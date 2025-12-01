About Cookies on This Site

Front view of LG Heat Pump Water Heater WH20ESF0.CA in essence white with a floor standing design.
Top view of LG Heat Pump Water Heater WH20ESF0.CA in essence white with a floor standing design.
The exterior of the LG Heat Pump Water Heater (WH20ESF0.CA) with dimensions labeled. It measures 600mm × 1,708mm × 608mm.
Hlavní funkce

    Advanced Hot Water Performance

    The Heat Pump Water Heater delivers hot water at max temperatures up to 60-75°C1) with a built-in heating element, providing a consistent supply.

    Excellent Energy Efficiency

    Rated EU's ErP energy label class A+2), providing high-efficiency performance with low energy consumption and It features SG Ready technology, optimizing operating costs based on electricity rates.3)

    Smart Remote Control

    The Heat Pump Water Heater allows remote control and monitoring via the LG ThinQ app, making it easy to diagnose issues and contact the service center or installer.

    Optimized Operation Modes

    Heat Pump Water heater features four operation modes - Heat Pump, Auto, Turbo, and Vacation - offering flexible performance for a variety of usage needs..

    1) WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESFO.CA : Max. water temperature up to 75℃ / WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA, WH20S.F5, WH27SF5 : Max. temperature up to 60℃
    2) The EU's ErP energy label system for heat pumps has efficiency classes ranging from G(least efficient) to A+++(most efficient).
    3) Energy Class A+, SG Ready apply to all models(WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA, WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA)

    Potřebujete pomoct?

    Jsme zde, abychom vám poskytli veškerou potřebnou pomoc.

    Získejte podporu

      Další technickou dokumentaci a materiály ke stažení naleznete na partnerském portálu LG B2B.