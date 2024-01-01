Řada LW641H

About Cookies on This Site

Inteligentní přizpůsobení

Vytvořte si vlastní řešení pomocí nástrojů inteligentního přizpůsobení a softwaru pro správu obsahu

Inteligentní možnosti připojen

Široké možnosti zobrazení bez omezení a bez námahy. Díky funkci LG SmartShare lze provádět zrcadlení

Intuitivní zážitek

Platforma webOS poskytuje snadné a praktické nástroje k vytváření obsahu. Také jeho intuitivní uživa

Komerční stojan

Rozšiřte rozsah komfortu pro hosty pomocí komerčních stojanů. Umožní sledovat TV z libovolného úhlu.

Výstup pro externí reproduktor

Funkce výstupu pro externí reproduktor hostům umožňuje využívat externí reproduktor na samostatném m

Okamžité zapnutí

Rychlé načítání systému funkce okamžitého zapnutí šetří hostům čas a umožňuje jim, aby si vychutnali

SoftAP

SoftAP znamená Software enabled Access Point (Softwarem řízený přístupový bod). Tato funkce „virtuál

Vícekanálové IČ

Funkce vícekanálového IČ odstraňuje rušení signálu dálkových ovladačů mezi televizory v pokojích s v

SNMP

SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol – protokol snadné správy sítě) zajišťuje pohodlnou správu s

Platforma pro aplikace Pro:Centric Smart

Platforma pro aplikace Pro:Centric Smart

Platforma LG Pro:Centric SMART nabízí rozšířené přizpůsobitelné nástroje a jazyky HTML5, Java a Flash. Díky nim mohou partneři optimalizovat komerční TV a upravovat a vyvíjet design svých
vlastních rozšířených služeb. Také poskytuje vizuální dopad a poskytuje zákazníkům sdělením takovým způsobem, jak bylo zamýšleno.
Serverová aplikace Pro:Centric

Serverová aplikace Pro:Centric

Nyní můžete svůj hotel odlišit pomocí našich přizpůsobitelných šablon a stránek, které mohou být speciálně upraveny pro váš nemovitý majetek. Pro:Centric® poskytuje řešení, která lze snadno přizpůsobit pro vaši firmu.
Bluetooth pro synchronizaci zvuku (Bluetooth 3.0)

Bluetooth pro synchronizaci zvuku (Bluetooth 3.0)

Funkce Bluetooth pro synchronizaci zvuku umožňuje prostřednictvím připojení Bluetooth poslouchat hudbu z mobilního zařízení pomocí reproduktorů televizoru.
*Zařízení podporovaná funkcí Bluetooth pro synchronizaci zvuku: mobilní zařízení založená na systému Android (v4.4 KitKat a vyšší) / iOS
SmartShare

SmartShare

Funkce SmartShare umožňuje uživatelům sdílet obsah snadněji a rychleji. Také vyhledává požadovaný obsah, aby jej bylo možné snadněji a přesněji sdílet. Zjednodušuje tak proces sdílení mezi různými zařízeními.
Tisk

Všechny specifikace

DISPLEJ

  • Typ

    Slim Direct

  • Rozlišení

    1 920 × 1 080 (FHD)

  • Jas

    300

SYSTÉM VYSÍLÁNÍ

  • Analogový

    PAL/SECAM

  • Digitální

    DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

  • Poměr stran

    6 režimů (16:9, originální, 4:3, vertikální zvětšení, celoplošné zvětšení, Just Scan)

ZVUK

  • Výstup zvuku / Systém reproduktorů

    10W + 10W / 2.0 kanály

  • Zvukové režimy

    6 režimů (Standard, Kino, Čistý hlas III, Sport, Hudba, Hra)

ROZHRANÍ

  • Boční panel

    Vstup HDMI, USB 2.0 (2), Slot CI

  • Zadní panel

    Vstup RF (2), vstup AV, vstup HDMI/HDCP, RS-232C, výstup pro sluchátka, port LAN, výstup pro externí reproduktor (2)

ROZMĚRY (MM)

  • Š × V × H / hmotnost (bez stojanu)

    974 × 571 × 70,3 (SPK 79,4) / 9,2kg

  • Š × V × H / hmotnost (včetně stojanu)

    974 × 619 × 325 / 12,6kg

NAPÁJENÍ

  • Napětí, Hz

    100~240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Typické (W)

    77.2

OBECNÉ

  • Region

    CIS

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

Další technickou dokumentaci a materiály ke stažení naleznete na partnerském portálu LG B2B.