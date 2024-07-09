Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo TV 70NANO80TSA + Barra de sonido S40T, noches de cine perfectas + Mayor nivel de color y brillo

bundle image
2 Productos en este paquete
Front view of LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 with text of LG NanoCell, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

70NANO80TSA

TV 70 Pulgadas NanoCell 4K - 70NANO80TSA -Más de 160 canales gratuitos
Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer

S40T

LG Soundbar S40T - Sonido Potente 300W
Un remolino de texturas con los colores del arco iris en un televisor LG NanoCell.

Las imágenes cobran vida con los colores puros de LG Nanocell

Descubre un mundo lleno de color y claridad gracias a la tecnología de LG NanoCell.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Colores puros y reales en una imágen 4k

Con LG Nanocell las imágenes son más nítidas y reales

Sumérgete en el mundo 4k donde los colores son los protagonistas, dando mayor claridad en la imagen para vivir una experiencia visual inolvidable

AI Sound Pro

Escucha cada detalle del sonido. Con esta función, podrás captar cada nota de una canción o cada sonido ambiental en una película, disfrutando así de una experiencia auditiva completa y envolvente.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

AI Sound Pro

Escucha cada detalle del sonido. Con esta función, podrás captar cada nota de una canción o cada sonido ambiental en una película, disfrutando así de una experiencia auditiva completa y envolvente.

El TV LG Nanocell mientras burbujas de sonido y ondas salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

El audio realista se eleva a través de tu espacio

Disfruta de una experiencia de audio increíblemente realista mientras el sonido llena tu habitación, haciéndote sentir como si estuvieras en la película o en un concierto en vivo gracias a su sonido envolvente virtual de 9.1.2

Un hombre conduciendo una motocicleta por una pista de tierra con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor de la motocicleta.

El sonido impactante resuena

Las mejoras en el procesador de inteligencia artificial potencian tu sonido con un impulso dinámico lleno de energía

Un TV LG Nanocell muestra a músicos tocando, con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor deL espacio

El sonido se ajusta según el contenido que estés visualizando

El Control de Sonido Adaptativo ajusta automáticamente el sonido cuando estás viendo una película de acción, resaltando los efectos de sonido y proporcionando una experiencia más inmersiva, mientras que para una película dramática, realza los diálogos para una claridad óptima sin sacrificar los detalles de fondo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program aparece sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla y naranja y morada en la parte inferior.

Siempre como nuevo gracias a WebOS 

Cada año tu TV LG Nanocell como nueva por 5 años

Mantente al tanto de las últimas características y tecnologías con 4 actualizaciones programadas de webOS en un periodo de 5 años

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

******Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y algunas actualizaciones de funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo.

LG Soundbar contra um fundo preto realçado por um projetor.

El compañero de sonido perfecto para tu LG TV

Completa la experiencia de tu LG TV con la barra de sonido S40T gracias a su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Sonidos más envolventes

LG Remote apunta hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. LBarra de sonido LG con tres pantallas de TV diferentes arriba. Uno muestra una película, otro muestra un concierto y el otro muestra un noticiero. Debajo de la barra de sonido, hay tres íconos para mostrar cada género.a barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y el subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una actuación musical. Dos ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.LG TV muestra el menú de la interfaz WOW en la pantalla.

Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

1 562 x 907 x 59,9

Peso del televisor sin soporte (kg)

27,7

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Directa

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Escalado a 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Modo Imagen

9 modos (Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Cineasta, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Luminosa), (ISF)Experto(Habitación Oscura))

VIDEOJUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Sí (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Compatible con cámara USB

Si

Amazon Alexa

Sí (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Entrada)

Aplicación remota para smartphone

Sí (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Codificador de audio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

20W

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

1 562 x 907 x 59,9

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

1 562 x 972 x 361

Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

1 700 x 1 070 x 187

Base de TV (ancho x profundidad, mm)

1 247 x 361

Peso del televisor sin soporte (kg)

27,7

Peso del televisor con soporte (kg)

28,1

Peso del embalaje (kg)

35,9

Montaje VESA (ancho x alto, mm)

400 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806091859778

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sí  (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Desmontable)

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Baterías de control remoto

Sí (AA x 2EA)

Especificaciones clave

Número de Canales

2.1

Potencia de salida

300 W

Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

2.1

Potencia de salida

300 W

Número de altavoces

3 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Estándar

Cine

Juego

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

Óptico

1

Salida HDMI

1

USB

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

HDMI SOPORTADO

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CEC (Enlace sencillo)

CONVENIENTE

Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

Modo de sonido TV Compartir

WOW Vinculación

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

PESO

Principal

1,65 kg

Subwoofer

4,2 kg

Peso bruto

7,6 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable óptico

Mando a distancia

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096022245

ALIMENTACIÓN

Consumo en apagado (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

22 W

Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

35 W

