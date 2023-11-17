We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Televisor LG 86" Nanocell 4K UHD - α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 - SmartTV WebOS 23
La esencia del color verdadero
Mejore tu experiencia visual
A TV in a stark white room displays colorful spiral shape on the screen.
A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.
La combinación perfecta para un sonido más potente
A TV in a stark white room displays colorful spiral shape on the screen.
*El soporte de funciones varía según el modelo de barra de sonido LG.
Se ajusta a ti
*Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios de streaming
Mi perfil
*Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles; sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.
Accesos rapidos
AI Concierge
A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.
*Palabra clave para ti' solo se puede proporcionar en países que admitan NLP en su idioma nativo.
A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
*La disponibilidad puede variar según país/región
Asistente inteligente y conectividad
The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.
A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney . (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV requires a subscription.
Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Configuración avanzada
The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.
RESUMEN
DIMENSIONES
Especificaciones clave
Tipo de Pantalla
4K NanoCell
Tasa de Refresco
120Hz
Amplia Gama de Colores
Nano Color
Procesador de Imagen
Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen6
HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)
HDR10 / HLG
Salida de Audio
20W
Sistema de Altavoces
2.0 Ch
Todas las especificaciones
Tipo de Retroiluminación
Directa
Resolución de Pantalla
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Tipo de Pantalla
4K NanoCell
Tasa de Refresco
120Hz
Amplia Gama de Colores
Nano Color
Control de Brillo AI
Sí
Selección de género AI
Sí (SDR/HDR)
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
Escalador AI
Superescalado AI 4K
Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos
Sí
FILMMAKER MODE™
Sí
HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)
HDR10 / HLG
HFR (alta frecuencia de imagen)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
Modo Imagen
10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))
Procesador de Imagen
Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen6
ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)
Sí
Optimizador de Juegos
Sí (Panel de Juego)
Modo HGIG
Sí
Galería de arte
Sí
Configuración Familiar
Sí
Navegador Web Completo
Sí
Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente
Sí
Canales LG
Sí
Control Magic Remote
Incorporado
Vista múltiple
Sí
Sistema Operativo (OS)
webOS 23
Compartir de Habitación a Habitación
Sí (Entrada)
Aplicación remota para smartphone
Sí (LG ThinQ)
Alerta Deportes
Sí
LG ThinQ® AI
Sí
Compatible con cámara USB
Sí
Funciona con Apple Airplay2
Sí
Afinación acústica IA
Sí
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
Codificador de audio
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)
Salida de Audio
20W
Conexión Bluetooth Surround
Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)
Clear Voice Pro
Sí
LG Sonido Sync
Sí
Salida de Audio Simultánea
Sí
Modo audio Compartido
Sí
Dirección de Altavoz
Hacia Abajo
Sistema de Altavoces
2.0 Ch
WiSA Ready
Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)
Escala de Grises
Sí
Contraste Alto
Sí
Colores invertidos
Sí
Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)
2 115x1 215x228
Peso del embalaje
58,4
Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)
1 927x1 104x59,9
Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)
1 927x1 164x362
Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)
1 532x362
Peso del televisor sin soporte
45,2
Peso del televisor con soporte
45,9
Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)
600x400
Código de barras
8806087959154
Soporte Bluetooth
Sí (V5.0)
Entrada Ethernet
1ea
Canal HDMI de retorno de audio
eARC (HDMI 2)
Entrada HDMI
4ea (compatible con 4K 120Hz, eARC, ALLM como se especifica en HDMI 2.1 (2 puertos))
Entrada RF (antena/cable)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Sí
SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)
1ea
Entrada USB
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Sí (Wi-Fi 5)
Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Consumo de energía en espera
Por debajo 0.5W
Cable de alimentación
Sí (incluido)
Remoto
Magic Remote
Baterías de control remoto
Sí (AA x 2EA)
Comprar directamente
86NANO77SRA
Televisor LG 86" Nanocell 4K UHD - α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 - SmartTV WebOS 23