Aerial view
Značka kvality dTest

Značka kvality dTest

LG reproduktor XG9QBK získal ocenění kvality dTest 05/2024
LG XBOOM Go XG9 je umístěn na kovovém stole se zapnutým oranžovým osvětlením. Za stolem je stěna osvětlena scénickým světlem.

Úžasné zesílení basů

S monstrózním zvukem a osvětlením se LG XBOOM

Go XG9 postará o divokou párty.

Krátké video o designu LG XBOOM Go. Přehrát video.
*Obrázky se mohou lišit od skutečného produktu.

Všemocný zvuk vás naplní hudbou

Model LG XBOOM Go XG9 je vybaven špičkovou zvukovou technologií, která kombinuje výkonný zvuk, hluboké basy a ohromující vysoké tóny pro bohatý, pohlcující zvuk.

Nové jednotky s hřmotným zvukem

Vysoce výkonný zvuk na cestách. Dva 4,5palcové woofery poskytují silné basy a výškový kompresní reproduktor vytváří jasnou vysokofrekvenční odezvu.

Výstupní výkon 80 W, vynikající kvalita zvuku

Hudba zní ještě silněji díky výstupnímu výkonu 80 W. Pusťte si hudbu a vnímejte dunivé basy.

Vnímejte basy i při nízké hlasitosti

Algoritmus zvýraznění basů vám umožní slyšet a cítit každý výrazný basový tón, i když hudbu ztlumíte.

*Zvuk se může lišit v závislosti na zdroji zvuku.

Sound Boost

Zesílení atmosféry díky silnějšímu zvuku

Jedním stisknutím tlačítka Sound Boost můžete rozšířit zvukové pole a vychutnat si hudbu nahlas.

*Obrázky se mohou lišit od skutečného produktu.

Osvětlení scény

Připravte si scénu s LG XBOOM Go XG9

LG XBOOM Go XG9 vám připraví scénu. Pestrobarevné osvětlení Stage Light tančí spolu s rytmem, zlepšuje atmosféru a rozjíždí párty.

LG XBOOM GO XG9 je umístěn na židli. Na stěnu vrhá scénické osvětlení a před ní tančí člověk.

Zvýraznění nálady pomocí scénického osvětlení

Scénické osvětlení je umístěno uprostřed LG XBOOM Go XG9. Je to smyslné náladové světlo, které vrhá různobarevná kruhová světla. Vytvořte náladu pro různé prostory.

LG XBOOM Go XG9 je umístěn na povrchu a ukazuje svou žárovku. Žárovka vrhá modré světlo a na boku svítí oranžové osvětlení.

Obrázek LG XBOOM Go XG9. Je umístěn na skleněném stole doma, vrhá oranžové a růžové gradientní scénické osvětlení.

Nastavení nálady v barvách

Přizpůsobte si barvu scénického osvětlení podle své nálady.

LG XBOOM Go XG9 je umístěn na barovém stole. Vrhá zelené a modré scénické osvětlení.

Zpříjemněte si párty

Režim Party Lighting rozproudí párty dynamickým světlem řízeným rytmy.

LG XBOOM Go je umístěn na dřevěném podstavci. V tábořišti vytváří scénické osvětlení.

Zachovejte radost a klid

Režim Ambient Lighting podpoří dobrou náladu po celý den s LG XBOOM Go XG9.

Dodejte barvu každé hudbě

Díky rozšířenému výběru 16 milionů barev můžete přehrávat každou skladbu ve všech barvách duhy a obohatit tak svůj hudební zážitek.

*Obrázky se mohou lišit od skutečného produktu.

Žena pózuje v živém osvětlení.

Synchronizujte svou náladu s Light Studio

Každý okamžik má svou barvu a zvuk. V aplikaci XBOOM si můžete vybrat osvětlení a hudbu podle své nálady.

LG XBOOM Go XG9 s fialovým osvětlením je umístěn na podlaze. Na horní straně reproduktoru se zobrazují tři režimy: rytmus, párty, ohňostroj, prostor.

Přizpůsobení osvětlení

Pomocí volby My Pick v aplikaci XBOOM si můžete přizpůsobit vlastní osvětlení.

Vlevo je zobrazeno uživatelské rozhraní My style. Na pravé straně je na podlaze umístěn LG XBOOM Go XG9 s modrým osvětlením.

Vysoká. Zleva detailní pohled na LG XBOOM Go XG9. Dále obrázek lidí, kteří si užívají hudbu. Vpravo shora dolů: detailní pohled na reproduktor s růžovým osvětlením a dvě sklenice s nápojem.
Vysoká. Zleva detailní pohled na LG XBOOM Go XG9. Následuje obrázek muže cvičícího jógu. Vpravo shora dolů: detailní pohled na reproduktor s růžovým osvětlením a dvě sklenice s nápojem.

Prostě si užívejte hudbu kdykoli a kdekoli

Pod textem jsou dva obrázky. Zleva skupina mladých lidí, kteří si užívají chvíle u pláže. LG XBOOM Go XG9 s azurovým osvětlením je umístěn na trávě. Vpravo tančí skupina lidí, zatímco na písku leží LG XBOOM Go XG9 s růžovým osvětlením.

IP67

Miluje dobrodružství v přírodě

LG XBOOM Go je připraven vyrazit do přírody. Díky voděodolnosti na úrovni stupně krytí IP67 odolá za omezených podmínek vodě a prachu, takže můžete hudbu poslouchat dál.

Dva reproduktory LG XBOOM Go XG9 jsou umístěny v nekonečném prostoru. Jeden ukazuje, že je vodotěsný, a druhý, že je prachotěsný.

*Stupeň krytí IP67 je kombinací IP6X a IPX7. IP6X znamená prachotěsnost, která zabraňuje vniknutí prachu, a úplnou ochranu proti kontaktu. 

*IPX7 je ochrana proti účinkům ponoření do vody na základě zkušebních podmínek pro ponoření do 1 metru vody po dobu až 30 minut. Nedoporučuje se používat na pláži nebo u bazénu.

Reproduktor je umístěn na plážovém ručníku. Před reproduktorem je znázorněna pláž při západu slunce, aby bylo zřejmé, že tento reproduktor může hrát déle.

Delší výdrž baterie

Zajišťuje poslech hudby díky dlouhé výdrži baterie

S 24hodinovou baterií LG XBOOM Go XG9 vám hudba vydrží až do druhého dne. Pomocí reproduktoru XBOOM Go můžete dokonce nabíjet telefon.

*Výdrž baterie po dobu 24 hodin vychází z nastavení s 50% hlasitostí a bez osvětlení.

*Na základě vlastního hodnocení zdroje zvuku. Zvuk se může lišit v závislosti na uživatelském prostředí.

LG XBOOM Go XG9 je umístěn u bazénu. Tři lidé mluví přes reproduktor v bazénu.

Telefon s reproduktorem

Hands-free přijímání hovorů

Díky reproduktoru LG XBOOM Go můžete během přehrávání hudby přijímat příchozí hovory. Přepíná se, abyste mohli chatovat hands-free.

Ilustrované zelené listy jsou umístěny na obou stranách obrázku. A zobrazuje UL, energetickou hvězdu a loga sgs.

Vyrobeno z recyklovaného plastu

Organizace UL potvrdila, že LG XBOOM Go je produktem ECV (Environmental Claims Validation), protože některé části konstrukce reproduktoru XBOOM Go používají recyklovaný plast - K výrobě přenosných reproduktorů s technologií Bluetooth přistupujeme ekologičtěji.

Je zde diagonální pohled na reproduktor, na kterém jsou vidět recyklované díly.

Obaly z recyklované celulózy

LG XBOOM Go získal certifikát SGS, protože vnitřní obal byl změněn z pěnového EPS (polystyrenu) a plastových sáčků na recyklovanou lisovanou celulózu.

Krabice LG XBOOM Go.

*Výše uvedené vyobrazení je reprezentativní, skutečný produkt se může lišit.

*SGS je švýcarská mezinárodní společnost, která poskytuje inspekční, ověřovací, testovací a certifikační služby.

*Výše uvedené vyobrazení je reprezentativní, skutečný produkt se může lišit.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

ČÁROVÝ KÓD

  • Čárový kód

    8806091811158

REPRODUKTOR

  • Typ jednotky výškového reproduktoru

    1" Compression Horn Tweeter 1x

  • Jednotka basového reproduktoru

    4.5" - 2x

KONEKTIVITA

  • Verze Bluetooth

    Ano (v 5.1)

  • USB

    Ano (pouze servisní)

  • Optický

    Ne

VŠEOBECNÝ

  • Počet kanálů

    1.0 k

  • Výstupní výkon

    80 W

EQ

  • Zesílení zvuku

    Ano

  • Standard

    Ano

  • Vlastní EQ (App)

    Ano

AUDIO FORMÁT

  • Dolby Digital

    Ne

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ne

  • SBC

    Ano

  • AAC

    Ano

ZDROJ NAPÁJENÍ

  • AC adaptér (Jack)

    Ano

BATERIE

  • Doba nabíjení baterie (h)

    4 hodiny

  • Výdrž baterie (h)

    24 hodin

SPOTŘEBA ENERGIE

  • Režim zapnutí

    60 W

  • Pohotovostní režim

    0,5 W

POHODLÍ

  • Multipoint

    Ano

  • Wireless party link (Multi mód)

    Ano

  • Správce aktualizací (FOTA)

    Ano

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Ano

  • Osvětlení

    Ano

  • Voděodolný / odolný proti stříkající vodě

    Ano (IP67)

  • Indikátor baterie

    Ano

  • Bezpečnostní zámek

    Ano

ROZMĚR (ŠXVXH)

  • Reproduktor

    524 x 245 x190

  • Kartonová krabice

    601 x 321 x 258

HMOTNOST

  • Čistá hmotnost

    7,1 kg

  • Celková hmotnost

    8,5 kg

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • Záruční list

    Ano

  • AC adaptér

    Ano

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

Názory zákazníků

