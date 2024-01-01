We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Safe & Seamless Design
R290 Monobloc prioritizes high reliability. With anti-icing and deicing technologies, it is optimized for safe operation. The new design with refined grey blends in well with environment.
Extremely Silent Operation
Enjoy calmness as you keep your home warm. R290 Monobloc heats home with outstanding noise reduction technologies. It maintains a low sound power level of 49 dB(A)@12 kW at maximum performance.*
* All tests were conducted according to LG's internal test policy and environment.
* Product’s lifecycle might vary depends on actual usage environment.
* LG BECON cloud service availability can be varied by each country.