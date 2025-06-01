Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Bundle image
  • Front view of 86UT8050PSB
  • Front view of 43LM6370PDB
Bundle image
Front view of 86UT8050PSB
Front view of 43LM6370PDB

En un TV LG UHD se muestra un largo tramo de suelo de madera noble de colores vibrantes.

Vea con claridad todos los detalles

La tecnología Ultra HD da vida a todos los colores. Disfruta de imágenes nítidas con una claridad realista.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumine los detalles

Adéntrate en un mundo en el que cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta con precisión para ofrecer unas vistas impresionantes, todo ello gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra un primer plano en pantalla dividida de la cara de un hombre en una habitación teñida de púrpura y en penumbra. A la izquierda se muestra «SDR» y la imagen es borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra «HDR10 Pro» y la imagen es clara y nítidamente definida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Disfrute de un magnífico entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo, para una inmersión total en la acción.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Un nuevo nivel de Full HD

Los televisores LG Full HD ofrecen imágenes más precisas con una resolución sorprendente y colores vivos.

Esta imagen es un denso bosque natural donde un río fluye en medio de Top View. Esta es una imagen que describe FHD.

Calidad de imagen

Una vista que es claramente mejor

Los televisores LG FHD están hechos para impresionar con una calidad de imagen clara que es dos veces mejor que la HD. Y con Dynamic Color y Active HDR, todo su contenido favorito será más realista y vibrante.

Esta tarjeta describe la calidad de la imagen. Es una imagen de una colorida puesta de sol en un lago rodeado de bosques.

Calidad de sonido

Donde cada género suena mejor

Los televisores LG FHD están equipados con Virtual Surround Plus y Dolby Audio para sumergirlo en una experiencia de sonido más rica y realista con todos los géneros de películas y programas de televisión.

Esta tarjeta describe la calidad del sonido. Es una imagen de una niña sonriendo alegremente en celebración.

