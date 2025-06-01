Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Sonido dinámico de los tweeters fabricados con experticia por Peerless.

Fabricado con tweeters de Peerless, un fabricante danés de audio de alta gama con más de un siglo de experiencia, para una calidad de sonido excepcional. Experimenta un audio realista con una claridad y vitalidad incomparables.

*El video es solo para fines demostrativos.

will.i.am, con un atuendo blanco y gafas de sol, está sosteniendo el xboom Bounce justo al lado de su rostro.


El sonido característico de xboom en colaboración con will.i.am

Presentamos el nuevo xboom Bounce, creado en colaboración con will.i.am.

Experimenta un sonido diseñado por el experto, plasmado en un estilo único.

Hecho para cualquier terreno, certificado por cumplir con el estándar militar.

Diseñado para aventuras al aire libre. Probado según los estándares militares de EE. UU. y demostrado que supera las 7 pruebas de durabilidad. Construido para resistir las diversas condiciones de cualquier entorno.

El xboom Bounce está sobre hojas mojadas, entre una raíz y una piedra. En la esquina superior izquierda, el logo militar.

Los resultados o el rendimiento reales pueden variar según el entorno de uso.

**Detalles de las Pruebas Militares

 

Estándar de Prueba: MIL-STD-810H

Parámetros de Prueba: Lluvia, vibración, impacto, rocío de agua salada, inundación, polvo de arena y alta temperatura

Resultado de la Certificación: Aprobado

Fecha de Certificación: 18 de diciembre de 2024

