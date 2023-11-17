About Cookies on This Site

Televisor LG 75" Nanocell 4K UHD - α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 - SmartTV WebOS 23

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

Dónde comprar

75NANO77SRA

(7)
A front view of the LG NanoCell TV
tv-nanocell-01-intro-desktop

La esencia de los colores puros

Eleva tus sentidos con colores de LG NanoCell con una calidad de imagen 4K
Big whale and a woman is diaplayed in the TV, which is hanging on the wall in the room with orange single sofa and round table.
Experiencia cinematográfica con NanoCell

Lleva la fantasía a tu hogar

Disfruta de tus películas favoritas en un impresionante color puro en la pantalla ultragrande de LG NanoCell TV.
There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. There are images of Netflix's Wednesday and Apple TV's TED LASSO.
Entretenimiento

Horas de entrenimiento sin fin

Disfruta del contenido de las mayores plataformas de transmisión directamente en LG NanoCell.
A video following a car from behind in a video game as it drives through a brightly-lit city street at dusk.
Llego la hora gamer con LG NanoCell

NanoCell te acompaña en tus victorias

Transforma tu experiencia con juegos rápidos y fluidos y siente como si estuvieras realmente en el juego.
LG NanoCell TV's recyclable box with flowers and plants sprouting from the top of the box.

Solo una cosa más para amar a NanoCell

El empaque rediseñado de LG NanoCell utiliza impresión de un solo color y una caja reciclable.
The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.
WOW Interface

Configuración avanzada

"Cuando se conecta con un televisor LG, su barra de sonido cambia automáticamente al modo de sonido de la barra de sonido. Además, disfruta de 3 modos adicionales para disfrutar de la mejor experiencia de sonido. ."
*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos.
Tecnología NanoCell

La esencia del color verdadero

La tecnología LG NanoCell utiliza nanopartículas para filtrar los colores impuros de las longitudes de onda RGB.
Procesador α5 Gen 6 AI 4K

Mejore tu experiencia visual

Gracias al procesador α5 AI 4K Gen 6, el televisor LG NanoCell brinda una experiencia inmersiva, imágenes y sonidos más reales
*86"NANO77 cuenta con el procesador α7 AI 4K Gen6.

Background Image

AI Sound Pro
Un mejor sonido para una inmersión absoluta, los algoritmos de aprendizaje profundo de AI Sound Pro mejoran el sonido al convertir 2 canales de audio en sonido envolvente virtual 5.1.2, para que disfrute de un sonido completo. La configuración de sonido se ajusta automáticamente en función de lo que estás viendo, para una experiencia audiovisual excepcional.

A TV in a stark white room displays colorful spiral shape on the screen.

Control de brillo AI
El brillo de tu pantalla se ajusta automáticamente y se ajusta a los niveles de iluminación de tu habitación, lo que garantiza una visualización optima en cualquier entorno

A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.

La combinación perfecta para un sonido más potente

Complementa todo lo que te gusta ver con el sonido nítido de las barras de sonido LG

A TV in a stark white room displays colorful spiral shape on the screen.

*Esta función solo es compatible con los modelos de TV 2023. La compatibilidad varía según el modelo.
*El soporte de funciones varía según el modelo de barra de sonido LG.
ThinQ AI & webOS

Se ajusta a ti

Desde tu contenido favorito hasta tu forma preferida de verlo, webOS 23 new Home, te da recomendaciones según tus gustos y tendencias
*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
*Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios de streaming.

Mi perfil

Obtén recomendaciones de películas personalizadas, una descripción general de los próximos juegos de tu equipo y sus propias notificaciones, todo desde un espacio dedicado para ti
*Se puede mostrar contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.
*Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles; sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

Accesos rapidos

Cree tarjetas dedicadas para sus aplicaciones y servicios favoritos. Organícelos como desee, cámbielos y salte rápidamente a su contenido.
AI Concierge

Obtenga recomendaciones de cosas nuevas para ver en función de su historial de búsqueda por voz.

A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.

La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región y la serie.
*Palabra clave para ti' solo se puede proporcionar en países que admitan NLP en su idioma nativo.

Background Image

Cámara inteligente LG
Con una fácil instalación de TV y un diseño delgado, Cámara inteligente LG Smart Cam hace que tus reuniones remotas sean muy fáciles de poner en la pantalla grande.

A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.

Asistente inteligente y conectividad

LG NanoCell lleva la comodidad a un nuevo nivel con soporte para Amazon Alexa Built in, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit y Matter. Controle convenientemente los dispositivos conectados y verifique la información al instante usando solo su voz.

The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home

*LG Smart Cam se vende por separado.
*La disponibilidad puede variar según país/región
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*'Matter’ supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.

Background Image

HDR10 Pro
HDR10 Pro optimiza tus contenidos, observa un mayor contraste para una experiencia de visualización impactante e inmersiva.

A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.

FILMMAKER MODE™
Disfruta de las películas como las concibió el director, sin ajustes en la textura ni en otros ajustes visuales de la película.

A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*La compatibilidad con FILMMAKER MODE™ puede variar según el país.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Background Image

Optimizador de juegos y Game Dashboard
Optimiza tu experiencia de juego. Accede a una variedad de configuraciones en un solo menú para un juego más rápido e intuitivo

Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.

Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.

Configuraciones que mejoran tu juego
Disfruta de juegos HDR de alta velocidad en NanoCell TV con las últimas especificaciones de juegos, incluidos ALLM, eARC y HGiG. El audio mejorado te sumerge profundamente en tus títulos favoritos.

A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.

It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de TV que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

75NANO77

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

SMART TV

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 23

SONIDO

Salida de Audio

20W

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806087959185

CONECTIVIDAD

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (compartible con eARC, ALLM como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote

Qué opina la gente

Comprar directamente

A front view of the LG NanoCell TV

