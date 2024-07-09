Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Combo exclusivo TV 65 pulgadas QNED + Parlante LG XBOOM XG5

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Combo exclusivo TV 65 pulgadas QNED + Parlante LG XBOOM XG5

65QNED85TSA.XG5

Combo exclusivo TV 65 pulgadas QNED + Parlante LG XBOOM XG5

Front view with bundle
2 Productos en este paquete
Vista frontal de LG QNED TV, QNED85 con texto de LG QNED, 2024 y logotipo de webOS Re:New Program en pantalla

65QNED85TSA

TV 65 Pulgadas QNED85 - 65QNED85TSA -Más de 160 canales gratuitos
Vista frontal de 30 grados

XG5QBK

Parlante LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK - Iluminación LED batería hasta 24 horas

Características destacadas

  • Disfruta de colores precisos y más brillo
  • Lleva la fiesta a donde vayas con el LG XBOOM GO
  • Más de 160 canales gratuitos con LG CHANNELS
  • Aumenta la diversión con un sonido fuerte y luz LED
  • Lleva la calidad de LG, dentro y fuera de casa.

Resumen del producto

Experimenta la excelencia visual con el televisor QNED de 65 pulgadas. Sumérgete con colores más precisos y con más brillo, disfruta de detalles más realistas que hacen que cada escena cobre vida. Lleva tu TV 65QNED85TSA ahora con más de 160 canales gratis y tu TV estará como NUEVO hasta por 5 años gracias a las actualizaciones operativas, tal como tu celular. Lleva tu LG Woofer y disfruta de tu música favorita en cualquier momento y lugar hasta por 15 horas.

El color define al nuevo LG QNED

Con LG QNED los colores son más nítidos y claros. Su tecnología Dimming perfecciona el contenido con el objetivo de preservar la nítidez de cada pixel.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Descubre lo último en innovación de LG QNED

El procesador de Inteligencia artificial Alpha 8 se muestra con una luz amarilla que proviene desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". El televisor LG QNED89,QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.

Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 8

Con el procesador de inteligencia artificial de LG QNED,tu experiencia televisiva es única  

Inmersión desde dentro. Con Nuestro procesador avanzado de Inteligencia artificial alpha 8 4K optimiza automáticamente el audio y la calidad de imagen

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Inteligencia que perfecciona la experiencia QNED

Televisor LG montado en una pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista en la pantalla, como gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras y las palabras "Personalización de IA" en la parte superior izquierda. Una mujer agachada afuera en un día soleado frente a los árboles y un cielo azul, y las palabras "AI Picture Pro" arriba a la izquierda. Televisor LG con burbujas y ondas sonoras que se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio, y la palabra "AI Sound Pro" en la parte superior izquierda.

LG XBOOM Go XG5 está colocado sobre la mesa de metal con una luz naranja encendida. Detrás de la mesa, la gente disfruta de la música.

Juega, enciende y potencia.

Reproduce la música, ilumina el ambiente y siente un sonido potente con LG XBOOM Go.
Amplificador de sonido

Aumenta la diversión con un sonido más fuerte

Un toque en el amplificador de sonidos y puedes ampliar el campo de sonido para disfrutar de tu música a todo volumen.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch(1Way)

Potencia de salida

20W

EQ

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

Entrada Aux (3.5Φ)

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

4

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

18hrs

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10W

Modo de espera

0,5W

CONVENIENTE

Multipunto

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Sí/Sí

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Iluminación

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

Indicador de batería

Altavoz del teléfono

Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Altavoz

222 x 83 x 80 mm

Caja de cartón

278 x 124 x 128 mm

ALTAVOZ

Unidad Woofer

1,6" x 3,1" x 1

Radiador pasivo

PESO

Peso Neto

0,7 kg

Peso bruto

1,4 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable USB tipo C

Qué opina la gente

Busca localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.