Combo TV 86NANO80TSA + Barra de sonido S60TR - Sonido envolvente

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

  • Este producto incluye envío gratis y se entrega en días hábiles. ¡Descubre más detalles aquí!

Combo TV 86NANO80TSA + Barra de sonido S60TR - Sonido envolvente

86NANO80TSA.S60TR

Combo TV 86NANO80TSA + Barra de sonido S60TR - Sonido envolvente

(0)
Televisor LG NanoCell de 86 pulgadas modelo 80TSA, con tecnología de pantalla avanzada y diseño contemporáneo, que proporciona colores intensos y calidad de imagen excepcional para un entretenimiento impresionante.
2 Productos en este paquete
Front view of LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 with text of LG NanoCell, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

86NANO80TSA

TV 86 Pulgadas NanoCell 4K - 86NANO80TSA -Más de 160 canales gratuitos
Vista frontal de la LG Soundbar S70TR, un subwoofer y unos altavoces traseros

S60TR

LG Soundbar S60TR - Sonido potente 440W
Un remolino de texturas con los colores del arco iris en un televisor LG NanoCell.

Las imágenes cobran vida con los colores puros de LG Nanocell

Descubre un mundo lleno de color y claridad gracias a la tecnología de LG NanoCell.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Colores puros y reales en una imágen 4k

Con LG Nanocell las imágenes son más nítidas y reales

Sumérgete en el mundo 4k donde los colores son los protagonistas, dando mayor claridad en la imagen para vivir una experiencia visual inolvidable

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

AI Sound Pro

Escucha cada detalle del sonido. Con esta función, podrás captar cada nota de una canción o cada sonido ambiental en una película, disfrutando así de una experiencia auditiva completa y envolvente.

El TV LG Nanocell mientras burbujas de sonido y ondas salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

El audio realista se eleva a través de tu espacio

Disfruta de una experiencia de audio increíblemente realista mientras el sonido llena tu habitación, haciéndote sentir como si estuvieras en la película o en un concierto en vivo gracias a su sonido envolvente virtual de 9.1.2

Un hombre conduciendo una motocicleta por una pista de tierra con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor de la motocicleta.

El sonido impactante resuena

Las mejoras en el procesador de inteligencia artificial potencian tu sonido con un impulso dinámico lleno de energía

Un TV LG Nanocell muestra a músicos tocando, con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor deL espacio

El sonido se ajusta según el contenido que estés visualizando

El Control de Sonido Adaptativo ajusta automáticamente el sonido cuando estás viendo una película de acción, resaltando los efectos de sonido y proporcionando una experiencia más inmersiva, mientras que para una película dramática, realza los diálogos para una claridad óptima sin sacrificar los detalles de fondo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

webOS Re:New Program logo is against a black background with a yellow and orange, purple circular sphere at the bottom.

Siempre como nuevo gracias a WebOS 

Cada año tu TV LG Nanocell como nueva por 5 años

Mantente al tanto de las últimas características y tecnologías con 4 actualizaciones programadas de webOS en un periodo de 5 años

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

******Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y algunas actualizaciones de funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo.

A rhinoceros in a safari setting is shown on an Ultra Big LG TV, mounted on the brown wall of a living room surrounded by cream-colored modular furniture.

LG TV NanoCell Ultra Grande

Tu LG Nanocell en todos los tamaños

Las pantallas Ultra Grandes de LG Nanocell transforman  tu entretenimiento para  tener una experiencia inmersiva en casa

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Barra de sonido LG sobre un fondo negro resaltado por un foco.

El compañero de sonido perfecto para tu LG TV

Completa la experiencia de tu LG TV con la barra de sonido S60TR gracias a su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Sonidos más envolventes

LG Remote apunta hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. LG TV muestra el menú de la interfaz WOW en la pantalla. La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y el subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una actuación musical. Dos ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. Barra de sonido LG con tres pantallas de TV diferentes arriba. Uno muestra una película, otro muestra un concierto y el otro muestra un noticiero. Debajo de la barra de sonido, hay tres íconos para mostrar cada género.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α8 IA 4K

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 927 x 1 104 x 59,9

Peso del televisor sin soporte

45,2

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Directa

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α8 IA 4K

Escalador AI

α8 IA Super Upscaling 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Sí (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

Selección de género AI

Sí (SDR/HDR)

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Modo Imagen

10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

VIDEOJUEGOS

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Sí (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

Amazon Alexa

Sí (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Vista múltiple

Si

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Entrada)

Aplicación remota para smartphone

Sí (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

AI Sound

IA Sound Pro α8  (Virtual 9.1.2 Up- mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

WiSA Ready

Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Codificador de audio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

20W

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 927 x 1 104 x 59,9

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 927 x 1 167 x 362

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

2 115 x 1 215 x 228

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 532 x 362

Peso del televisor sin soporte

45,2

Peso del televisor con soporte

45,9

Peso del embalaje

58,4

Montaje VESA (ancho x alto, mm)

600 x 400

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

eARC (HDMI 3)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4ea (soporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sí  (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (incluido)

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Especificaciones clave

Número de Canales

5.1

Potencia de salida

440 W

Principal

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

5.1

Potencia de salida

440 W

Número de altavoces

6 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Música

Cine

Juego

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Voz clara Pro

Deportes

Estándar

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

AAC

DTS Digital Surround

CONECTIVIDAD

Óptico

1

Salida HDMI

1

USB

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

Conexión inalámbrica posterior preparada

HDMI SOPORTADO

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CEC (Enlace sencillo)

CONVENIENTE

Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

Modo de sonido TV Compartir

Control de modo de la barra de sonido

WOW Vinculación

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Principal

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Altavoz Posterior

100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

PESO

Principal

2,5 kg

Peso bruto

12,56 kg

Altavoz Posterior (2EA)

2,1 kg

Subwoofer

5,7 kg

ALIMENTACIÓN

Consumo en apagado (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

33 W

Consumo de energía (Altavoz posterior)

20 W

Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

33 W

Consumo en apagado (Altavoz posterior)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

ACCESORIO

Cable óptico

Soporte de pared

Mando a distancia

Tarjeta de garantía

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096047217

Qué opina la gente

