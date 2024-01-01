About Cookies on This Site

Lepší zážitky pro hosty

Funkce Pro:Centric umožňuje rozlišit zážitky z pokojů pro hosty přizpůsobitelnými reklamn...

Snadná správa obsahu

Funkce Pro:Centric umožňuje centralizovanou správu a intuitivní ovládání TV v pokojích, ať ...

Optimalizované celkové...

Optimalizujte díky funkci Pro:Centric® TCO ušetřením pracovní síly a času na vývoj a nákl...

Komerční otočný stojan

Rozšiřte rozsah komfortu pro hosty pomocí komerčních stojanů, které jim umožní sledovat TV...

Uvítací obrazovka/video

Díky schopnosti zobrazovat různé formáty videa a obrázků umožňují televizory Commercial Lite...

Diagnostika (USB)

Umožňuje servisním technikům rychle a snadno rozpoznat technické problémy v televizoru přes...

Výstup pro externí reproduktor

Vylepšete zábavu přidáním dalšího reproduktoru. Hosté mohou poslouchat a ovládat zvuk TV ...

Jednokanálová mapa

Funkce Jednokanálová mapa uživatelům umožňuje upravovat a procházet požadované kanály z...

Vícekanálové IČ

Funkce vícekanálového IČ odstraňuje rušení signálu dálkových ovladačů mezi televizory v...

Lepší zkušenosti zákazníků

Přizpůsobte stránku pomocí aplikací Pro:Centric® (PCA), které vylepšují zkušenosti hostů z pokojů díky celé řadě aplikací určených právě pro ně.

Snadné vytváření obsahu a jeho správa

Nyní můžete svůj hotel odlišit pomocí našich přizpůsobitelných šablon a stránek, které mohou být speciálně upraveny pro váš nemovitý majetek. Pro:Centric® poskytuje řešení, která lze snadno přizpůsobit pro vaši firmu.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

DISPLEJ

  • Typ

    Slim Direct

  • Rozlišení

    1 920 × 1 080 (FHD)

  • Jas

    300

SYSTÉM VYSÍLÁNÍ

  • Analogový

    PAL/SECAM

  • Digitální

    DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

  • Poměr stran

    8 režimů (16:9, Just scan, Originální, Plně širokoúhlý, 4:3, 14:9, Kino zvětšení 1, Zvětšení)

ZVUK

  • Výstup zvuku / Systém reproduktorů

    10W + 10W / 2.0 kanály

  • Zvukové režimy

    6 režimů (standardní, zprávy, hudba, kino, sport, hra)

ROZHRANÍ

  • Boční panel

    Vstup HDMI, USB 2.0, Slot CI

  • Zadní panel

    Vstup RF (2), komponentní vstup (video, RCA5), komponentní vstup (zvuk), optický výstup zvuku, HDMI/HDCP vstup, RS-232C, výstup pro sluchátka, vstup RGB, vstup zvuku počítače, port LAN (MHEG / SERVIS), výstup pro externí reproduktor

ROZMĚRY (MM)

  • Šířka rámečku (L/R, H, S): on bezel based

    14,1, 13,6, 19,1

  • Šířka rámečku (L/R, H, S): off bezel based

    11,6, 11,1, 16,6

  • Vesa

    200 × 200

  • Š × V × H / hmotnost (bez stojanu)

    733 × 436 × 72,2 (SPK 76,3) / 5,32 kg

  • Š × V × H / hmotnost (včetně stojanu)

    733 × 490 × 240,8 / 6,47kg

NAPÁJENÍ

  • Napětí, Hz

    100~240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Max. (W)

    68

  • Typické (W)

    50

OBECNÉ

  • Region

    Evropa

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

Další technickou dokumentaci a materiály ke stažení naleznete na partnerském portálu LG B2B.