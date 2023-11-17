About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla tactil, reproduce DVD / DivX / MP3 / CD / WMA.

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

LAD9700

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

COMMON SPEC

Tipo de producto

Multimedia product

FUNCIÓN

Tuner

Optical Disc Player

Aux In

Bluetooth

iPod direct

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES(PRODUCTO MULTIMEDIA)

LCD Loading Type

Motorized Sliding down and Tilt mechanism

Main display

TFT LCD 7" WQVGA (480x234xRGB)

Front display Type

Mono LCD, 10 Characters (Union jack) & 2 Indicators

Auto dimmer

Film to Glass Touch Panel wth Polarizaion filter

AV Sources

DVD/CD/Radio/Aux(Rear)

DVD Loader

Motorized slot in type

Disc size

12cm Disc Support

AUDIO/VIDEO(PRODUCTO MULTIMEDIA)

Speaker-out

FL, FR, RL, RR

Pre-out (RCA)

3Pair, 2V

AV-out for RSE

DVD/Aux1, Compisit & Stereo

AV AUX in

Aux1, Rear view Camera

Digital Audio out (DVD)

1 optical (SPDIF)

Video System

NTSC/PAL Auto detection

Video display

Wide, Normal, Zoom

Audio Output Power (Max.)

50Wx4Ch.

Audio Function

Volume +/- (Rotary Encoder), Balance & Fader, MUZ Blaster (BRB)

EQ

3Band User EQ, 7 EQ

INTERFAZ DE USUARIO(PRODUCTO MULTIMEDIA)

GUI

GUI with Touch Panel

Hard key & Remocon

Front Keys & IR remote Control

Bluetooth - Hands free

Bluetooth - Phone book

REPRODUCTOR DE DVD(PRODUCTO MULTIMEDIA)

Media type

DVD-Video, Divx 3.xx/4.xx/5.xx, Photo, CD-DA, MP3/WMA, CD-R/RW, DVD+/-R/RW

Video System

NTSC/PAL

Audio

2 Channel Down-Mixed,PCM, DD, MPEG, DTS Digital out

RADIO AM/FM(PRODUCTO MULTIMEDIA)

Tuning type

PLL

Preset

6AM/18FM

