Pantalla tactil, reproduce DVD / DivX / MP3 / CD / WMA.
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tipo de producto
-
Multimedia product
-
Tuner
-
Sí
-
Optical Disc Player
-
Sí
-
Aux In
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth
-
Sí
-
iPod direct
-
Sí
-
LCD Loading Type
-
Motorized Sliding down and Tilt mechanism
-
Main display
-
TFT LCD 7" WQVGA (480x234xRGB)
-
Front display Type
-
Mono LCD, 10 Characters (Union jack) & 2 Indicators
-
Auto dimmer
-
Sí
-
Film to Glass Touch Panel wth Polarizaion filter
-
Sí
-
AV Sources
-
DVD/CD/Radio/Aux(Rear)
-
DVD Loader
-
Motorized slot in type
-
Disc size
-
12cm Disc Support
-
Speaker-out
-
FL, FR, RL, RR
-
Pre-out (RCA)
-
3Pair, 2V
-
AV-out for RSE
-
DVD/Aux1, Compisit & Stereo
-
AV AUX in
-
Aux1, Rear view Camera
-
Digital Audio out (DVD)
-
1 optical (SPDIF)
-
Video System
-
NTSC/PAL Auto detection
-
Video display
-
Wide, Normal, Zoom
-
Audio Output Power (Max.)
-
50Wx4Ch.
-
Audio Function
-
Volume +/- (Rotary Encoder), Balance & Fader, MUZ Blaster (BRB)
-
EQ
-
3Band User EQ, 7 EQ
-
GUI
-
GUI with Touch Panel
-
Hard key & Remocon
-
Front Keys & IR remote Control
-
Bluetooth - Hands free
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth - Phone book
-
Sí
-
Media type
-
DVD-Video, Divx 3.xx/4.xx/5.xx, Photo, CD-DA, MP3/WMA, CD-R/RW, DVD+/-R/RW
-
Video System
-
NTSC/PAL
-
Audio
-
2 Channel Down-Mixed,PCM, DD, MPEG, DTS Digital out
-
Tuning type
-
PLL
-
Preset
-
6AM/18FM
