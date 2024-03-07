Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
86 Pulgadas LG QNED99 |8K Smart TV 2024| 86QNED99|100% Volumen de color | Diseño estilo galería

86QNED99TSA

(2)
Vista frontal del televisor LG QNED, QNED99

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación exacta.

LG QNED99 con una colorida obra de arte

El color define al nuevo LG QNED

Con LG QNED los colores son más nítidos y claros. Su tecnología Dimming perfecciona el contenido con el objetivo de preservar la nítidez de cada pixel.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Descubre lo último en innovación de LG QNED

Se muestra el procesador alfa 9 AI Processor 8K Gen7 con una luz verde que emana de debajo. Entre las palabras "Upgradeable webOS" y "webOS Re:New Program" aparece una espiral roja, amarilla y morada. Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra una salpicadura de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran por encima de los televisores.
Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 8k Alpha 9 Gen 7

La tecnología QNED de primera calidad, potenciada por 11 años de experiencia en OLED

Procesador de IA alpha 9 8K Gen7 de LG con luz verde que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador de IA.

Inmersión increíblemente inteligente. Nuestro Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 8k Alpha 9 Gen 7, optimiza automáticamente el audio y la imagen

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Inteligencia que perfecciona la experiencia QNED

Televisor LG montado en una pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista en la pantalla, como gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras y las palabras "Personalización de IA" en la parte superior izquierda. Una mujer agachada afuera en un día soleado frente a los árboles y un cielo azul, y las palabras "AI Picture Pro" arriba a la izquierda. Televisor LG con burbujas y ondas sonoras que se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio, y la palabra "AI Sound Pro" en la parte superior izquierda.

AI Customization 

(Personalización IA)

Se adapta a tu forma de mirar

Una imagen hecha a tu gusto.

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard creará una imagen adaptada exactamente a tu gusto entre 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en tu perfil.

Televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

AI Acoustic Tuning

(Ajuste acústico de IA)

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta cómo está distribuida tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear un sonido envolvente a tu alrededor, adaptado perfectamente a la acústica única de tu espacio. Por ejemplo, si estás viendo una película desde el sofá, el sistema ajustará el sonido para que te sientas inmerso en la acción, sin importar dónde estés sentado.

LG TV QNED y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno por la noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

LG TV QNED y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Día

Control de brillo con inteligencia artificial

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en tu espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

AI Picture Pro

Experimenta autenticidad y realismo en cada imagen

Con lnteligencia artificial potencia la claridad y color de las imágenes

Haz de cada escena una obra maestra. AI Super Upscaling ( Súper Escalado ) utiliza algoritmos de aprendizaje profundo para mejorar el contenido en tiempo real para que todo lo que veas se vea sorprendentemente nítido.

*QNED99, QNED89 y QNED85 cuentan con AI Picture Pro y AI Super Upscaling ( Súper Escalado)

**Los modelos con procesador alpha 9/alpha 8 (QNED99 QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80) cuentan con Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

***AI Picture Pro no funcionará con ningún contenido protegido por derechos de autor en servicios OTT.

****La calidad de la imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de la fuente.

AI Sound Pro

(Sonido inteligente)

Escucha cada detalle del sonido.
Con esta función, podrás captar cada nota de una canción o cada sonido ambiental en una película, disfrutando así de una experiencia auditiva completa y envolvente.

El TV LG QNED mientras burbujas de sonido y ondas salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

El audio realista se eleva a través de tu espacio

Disfruta de una experiencia de audio increíblemente realista mientras el sonido llena tu habitación, haciéndote sentir como si estuvieras en la película o en un concierto en vivo gracias a su sonido envolvente virtual de 9.1.2

Un hombre conduciendo una motocicleta por una pista de tierra con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor de la motocicleta.

El sonido impactante resuena

Las mejoras en el procesador de inteligencia artificial potencian tu sonido con un impulso dinámico lleno de energía

Un TV LG QNED muestra a músicos tocando, con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor deL espacio

El sonido se ajusta según el contenido que estés visualizando

El Control de Sonido Adaptativo ajusta automáticamente el sonido cuando estás viendo una película de acción, resaltando los efectos de sonido y proporcionando una experiencia más inmersiva, mientras que para una película dramática, realza los diálogos para una claridad óptima sin sacrificar los detalles de fondo.

*Las especificaciones del producto pueden variar según país o región, revisa ficha técnica para más información

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

****El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escuc

webOS 24

Con LG tu experiencia televisiva es única

Experimenta una televisión diseñada para ti con Mi Perfil, Asistente de Imagen AI, Conserje de AI y Tarjetas Rápidas.

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

El logotipo de webOS flota en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio de abajo está iluminado con los colores del logotipo: rojo, naranja y amarillo. Las palabras "webOS Re:New Program" se encuentran debajo del logotipo.

Siempre como nuevo gracias a WebOS  

Cada año tu TV LG QNED como nueva por 5 años

Siempre está como nuevo, incluso cuando agregamos nuevas características y ventajas

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde "webOS 24" hasta "webOS 28". Las flechas que apuntan hacia arriba se encuentran entre los rectángulos, etiquetadas desde "Actualización 1" hasta "Actualización 4".

Con el programa Siempre como nuevo gracias a WebOS, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

Con tu LG QNED conoce lo que más te gusta

Mi Perfil

Un espacio dedicado a ti

Con Mi Perfil, puedes crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de tu familia. Todos obtienen una pantalla de inicio personal, con recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas.

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Tarjetas Rápidas.

Toma un atajo a tus secciones favoritas

Con sólo un clic,las Tarjetas rápidas  te lleva a donde quieras en un segundo, ya se a tu centro de juegos, tus listas de reproducción favoritas o a tus herramientas de home office

Un televisor LG muestra la imagen de una mujer y un perro en un vasto campo. En la parte inferior de la pantalla, se muestra el texto "Recomendar nuevas palabras clave cada vez que presione el botón del micrófono en el control remoto" junto a un gráfico circular de color rosa y violeta. Las barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Perro, Otoño, Relajación, Amistad. Frente al televisor LG, el LG Magic Remote apunta hacia el televisor con círculos concéntricos de color púrpura neón alrededor del botón del micrófono. Al lado del control remoto, se muestra un gráfico de un dedo presionando un botón y el texto "Pulsación corta"

AI Concierge

(Conserje de AI)

Tus contenidos favoritos

 AI Concierge te conoce a través de tu historial de búsqueda y recomienda contenido, palabras claves preestablecidad incluidad "para ti", recomendaciones, tendencias actuales y consejos

Un televisor LG muestra una imagen de un amanecer con la hora, fecha, clima y temperatura, y el texto "Buenos días". Aparece y desaparece un bocadillo con el texto "Hola LG", seguido de un bocadillo con el texto "Muéstrame el calendario de esta semana". La pantalla se desvanece y muestra un calendario de Google y un horario diario.

Siempre listo para ti

Tu asistente siempre esta lista para ayudarte

Cualquier información que desees, ya sea la hora, el clima, alertas deportivas o incluso Google Calendario y Google Photos, pregúntale a tu asistente de inteligencia artificial. Tu asistente siempre está listo para ayudarte

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.

***Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles; sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

****Las funciones, menús y aplicaciones admitidos anteriormente pueden variar según el país y el momento del lanzamiento.

*****La palabra clave "Para ti" en AI Concierge solo se puede proporcionar en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

******Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

*******La función Siempre listo está disponible con LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

********El servicio Google Calendar será compatible a finales de este año.

Un LG Magic Remote con el botón circular del medio, mientras una luz violeta de neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlos. Un suave resplandor violeta rodea el control remoto sobre un fondo negro.

Magic remote 

La magia está en tus manos

Apunta y navega tan fácil como un mouse. Con el Magic Remote desbloquea todas las funciones inteligentes 

 de tu televisor LG con un solo clic, habla y controla por voz sin necesidad de teclear

*Las funciones y características de Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

Vista Múltiple

Multiplica tu visión y diversión

Cuando una pantalla no sea suficiente, divídela en 2 a 4 segmentos.

Utilize tu televisor como monitor dual para tu PC o agregua más

pantallas para buscar en la web y mirar  al mismo tiempo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**La configuración de imagen y sonido en ambas pantallas es la misma.

***La compatibilidad con el modo de 2 pantallas/4 pantallas varía según el modelo y el país. (El modo de pantalla 3 y 4 solo está disponible con las series M4 y G4).

Obtén conectividad total desde tu LG TV

Un televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar, que muestra un león y un cachorro de león. Un hombre sentado en primer plano con un teléfono inteligente en la mano muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón se muestra justo encima del teléfono inteligente que apunta hacia el televisor.

Conéctividad móvil

Proyecta tus aplicaciones directamente a tu LG TV

Mira  contenido desde su iPhone o dispositivo Android en la pantalla de su LG TV sin esfuerzo con Apple AirPlay y Chromecast integrados

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Home Hub

(Inicio)

Controla tu hogar inteligente desde un solo lugar

Home Hub permite un control perfecto de tu ecosistema inteligente desde su LG TV, incluidos dispositivos móviles, barras de sonido y dospositivos IoT  como iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación,  aire acondicionado, etc.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

***Compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Chromecast integrado y puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG admite dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ.

*****El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin control remoto solo es posible con el procesador AI alpha 9 y puede variar según los productos y las regiones.

******Es posible que el servicio integrado Chromecast aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra de OLED CS4, pero podrá disfrutar del servicio después de instalar las actualizaciones de software webOS.

Una amplia variedad de contenido listo para ver

Un televisor LG en primer plano que muestra una selección de miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión. El texto "Colección de acciones", "Bloomberg TV+" y "Vistos recientemente" se encuentran en la imagen. El espacio frente al televisor está ligeramente iluminado como si fuera la luz del televisor. Detrás del televisor, en la oscuridad, hay más miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión.

LG Channels

Ahora disponible gratis en LG

Sintoniza los canales LG 3.0 para conocer las últimas noticias, deportes favoritos, películas populares y series de televisión, incluso contenido exclusivo solo en LG TV.

Se muestran seis miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión y los logotipos de los canales LG, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+ se encuentran debajo.

Servicios OTT

Explora fácilmente tus servicios de streaming favoritos

Sumérgete directamente en una nueva serie lo más fácil  posible, con acceso directo integrado a tus servicios y aplicaciones de streaming favoritos.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requiere una suscripción separada y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

*****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales

LG TV QNED ultra Grande

La escala de pulgadas de los TV LG QNED te cautivará

Una familia en una sala de estar con un televisor LG ultragrande montado en la pared, con una escena del océano que incluye corales y una tortuga en la pantalla.

Inmersión definitiva en entretenimiento en tamaño real. Mira todo su contenido en una pantalla ultra grande y disfruta de una claridad y escala incomparable para disfrutar de tus contenidos, jugar o hacer ejercicio.

*QNED99 y QNED90 cuentan con diseño de galería.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 y QNED80 vienen en un máximo de 86 pulgadas.

***Los modelos aplicados pueden variar según la región.

Resolución 8k

Mira como los detalles más pequeños cobran vida

Experimenta mayor claridad  y profundidad con toda la potencia de 8K.

Televisor LG que muestra un pájaro exótico con árboles en la pantalla y los colores de la pantalla y "8K" en blanco reflejándose debajo del televisor LG.

*8K solo está disponible en QNED99.

Precisión de Dimming Pro+

La retroiluminación precisa revela tonos negros y brillos máximos.

Mira cada escena con mayor claidad. La tecnología de atenuación Dimming  controla cientos de bloques de atenuación para producir la imagen más nítida, reducir el halo no deseado y revelar detalles ocultos.

*QNED99, QNED90 y QNED89 cuentan con tecnología de atenuación Dimming

**QNED99 cuenta con Precision Dimming Pro+.

El color define al nuevo LG QNED

Disfruta de colores más vivos y vibrantes en tu LG QNED

Déjate cautivar por los colores increíblemente vivos y reales.

*QNED99 y QNED90 cuentan con QNED Color Pro y 100% Color Volume.

**El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) equivale o supera el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo certificado de forma independiente por Intertek.

Diseño de Galería

Muestra una obra maestra en tu pared

Muestra tu televisor como una obra de arte. El diseño delgado queda compacto a tu pared, por lo que su pantalla se integra perfectamente en tu espacio.

Televisor LG montado plano contra la pared de madera con su barra de sonido emparejada. Televisor LG montado con barra de sonido contra la pared gris en una moderna sala de estar con piso de madera que muestra coloridas obras de arte en la pantalla. Una perspectiva en ángulo de una sala de estar con piso de mármol y un televisor LG montado contra la pared de color beige que muestra una vista aérea del océano tropical y un barco en él.

*QNED99 y QNED90 cuentan con diseño de galería.

**QNED99 y QNED90 vienen en un máximo de 86 pulgadas.

***Los modelos aplicados pueden variar según la región.

Ajuste perfecto con LG Audio

La sinergia perfecta entre la barra de Sonido con tu TV LG QNED

Sinergia perfecta en el soporte

Distruta de un sonido envolvente a tu alrededor, adaptado perfectamente a la acústica única de tu espacio.

Con la sinergia perfecta, la barra de sonido S70TY correspondiente se puede instalar fácilmente y combina perfectamente con tu televisor LG QNED.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado.

**La sinergia perfecta del soporte viene con 1 o 2 polos, que puede variar según el país o el producto.

***La disponibilidad del soporte puede variar según pais o región

En la pantalla se reproduce un acogedor concierto en un salón. El menú Control de la barra de sonido aparece como una superposición y el usuario navega a la configuración de la barra de sonido.

WOW Interface

Simplicidad en tus manos

Accede  a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles

TV LG y barra de sonido LG montadas en la pared de una sala de estar y gráficos de formas brillantes por toda la habitación.

WOW Orchestra

Cada imagen está perfectamente en tono.

WOW Orchestra reúne la sinergia del sonido único de tu LG Soundbar y LG QNED.

Una imagen de un televisor LG QNED y una barra de sonido montados en la pared con un símbolo de Wi-Fi blanco en el medio.

WOWCAST Integrado

Mira tu televisión sin ningún desorden a la vista.

Rompe con los cables y escucha todo el potencial de la calidad de audio de tu LG Soundbar con WOWCAST.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

**** Televisores compatibles con interfaz WOW: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80.

*****Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

******Televisores compatibles con WOWCAST: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

*******Los modelos QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 de 80 pulgadas y superiores se pueden combinar con S90TY, S90TR y S70.

Sumérgete en las emociones de las películas y en las habilidades de los juegos

Dolby Vision y FILMMAKER Mode

Escenas cinematográficas auténticas que cobran vida

Transforma la noche de cine. La imagen ultra vívida de Dolby Vision se combina con el soporte de FILMMAKER MODE™ para preservar la intención del director, optimizando la calidad de la imagen y garantizando que no haya distorsión ni sobreprocesamiento

Un hombre en un estudio de edición oscuro mirando un televisor LG mostrando la película 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. El texto en la imagen dice: "Para verlas en casa, todas las películas deben verse en modo cineasta". seguido de "Martin Scorsese, director, Killers of the Flower Moon" debajo. El logotipo de Killers of the Flower Moon, el logotipo de Apple TV y las palabras "Próximamente" se encuentran a continuación

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**FILMMAKER MODE es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Verdadera experiencia cinematográfica

Disfruta de imágenes y audio a gran escala desde tu sofá

Transforma la forma en que ves tus películas favoritas. Dolby Atmos produce un sonido espacial para sumergirte aún más, mientras que HDR10 Pro garantiza que los colores se vean ricos y vívidos.

Un salón al frente. Una cúpula blanca opaca cruza la habitación y gráficos circulares brillantes rodean la habitación. Logotipo de Dolby Atoms en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Juego avanzado

Logra tus victorias más deseadas

El juego se mantiene fluido a alta velocidad gracias a  FreeSync y VRR, mientras que las configuraciones sencillas hacen que la victoria sea más fácil.

Una escena borrosa de un coche conduciendo rápido en un juego de carreras. La escena se refina, lo que da como resultado una acción fluida y clara. Logotipo de FreeSync Premium y logotipo de VRR en la esquina superior derecha.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85 cuentan con AMD FreeSync™ Premium y VRR.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC y HGiG.

***VRR es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

*****La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controla y configura fácilmente

No pauses el juego, accede rápidamente a Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard para maximizar tu experiencia gaming

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de Control del Juego apareciendo sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando tanto "Optimizador de juego" como "Panel de juego" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

La pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" y otra imagen de la pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a refuerzos.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG QNED para el mañana

Elige lo que es mejor para el planeta con empaques livianos, biodegradables y credenciales globales de sostenibilidad.

El empaque de LG QNED sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados

*Las asociaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

**El soporte inferior para todas las QNED y la cubierta trasera completa para QNED85(65/55/50") están fabricados con plástico reciclado.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    8K QNED MiniLED

  • Tasa de Refresco

    120Hz

  • Amplia Gama de Colores

    QNED Color Pro

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α9 IA 8K Gen7

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Compatible con FreeSync (AMD)

    Si

  • Salida de Audio

    60W

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    4.2 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

    1 917 x 1 098 x 29,9

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte (kg)

    54,9

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    8K QNED MiniLED

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    8K (7,680 x 4,320)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Mini LED

  • Tasa de Refresco

    120Hz

  • Amplia Gama de Colores

    QNED Color Pro

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α9 IA 8K Gen7

  • Escalador AI

    α9 IA Super Upscaling 8K

  • Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

    Sí (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

  • Selección de género AI

    Sí (SDR/HDR)

  • Control de Brillo AI

    Si

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • HFR (alta frecuencia de imagen)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Tecnología Dimming

    Precisión Dimming Pro+

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Modo Imagen

    10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

VIDEOJUEGOS

  • Compatible con FreeSync (AMD)

    Si

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Sí (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

    Si

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    WebOS 24

  • Configuración Familiar

    Si

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Compatible con cámara USB

    Si

  • Siempre Listo

    Si

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sí (Incorporado)

  • Navegador Web Completo

    Si

  • Control por voz manos libres

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Vista múltiple

    Si

  • Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Entrada/Salida)

  • Aplicación remota para smartphone

    Sí (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • AI Sound

    IA Sound Pro α9  (Virtual 9.1.2 Up- mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

  • WiSA Ready

    Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Si

  • Salida de Audio Simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Si

  • Codificador de audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Salida de Audio

    60W

  • Dirección de Altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    4.2 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Contraste Alto

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

    1 917 x 1 098 x 29,9

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

    1 917 x 1 162 x 359

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

    2 115 x 1 215 x 228

  • Base de TV (ancho x profundidad, mm)

    1 447 x 359

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte (kg)

    54,9

  • Peso del televisor con soporte (kg)

    55,9

  • Peso del embalaje (kg)

    68,9

  • Montaje VESA (ancho x alto, mm)

    600 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806096141786

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    4ea (soporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

  • Entrada RF (antena/cable)

    1ea

  • Entrada USB

    3ea (v 3.0 1ea / v2.0 2ea)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sí  (Wi-Fi 6)

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Cable IR Blaster

    Si

  • Cable de alimentación

    Sí (incluido)

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Baterías de control remoto

    Sí (AA x 2EA)

Qué opina la gente

Comprar directamente

