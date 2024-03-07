Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Vista frontal del televisor LG UHD, UT90 con el texto de LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, y el logotipo de webOS Re:New Program en pantalla

Mayor nivel de detalle

Mayor nivel de detalle

LG TV UHD proyecta colores más vivos, e imágenes más nitidas y realistas

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

HDR10 Pro

Con LG UHD resalta cada detalle

Descubre un mundo donde se resalta cada color, y el brillo se ajuste a la luz del espacio logrando imágenes brillantes  gracias a HD10 Pro 

Se muestra una imagen en primer plano en pantalla dividida del rostro de un hombre en una habitación oscura y teñida de púrpura. A la izquierda se muestra "SDR" y la imagen está borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra "HDR10 Pro" y la imagen es clara y nítida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4K Alpha 5 Gen 7

Experimenta un entretenimiento excelente gracias al procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4K Alpha 5 Gen 7

El procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4K Alpha 5 Gen 7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para tener una experiencia inmersiva

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

AI Customization (Personalización IA)

Se adapta a tu forma de mirar 

Televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras

AI Acoustic Tuning

(Ajuste acústico de IA)

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta cómo está distribuida tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear un sonido envolvente a tu alrededor, adaptado perfectamente a la acústica única de tu espacio. Por ejemplo, si estás viendo una película desde el sofá, el sistema ajustará el sonido para que te sientas inmerso en la acción, sin importar dónde estés sentado.

LG TV UHD y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno por la noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

LG TV UHD y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Día

Inteligencia que se adapta a la luz de tu espacio

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz de tu  espacio y equilibra la imagen  para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

AI Sound Pro

Escucha cada detalle del sonido.

Con esta función, podrás captar cada nota de una canción o cada sonido ambiental en una película, disfrutando así de una experiencia auditiva completa y envolvente.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program aparece sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla y naranja y morada en la parte inferior.

Siempre como nuevo gracias a WebOS 

Cada año tu TV LG UHD como nueva por 5 años

Mantente al tanto de las últimas características y tecnologías con 4 actualizaciones programadas de webOS en un periodo de 5 años

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

*****Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

******Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y algunas actualizaciones de funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo.

webOS 24

Con LG tu experiencia televisiva es única

Experimenta una televisión diseñada para ti con Mi Perfil, Asistente de Imagen AI, Conserje de AI y Tarjetas Rápidas.

La pantalla de inicio de webOS 24 con las categorías Home Office, Juegos, Música, Home Hub y Deportes. La parte inferior de la pantalla muestra recomendaciones personalizadas en "Mejores opciones para ti".

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

***Aplicado al modelo OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD fabricado en el año 2023 y posteriores.

****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.

*****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Un rinoceronte en un entorno de safari se muestra en un televisor LG UHD Ultra grande, montado en la pared marrón de una sala de estar rodeada de muebles modulares de color crema.

LG TV UHD Ultra Grande

Mayor nivel de entretenimiento en una gran pantalla

Las pantallas Ultra Grandes de LG UHD transforman  tu entretenimiento para  tener una experiencia inmersiva en casa

Una esquina superior izquierda de un televisor LG, que muestra una obra de arte multicolor, y el televisor está montado en una pared sin apenas separación visible.

 TV LG UHD Súper delgado

Su diseño súper delgado se integra perfectamaente a tus espacios

Completa tu espacio con el diseño minimalista de LG TV UHD 

Un control remoto apuntando a un televisor LG UHD que muestra la configuración de control de la barra de sonido al lado derecho de la pantalla.

WOW Interface

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede  a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

****NANO80 es compatible con la interfaz WOW.

Disfruta de una experiencia inversiva en casa con los LG TV UHD

FILMMAKER Mode

Disfruta de la película como el director lo imaginó

Disfruta del montaje cinematográfico más auténtico.Con FILMMAKER Mode conserva la visión original del director,pensada con los ajustes adecuados

Un hombre en un oscuro estudio de edición mirando un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen aparece el logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

**FILMMAKER MODE es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

La experiencia del cine en casa

Disfruta la magia de tu película favorita desde la comodidad de tu hogar

HDR10 Pro garantiza que todas las películas se presenten en todo su esplendor, con colores y contrastes excepcionalmente precisos para disfrutar de una experiencia cinematográfica más envolvente.

Una familia sentada en el suelo de un salón poco iluminado junto a una pequeña mesa, mirando hacia un televisor LG montado en la pared que muestra la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Mucho más poder al momento de jugar

Disfruta de la velocidad de cada acción

Con HGiG podrás disfrutar de una mejor experiencia de juego inmersivo de alta velocidad con ALLM, y eARC garantizando  que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice "¡GANA!", mientras el jugador aprieta el joystick del juego. El logotipo de ALLM, eARC y HGiG aparece en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de los sectores de los juegos y las pantallas de TV que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público directrices para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

**El apoyo a HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controla y configura fácilmente

No pauses el juego, accede rápidamente a Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard para maximizar tu experiencia gaming

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de Control del Juego apareciendo sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando tanto "Optimizador de juego" como "Panel de juego" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

La pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" y otra imagen de la pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a refuerzos.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG UHD para el mañana

Elige lo que es mejor para el planeta con empaques livianos, biodegradables y credenciales globales de sostenibilidad.

El empaque de LG UHD sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados

*Las asociaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

**Los siguientes modelos están fabricados con plástico reciclado: Eje de pedalier UT90(75/65/55/50") y UT80(86/75/70").

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Edge

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Escalado a 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Modo Imagen

9 modos (Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Cineasta, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Luminosa), (ISF)Experto(Habitación Oscura))

VIDEOJUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Sí (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Compatible con cámara USB

Si

Amazon Alexa

Sí (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Entrada)

Aplicación remota para smartphone

Sí (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Codificador de audio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

20W

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

1 456 x 840 x 29,7

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

1 456 x 904 x 295

Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

1 600 x 970 x 172

Base de TV (ancho x profundidad, mm)

1 167 x 295

Peso del televisor sin soporte (kg)

23,6

Peso del televisor con soporte (kg)

24,0

Peso del embalaje (kg)

30,7

Montaje VESA (ancho x alto, mm)

300 x 300

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806091909732

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sí  (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Desmontable)

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Baterías de control remoto

Sí (AA x 2EA)

65 Pulgadas LG UHD| 4K Smart TV | 65UT9050 | Control remoto Magic | Diseño super delgado