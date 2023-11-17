About Cookies on This Site

TV LG 75" QNED MiniLED- 8K - Procesador inteligente Alpha 9 Gen 5- Smart tv webOS

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

Dónde comprar

TV LG 75" QNED MiniLED- 8K - Procesador inteligente Alpha 9 Gen 5- Smart tv webOS

75QNED99SQA

TV LG 75" QNED MiniLED- 8K - Procesador inteligente Alpha 9 Gen 5- Smart tv webOS

Una vista frontal del televisor LG QNED con una imagen de relleno y el logotipo del producto en
imagen del logotipo de los PREMIOS CES A LA INNOVACIÓN.

CES 2022 Premio: Innovación

LG 75QNED99

a9 Gen5 AI 8K Processor
Quantum Dot se une a NanoCell

Disfruta de Colores más puros y con brillo

Experimenta el color fuera de este mundo con el poder combinado de NanoCell y Quantum Dot.
Más Información
Mini LEDs

Mini luces, mega contraste

Miles de diminutas luces de fondo llenan la pantalla y brindan imágenes nítidas y brillantes con detalles increíbles.

*QNED99/95/90/85 cuentan con MiniLED.
*El número de bloques MiniLED se basa en el modelo QNED99 de 86”.
*El tamaño de MiniLED se calculó utilizando los estándares de medición internos de LG.

Precisión Dimming Pro & Ultra contraste

Con nuestra tecnología de atenuación más avanzada y miles de bloques de atenuación individuales, LG QNED utiliza potentes algoritmos de aprendizaje profundo para mejorar la relación de contraste y mejorar el brillo para obtener imágenes nítidas y naturales al tiempo que minimiza el efecto de halo.

Hay dos pantallas de TV, una a la izquierda y otra a la derecha. Hay las mismas imágenes de un cristal de colores en cada televisor. La imagen de la izquierda es un poco pálida, mientras que la imagen de la derecha es muy vívida. Hay una imagen de chip de procesador en la esquina inferior izquierda de un televisor en la imagen derecha

*El número de bloques se basa en el modelo QNED99 de 86”.
*QNED99/95/90(86") cuentan con Precisión Dimming Pro+.
*QNED 99/95/90/85 cuentan con Ultra Contraste.
*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características.

100% Volumen de Color

La tecnología de reproducción de color certificada de LG QNED ofrece colores intensos que se mantienen vívidos y precisos incluso con altos niveles de brillo.
Más Información

Una imagen de pintura digital muy colorida se divide en dos sectores: a la izquierda hay una imagen menos vívida y a la derecha hay una imagen más vívida. En la parte inferior izquierda, el texto dice 70 % de volumen de color y a la derecha dice 100 % de volumen de color.

Hay dos gráficos de distribución de color RGB en forma de polo triangular. Uno a la izquierda tiene un volumen de color del 70 % y el otro a la derecha tiene un volumen de color del 100 % que está totalmente distribuido. El texto entre los dos gráficos dice Bright y Dark. Hay un logotipo certificado por Intertek justo debajo.

100% Consistencia de Color

Gracias a la tecnología de color avanzada de LG QNED, los colores se pueden ver sin distorsión, incluso cuando se ven desde ángulos amplios.
Más Información

En el lado izquierdo, hay una vista frontal de la pantalla QNED y hay una mezcla de globos de colores del arco iris en la pantalla. El texto dice "Frente" en la parte superior del televisor. Una parte central de la pantalla se resalta en un área circular separada. En el lado derecho, hay una vista lateral de la pantalla QNED y hay una mezcla de globos de colores del arco iris en la pantalla. El texto dice "vista de más, menos 30 grados" en la parte superior del televisor. Una parte central de la pantalla se resalta en un área circular separada.

*QNED85 cuenta con atenuación de precisión.
*QNED99/95/90/85 cuentan con Ultra Contraste.
*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características.

La cámara se mueve desde un primer plano de la parte superior del televisor hasta un primer plano del frente del televisor. La pantalla de televisión muestra una aurora verde. La cámara se aleja para mostrar una sala de estar muy amplia. La sala de estar es gris en general y se ve un bosque a través de la ventana exterior.
Pantalla Ultra Grande

Cuando decimos grande,
lo decimos en serio.

Lleva tu experiencia visual al siguiente nivel con vibrantes
colores QNED en impresionante 8K en una pantalla Ultra Grande.
Cuando decimos grande,<br> lo decimos en serio. Más Información
Un circuito de neón azul se mueve alrededor de la imagen del glaciar azul. La cámara se aleja y muestra este glaciar azul en la pantalla del televisor. El televisor está colocado en una amplia sala de estar con fondo azul.
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K

Ponemos el pro en el procesador

Nuestro procesador α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K, el más avanzado hasta el momento, ofrece una experiencia verdaderamente poderosa.
Ponemos el pro en el procesador Más Información

*QNED99/95 presenta el procesador α9 Gen5 AI 8K.

Imagen AI Pro

'La imagen perfecta está más cerca que nunca con Imagen AI Pro. El escalador AI 8K y el AI Tone Mapping mejoran el contraste y la resolución para obtener detalles óptimos, mientras que la mejora del efecto de primer plano/fondo y Dynamic Vivid maximizan la profundidad de campo y la expresión del color para obtener imágenes increíblemente realistas.
Más Información

Hay un primer plano del rostro de una mujer a la izquierda y a la derecha. A la izquierda parece una imagen más oscura y menos clara y a la derecha parece una imagen más clara y brillante del rostro de una mujer.

Sonido AI Pro

Usando el aprendizaje profundo con inteligencia artificial, el procesador reconoce voces, efectos de audio y frecuencias de audio, lo que le permite optimizar el sonido según el tipo de contenido que estás viendo para obtener un sonido espacial más inmersivo.
Más Información
Una pantalla de TV muestra una rueda de la fortuna muy brillante en la noche y hay un efecto visual de sonido en el lado izquierdo y derecho de la TV.

Escalador IA 8K

El potente procesador utiliza modernas tecnologías de inteligencia artificial para analizar y restaurar la información perdida del contenido de baja resolución, transformándolo en 8K increíblemente claro.
Más Información

Hay una imagen de texturas de plumas iridiscentes brillantes de un pájaro de hadas de color lila. La imagen se divide en dos: la parte izquierda es menos vívida y la parte derecha es más vívida y dice mejora de AI 8K en la parte superior derecha con la imagen del chip del procesador.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analiza de manera inteligente cada área del cuadro para mejorar el contraste y aumentar el nivel de detalle que ves en tiempo real.

Hay una imagen del interior de la cueva azul oscuro y hay una imagen del chip del procesador en la esquina inferior derecha. Hay una misma imagen de cueva azul oscura justo debajo, pero una versión más pálida.

*QNED99/95 cuentan con Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.
*QNED90/85/80 cuentan con mapeo dinámico de tonos.
*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características.

Allí se muestra una lista de gráficas IU de la pantalla de inicio de LG QNED desplazándose hacia abajo. La escena cambia para mostrar la televisión colocada en la sala de estar amarilla.
ThinQ AI & WebOS

Ser Smart nunca ha sido tan sencillo

Ve lo conveniente que puede ser el televisor con alertas personalizadas, recomendaciones, asistentes inteligentes y más.
Ser Smart nunca ha sido tan sencillo Más Información

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
*Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios OTT.

Asistente inteligente y conectividad

La compatibilidad con Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit y muchos más hacen que controlar tu televisor y los dispositivos conectados sea más rápido y conveniente que antes.
Más Información

Hay cuatro logotipos desplazados en orden: Hola Google, Alexa incorporado, funciona con Apple AirPlay, funciona con Apple HomeKit.

Sports Alert

No te pierdas las últimas noticias de tus equipos y ligas favoritas, con actualizaciones en tiempo real y recordatorios de todos los partidos importantes, incluso cuando estás viendo otro contenido.
Más Información

Hay una interfaz de usuario gráfica de alerta deportiva que muestra dos logotipos de equipos deportivos (Jungle King y Dragon) y los dos botones a la derecha que dicen "Ver" y "Sin alerta". El lema dice "Esta es la puntuación del canal de deportes actual".

My Profile

Mira solo lo que deseas ver con un perfil personalizable para cada miembro de la familia. Disfruta de recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas y acceso rápido a las aplicaciones que usas con más frecuencia.
Más Información

Hay pictogramas de tres usuarios en LG Account: los nombres debajo de cada cara son Max, Rachel y David.

Siempre listo

Incluso cuando la pantalla está apagada, LG QNED está listo para responder a tus preguntas en cualquier momento. Incluso puede mostrar tus fotografías y otros contenidos de estilo de vida cuando no estás viendo la televisión.

Una pantalla de televisión muestra el clima de mañana.

*Característica QNED99 / 95/90 Siempre lista.

Una mujer mira un cielo morado. Su cabello se sacude ligeramente.
Cinema Real

Desempeño que se roba
el espectáculo

Disfruta de una experiencia cinematográfica impresionante desdela comodidad de tu hogar con LG QNED.

Desempeño que se roba<br> el espectáculo Más Información

Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, & HDR 10 Pro

Las soluciones de Dolby más recientes te brindan imagen y sonido mejorados en una gama de contenido aún más amplia, mientras que HDR10 Pro mejora automáticamente el contraste para una mayor claridad incluso en el contenido HDR normal.

FILMMAKER MODE

Ve películas exactamente como el director las concibió con FILMMAKER MODE™. El modo conserva los colores, la configuración y las velocidades de fotogramas originales para brindarte la visión original del director.
Más Información

Un director de cine está mirando un gran monitor de televisión, editando algo. La pantalla de televisión muestra una grúa torre en un cielo violeta. El logotipo del modo FILMAKER se encuentra en la esquina inferior derecha.

*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.

Un director de cine está mirando un gran monitor de televisión, editando algo. La pantalla de televisión muestra una grúa torre en un cielo violeta. El logotipo del modo FILMAKER se encuentra en la esquina inferior derecha.

*QNED99/95/90/85 feature Dolby Vision IQ & Doby Atmos.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

Una imagen de un robot en iluminación roja. Parpadea lentamente.
Video juegos en otro nivel.

Mucho más poder para jugar

Actualiza tu configuración de juegos con un televisor de siguiente nivel, diseñado para los mejores videos juegos de última generación.
Mucho más poder para jugar Más Información

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Game Optimizer mantiene todas tus configuraciones de juego en un menú fácil de usar, mientras que el nuevo Gaming Dashboard te brinda acceso rápido a tu configuración actual.
Más Información

Una imagen de un panel de juego: su paleta muestra íconos de estado del juego, modo oscuro, aplicación en aplicación, optimizador de juegos, todas las configuraciones y guía del usuario.

HGiG

LG se ha asociado con algunos de los nombres más importantes de la industria de los videos juegos para ofrecerte los últimos juegos HDR con el máximo realismo e inmersión.
Más Información

Una imagen muestra a una mujer que sostiene un arma y usa una máscara que cubre todo el rostro. La mitad izquierda de la imagen es pálida con menos color y la mitad derecha de la imagen es relativamente más colorida.

4K 120Hz, ALLM, eARC, & VRR

Lleva los video juegos al siguiente nivel con compatibilidad para Dolby Vision® HDR a 4K 120 Hz y VRR, ALLM y eARC con las últimas especificaciones HDMI 2.1, para reducir el desenfoque de movimiento, las imágenes fantasma y ofrecer gráficos fluidos y sincronizados en alta resolución.
Más Información

Hay un avión de combate rojo y una imagen se divide en dos: la mitad izquierda de la imagen parece menos colorida y ligeramente más oscura, mientras que la mitad derecha de la imagen es más brillante y colorida. En la esquina superior izquierda de la imagen dice Convencional y en la esquina superior derecha está el logotipo de LG QNED.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Disfruta de un juego de ritmo rápido con un mínimo de desgarros, tartamudeos y retrasos de entrada gracias a la compatibilidad con AMD FreeSync Premium en LG QNED.

Hay dos televisores: a la izquierda se muestra una escena de un juego de carreras de autos con un auto de carreras. A la derecha también se muestra la misma escena del juego pero con una imagen más clara y brillante. En la esquina superior derecha se muestra el logotipo premium de AMD FreeSync.

*QNED99/90/85/80 cuentan con AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características.

Hay logotipos de plataformas de servicios de transmisión y metrajes coincidentes justo al lado de cada logotipo. Logotipo de Netflix y robo de dinero y The Witcher. Logotipo de Prime Video y Sin remordimientos y La rueda del tiempo. Logotipo de Livenow e imagen teaser de mamamoo e imagen teaser de OneUs. Logotipo de Apple TV plus y Foundation and Finch.
Entretenimiento

El hogar de todos tus contenidos favoritos.

Disfruta fácilmente del contenido de las mayores plataformas de transmisión directamente en LG QNED.
El hogar de todos tus contenidos favoritos. Más Información

*Se requiere membresía de transmisión de Netflix.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Es posible que Apple TV+ y/o contenido seleccionado no estén disponibles en todas las regiones.
*Apple TV+ requiere una suscripción.
*Los servicios admitidos pueden diferir según el país.
*HBO Max subscription required.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de membresía de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Visite primevideo.com/terms para obtener más detalles.

Una caja de embalaje QNED se coloca sobre un fondo rosa y verde y crece hierba y salen mariposas de su interior.

Empaque ecológico

Una razón más para querer QNED

El empaque de LG QNED ha sido rediseñado utilizando impresión de un solo color y una caja reciclable.

*El contenido de la caja puede variar según el modelo o el país.

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

8K QNED MiniLED

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color Pro

Procesador de Imagen

8K Procesador Inteligente α9 generación 4

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

Compatible con FreeSync (AMD)

Dolby Atmos

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Mini LED

Resolución de Pantalla

8K (7,680 x 4,320)

Tipo de Pantalla

8K QNED MiniLED

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color Pro

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Control de Brillo AI

Selección de género AI

Sí (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro 8K

Escalador AI

Escalado AI 8K

Tecnología Dimming

Precisión Dimming Pro+

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Sí (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (alta frecuencia de imagen)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

Motion Pro

Modo Imagen

9 modos (Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Cineasta, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Luminosa), (ISF)Experto(Habitación Oscura))

Procesador de Imagen

8K Procesador Inteligente α9 generación 4

VIDEOJUEGOS

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Compatible con FreeSync (AMD)

Optimizador de Juegos

Modo HGIG

SMART TV

Galería de arte

Home Dashboard

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 6.0

LG ThinQ® AI

SONIDO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Clear Voice Pro

Dolby Atmos

LG Sonido Sync

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Modo audio Compartido

ACCESIBILIDAD

Escala de Grises

Contraste Alto

Colores invertidos

CONECTIVIDAD

Soporte Bluetooth

Sí (V5.0)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

