que se centra en el juego.

Video Juegos Avanzados

 

Video juegos en otro nivel.

Actualiza tu configuración de juegos con un televisor de siguiente nivel, diseñado para los mejores videos juegos de última generación.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Game Optimizer mantiene todas tus configuraciones de juego en un menú fácil de usar, mientras que el nuevo Gaming Dashboard te brinda acceso rápido a tu configuración actual.

 

Imagen del tablero de instrumentos que se muestra en la pantalla del juego - su paleta muestra iconos del estado del juego, el modo oscuro, la aplicación en la aplicación, el optimizador del juego, todos los ajustes y la guía del usuario.

ALLM & eARC

Lleva tu video juego al siguiente nivel con gráficos fluidos y sincronizados. Reduce el desenfoque por movimiento y las imágenes superpuestas con ALLM y eARC con las últimas especificaciones HDMI 2.0.

 

Hay un avión de combate rojo y una imagen se divide en dos - la mitad izquierda de la imagen parece menos colorido y ligeramente más oscuro, mientras que la mitad derecha de la imagen es más brillante y más colorido. En la esquina superior izquierda de la imagen dice Convencional y en la esquina superior derecha es LG QNED Logo.

*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Game Optimizer pueden variar según la serie.
*Game Optimizer se activa solo cuando “Game Optimizer” y "Game Optimizer" está "ENCENDIDO"

*Convencional se refiere a los LG UHD TV sin tecnología NanoCell.
*Las imágenes se simulan para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones.

Hay dos televisores enfrente. En la TV de la izquierda muestra un coche de carreras de conducción rápida que parece bastante borroso, mientras que en la televisión de la derecha muestra un coche de carreras de conducción rápida, pero muy claro.

Desempeño de Juego Premium

AMD FreeSync Premium mejora tu experiencia de juego al reducir el tartamudeo y el desgarro de imagen.

Hay QNED TV de pie frente a la pared roja - imagen en pantalla muestra un juego de baloncesto con dos jugadores jugando juego. Justo debajo, hay dos cajas de imágenes. A la izquierda dice VRR OFF y muestra una imagen borrosa de la misma imagen y a la derecha dice VRR ON y muestra la misma imagen.

Olvídate de los retrasos

Disfruta de un juego rápido, fluido y menos retraso con VRR.

*QNED85/80 característica AMD FreeSync Premium.
*QNED85/80 característica VRR.
*Las imágenes se simulan para mejorar la comprensión de las características.

HGiG

LG se asocia con algunos de los más grandes de la industria del Gaming para ofrecerle los últimos videos juegos HDR con el máximo realismo e inmersión.

Una imagen muestra a una mujer sosteniendo un arma, usando una máscara facial cubierta. Una mitad izquierda de la imagen es pálida con menos color, y la mitad derecha de la imagen es relativamente más colorida.

*HGiG es un grupo de empresas voluntarias de las industrias de juegos y de pantallas de TV que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público las directrices para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.
*El soporte para HGiG puede variar según el país.
*Las imágenes se simulan para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones."

Las llamas se encienden alrededor de la televisión y se puede ver la pantalla de juego de Cyberpunk en el interior. Ahora hay un logotipo de Geforce en la parte superior de la televisión.

Cloud Gaming

Enriquece tu experiencia de juego

LG QNED brings a host of new games to you with GeForce NOW.

*Las asociaciones apoyadas pueden diferir según el país.

Una caja de embalaje QNED se coloca sobre fondo rosa, verde y hay hierba creciendo y mariposas que salen de su interior.

QNED sostenible

Empaques que marcan la diferencia

El empaque rediseñado de LG QNED utiliza impresión en un solo color y una caja reciclable.

*El contenido de la caja puede variar según el modelo o el país.

