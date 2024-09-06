Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo exclusivo TV 55QNED80TSA + Barra de sonido S40T

55QNED80TSA.S40T

Combo exclusivo TV 55QNED80TSA + Barra de sonido S40T

bundle image
2 Productos en este paquete
Front View

55QNED80TSA

TV 55 Pulgadas QNED80 - 55QNED80TSA -Más de 160 canales gratuitos
Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer

S40T

LG Soundbar S40T - Sonido Potente 300W

Características destacadas

  • Disfruta de colores precisos y más brillo
  • Incluye Magic Remote 
  • Disfruta de un sonido potente y envolvente 

Resumen del producto

Experimenta una calidad visual sin igual con el televisor QNED de 55 pulgadas de LG. Disfruta de imágenes vibrantes con colores precisos y un brillo impresionante que elevan tu experiencia de visualización. Recibe notificaciones deportivas en tiempo real de tus equipos favoritos. Mejora tu experiencia con el compañero de sonido perfecto para tu LG TV con la barra de sonido S40T. Descubre su rendimiento sonoro y obtén sonidos más envolventes con IA que transforma tu entretenimiento.

LG QNED 80 con una colorida obra de arte

El color define al nuevo LG QNED

Con LG QNED los colores son más nítidos y claros. Su tecnología Dimming perfecciona el contenido con el objetivo de preservar la nítidez de cada pixel.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Descubre lo último en innovación de LG QNED AI 

El procesador de Inteligencia artificial Alpha 5 Gen 7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que proviene desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". El televisor LG QNED89, se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.

Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7

El procesador de inteligencia artificial de LG QNED, optimiza automáticamente los contenidos, el nivel de brillo y sonido te lleven a una experiencia inmersiva, logrando que te sientas parte de tu película favorita, con LG QNED las imágenes se sienten más reales 

El Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador de Inteligencia artificial.

*El procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7. optimiza automaticamente el audio y el  brillo para una experiencia inmersiva completa.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Personalización IA

Se adapta a tu forma de mirar

Televisor LG QNED montado en la pared en una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Ajuste acústico de IA

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta cómo está distribuida tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear un sonido envolvente a tu alrededor, adaptado perfectamente a la acústica única de tu espacio. Por ejemplo, si estás viendo una película desde el sofá, el sistema ajustará el sonido para que te sientas inmerso en la acción, sin importar dónde estés sentado.

LG Soundbar contra um fundo preto realçado por um projetor.

El compañero de sonido perfecto para tu LG TV

Completa la experiencia de tu LG TV con la barra de sonido S40T gracias a su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Sonidos más envolventes

LG Remote apunta hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. LBarra de sonido LG con tres pantallas de TV diferentes arriba. Uno muestra una película, otro muestra un concierto y el otro muestra un noticiero. Debajo de la barra de sonido, hay tres íconos para mostrar cada género.a barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y el subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una actuación musical. Dos ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.LG TV muestra el menú de la interfaz WOW en la pantalla.

Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

1 236 x 716 x 29,7

Peso del televisor sin soporte (kg)

14,9

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Edge

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Escalado a 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Tecnología Dimming

Local Dimming

Modo Imagen

9 modos (Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Cineasta, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Luminosa), (ISF)Experto(Habitación Oscura))

VIDEOJUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Sí (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Compatible con cámara USB

Si

Amazon Alexa

Sí (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Entrada)

Aplicación remota para smartphone

Sí (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Codificador de audio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

20W

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

1 236 x 716 x 29,7

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

1 236 x 783 x 257

Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

1 360 x 810 x 152

Base de TV (ancho x profundidad, mm)

1 074 x 257

Peso del televisor sin soporte (kg)

14,9

Peso del televisor con soporte (kg)

15,3

Peso del embalaje (kg)

19,6

Montaje VESA (ancho x alto, mm)

300 x 300

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sí  (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Desmontable)

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Especificaciones clave

Número de Canales

2.1

Potencia de salida

300 W

Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

2.1

Potencia de salida

300 W

Número de altavoces

3 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Estándar

Cine

Juego

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

Óptico

1

Salida HDMI

1

USB

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

HDMI SOPORTADO

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CEC (Enlace sencillo)

CONVENIENTE

Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

Modo de sonido TV Compartir

WOW Vinculación

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

PESO

Principal

1,65 kg

Subwoofer

4,2 kg

Peso bruto

7,6 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable óptico

Mando a distancia

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096022245

ALIMENTACIÓN

Consumo en apagado (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

22 W

Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

35 W

Qué opina la gente

