Combo exclusivo TV 70 pulgadas Nanocell + Parlante LG XBOOM XG5

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

  • Este producto incluye envío gratis y se entrega en días hábiles. ¡Descubre más detalles aquí!

70NANO80TSA.XG5

(0)
Bundle image
2 Productos en este paquete
Front view of LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 with text of LG NanoCell, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

70NANO80TSA

TV 70 Pulgadas NanoCell 4K - 70NANO80TSA -Más de 160 canales gratuitos
Vista frontal de 30 grados

XG5QBK

Parlante LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK - Iluminación LED batería hasta 24 horas

Características destacadas

  • Disfruta de colores más puros con TV 70NANO80TSA
  • Mejora tu experiencia visual con LG NanoCell
  • Lleva la fiesta a donde vayas con el LG XBOOM GO
  • Aumenta la diversión con un sonido fuerte y luz LED
  • Lleva la calidad de LG, dentro y fuera de casa.

Resumen del producto

Sumérgete en un mundo de colores y realismo con la LG TV 70NANO80TSA de 70 pulgadas. Obtén colores realistas y detalles impresionantes que redefinen el estándar de entretenimiento en tu hogar. Además, reproduce tu música favorita, ilumina el ambiente y siente un sonido potente con tu altavoz portátil XBOOM XG5QBK con iluminación LED y batería de hasta 18 horas.

Un remolino de texturas con los colores del arco iris en un televisor LG NanoCell.

Las imágenes cobran vida con los colores puros de LG Nanocell

Descubre un mundo lleno de color y claridad gracias a la tecnología de LG NanoCell.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Colores puros y reales en una imágen 4k

Con LG Nanocell las imágenes son más nítidas y reales

Sumérgete en el mundo 4k donde los colores son los protagonistas, dando mayor claridad en la imagen para vivir una experiencia visual inolvidable

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7

El procesador de inteligencia artificial de LG Nanocell, optimiza automáticamente los contenidos, el nivel de brillo y sonido te lleven a una experiencia inmersiva, logrando que te sientas parte de tu película favorita, con LG Nanocell las imágenes se sienten más reales 

El Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador de Inteligencia artificial.
Personalización IA

Se adapta a tu forma de mirar

Televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras

Ajuste acústico de IA

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta cómo está distribuida tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear un sonido envolvente a tu alrededor, adaptado perfectamente a la acústica única de tu espacio. Por ejemplo, si estás viendo una película desde el sofá, el sistema ajustará el sonido para que te sientas inmerso en la acción, sin importar dónde estés sentado.

LG XBOOM Go XG5 está colocado sobre la mesa de metal con una luz naranja encendida. Detrás de la mesa, la gente disfruta de la música.

Juega, enciende y potencia.

Reproduce la música, ilumina el ambiente y siente un sonido potente con LG XBOOM Go.
Amplificador de sonido

Aumenta la diversión con un sonido más fuerte

Un toque en el amplificador de sonidos y puedes ampliar el campo de sonido para disfrutar de tu música a todo volumen.

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 562 x 907 x 59,9

Peso del televisor sin soporte

27,7

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Directa

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Escalado a 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Modo Imagen

9 modos (Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Cineasta, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Luminosa), (ISF)Experto(Habitación Oscura))

VIDEOJUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Sí (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Sí (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Entrada)

Aplicación remota para smartphone

Sí (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Codificador de audio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

20W

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 562 x 907 x 59,9

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 562 x 972 x 361

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 700 x 1 070 x 187

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 247 x 361

Peso del televisor sin soporte

27,7

Peso del televisor con soporte

28,1

Peso del embalaje

35,9

Montaje VESA (ancho x alto, mm)

400 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806091859778

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sí  (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Desmontable)

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch(1Way)

Potencia de salida

20W

EQ

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

Entrada Aux (3.5Φ)

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

4

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

18hrs

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10W

Modo de espera

0,5W

CONVENIENTE

Multipunto

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Sí/Sí

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Iluminación

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

Indicador de batería

Altavoz del teléfono

Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Altavoz

222 x 83 x 80 mm

Caja de cartón

278 x 124 x 128 mm

ALTAVOZ

Unidad Woofer

1,6" x 3,1" x 1

Radiador pasivo

PESO

Peso Neto

0,7 kg

Peso bruto

1,4 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable USB tipo C

Qué opina la gente

