About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Front view of LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU outdoor unit.
Leftside view of LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU outdoor unit.
Rightside view of LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU outdoor unit.
Back view of LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU outdoor unit.
The exterior of the LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU with dimensions labeled.
Front view of LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU outdoor unit.
Leftside view of LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU outdoor unit.
Rightside view of LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU outdoor unit.
Back view of LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU outdoor unit.
The exterior of the LG Cascade Control Unit PHCM0 ENCXLEU with dimensions labeled.

Hlavní funkce

    Seamless Scalability

    The LG Cascade Control Unit allows scalable system configuration, enabling AWHP units to be added or removed according to thermal demand. This flexibility ensures efficient adaptation to varying load requirements and installation environments.

    Integrated Installation

    Designed for simplified installation, the LG Cascade Control Unit includes built-in sensors and Modbus, eliminating the need for additional components and reducing installation workload.

    Optimize Operation

    The system delivers stable and efficient heating performance by supporting optimized runtime control, defrost operation, and reliable backup functionality during failures or error conditions1), maintaining operation under various conditions.2)

    Smart Remote Control

    With LG Cascade Control, system settings can be configured remotely through LG BECON cloud, while LGMV provides real-time monitoring of all connected outdoor units

    1) In case of a Cascade Control Unit error, ODUs operate independently. If one unit fails, others continue running to provide stable operation.
    2) Heating and DHW operation range is from -28°C to 35°C, while cooling operates from 5°C to 48°C.

    Potřebujete pomoct?

    Jsme zde, abychom vám poskytli veškerou potřebnou pomoc.

    Získejte podporu

      Další technickou dokumentaci a materiály ke stažení naleznete na partnerském portálu LG B2B.